AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 6 ways to manage acid reflux without medications

Acid reflux is a common condition, especially in desi households. It is when the acid present in the stomach travels up the oesophagus, and causes a burning sensation that may reach the throat.

Acid reflux happens when stomach acid travels up the oesophagus. (Pexel)

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According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the burning sensation is caused by the inner tissues of the oesophagus getting irritated and inflamed by the acid. While it is not a disease per se, it can seriously affect the quality of life.

There are many medications to remedy the condition. However, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on June 20, and shared a list of ways to deal with the situation without resorting to medicines. They are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Sleep on your left side {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Sleep on your left side {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While everyone has their favourite side to sleep on, in the case of acid reflux, Dr Sethi suggested sleeping on the left side in particular. He explained the benefit, stating, “Left-side sleeping clears stomach acid faster and cuts oesophageal acid exposure time compared to back or right-side sleeping.” 2. Stop eating two to three hours before bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While everyone has their favourite side to sleep on, in the case of acid reflux, Dr Sethi suggested sleeping on the left side in particular. He explained the benefit, stating, “Left-side sleeping clears stomach acid faster and cuts oesophageal acid exposure time compared to back or right-side sleeping.” 2. Stop eating two to three hours before bed {{/usCountry}}

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An early dinner is always beneficial for health. It allows the body time to start digestion before getting into the rest mode and utilise the nutrition better. Having dinner two to three hours before sleeping also ensures that the stomach acid is not disturbed right before bed. “Late meals significantly increase nighttime acid exposure compared to eating earlier,” noted the gastroenterologist.

3. Raise the head of your bed

Most people prefer their heads to be raised by the pillow while sleeping. One of the remedies that Dr Sethi shared for acid reflux involves raising the head by six to eight inches. As he explained, “Elevating (the head) six to eight inches cuts nighttime acid exposure time by up to 67 percent in studies - no pills, just gravity.”

4. Cut refined carbs and sugar, not spicy food

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It is popular perception that consuming spicy foods triggers acid reflux. However, according to Dr Sethi, that is not the case, and high consumption of sugar and carbohydrates is the thing to be blamed. “Reflux tracks closer to sugar than to ‘trigger foods' like spice,” he stated.

5. Walk after meals

Walking after meals is one of the best habits to support healthy digestion. According to Dr Sethi, a 10-minute walk after meals, especially dinner, can significantly lower the risk of acid reflux.

6. Chew sugar-free gum after meals

A surprising habit that can help with managing acid reflux is chewing gum after meals. “Gum boosts swallowing frequency, which clears acid out of your oesophagus faster,” explained Dr Sethi. However, he did caution against chewing peppermint gums, stating, “It can backfire by relaxing the valve that's supposed to keep acid down.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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