Tanishaa Mukerji calls herself 'number one poster child of nepotism failing': 'Look at me and then talk'

Tanishaa Mukerji has called herself the 'number one poster child of nepotism failing', as she dismissed nepotism as 'a rubbish argument'. She listed her illustrious family members - her mother Tanuja, her sister Kajol, cousin Rani Mukerji and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn - and said that 'people screaming nepotism' should look at her career 'and then talk'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Tanishaa Mukerji said, “Nepotism is a rubbish argument. It’s just a fancy word that people are using out of the context a lot of times. In today’s industry, if you are not working hard, you are not being seen...A person, who is not a star kid and makes it big in the industry, they will talk about how difficult it was to get their first break. But they don’t have to deal with the pre-conceived notion that the whole world had about a star kid--yeh toh Dharmendra ka beta, isko toh Dharam paaji k tarah hona hai or yeh toh Tanuja ki beti hai, isko toh Tanuja ki tarah hona hai (he is Dharmendra's son, he should be like him or she is Tanuja's daughter, she should be like her).”

“Main toh nepotism ki number 1 example honi chahiye thi (I should have been the number one example of nepotism). I have got Rani (Mukerji) on one side, Ajay (Devgn) on one side, my mother is Tanuja, my sister is Kajol and I also have Ayan (cousin, director) in the family. I am number one poster child of nepotism failing. (laughs) All those people screaming nepotism, look at me and then talk," she added

Recently in another interview with the leading daily, Tanishaa had also spoken about people expecting her to compete with Kajol. She had recalled that at the beginning of her career, people expected her to 'look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol'. She added that she couldn't be like her as Kajol has 'green eyes, is much taller than me, curly hair and she’s nothing like me’.

Tanishaa made her debut in Bollywood with Sssshhh... in 2003. She went on to feature in several movies like Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie and One Two Three. In 2013, she had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7. Tanishaa was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Meanwhile, Tanishaa will next star in the horror drama Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and follows the sudden disappearance of Rosie, a female BPO employee, from Gurugram.