AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 10 habits to help sleep better: Explains why shower before bed helps

Sleeping is one of the most important activities that an individual needs to perform to maintain good health. While the body appears to be at rest during sleep, it remains metabolically active, with the internal tissues undergoing repair after the day’s wear and tear.

An actual alarm clock helps us get better sleep than using our phone as an alarm clock, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

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Quality sleep is important to both mental and physical health. With our lives getting ever busier and our sleep schedules disrupted, many people have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep for long.

They often use medications and gadgets to solve the issue, but according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, there are everyday habits that one should follow first that help get better sleep naturally. Taking to Instagram on May 31, he shared what they are.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Stop eating at least 3 hours before bed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Stop eating at least 3 hours before bed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When we sleep at night, the gut and liver shift to repair mode. When we eat late, the food gets in the way, forcing the organs to work on digestion instead of restoration. 2. Keep your room temperature below 68°F (20°C) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When we sleep at night, the gut and liver shift to repair mode. When we eat late, the food gets in the way, forcing the organs to work on digestion instead of restoration. 2. Keep your room temperature below 68°F (20°C) {{/usCountry}}

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The core body temperature needs to drop to initiate deep sleep. A warm room physically blocks this process, noted Dr Sethi.

3. Get outside light within 30 minutes of waking

Morning light sets your circadian clock for the entire day, shared the gastroenterologist. Without a properly set circadian clock, the melatonin timing of an individual drifts every single night.

4. Never lie in bed awake for more than 20 minutes

Lying on the bed awake can seem fun at other times, but it makes the brain start associating the bed with wakefulness, cautioned Dr Sethi. “Get up, do something calm, and return only when sleepy,” he advised.

5. Cut alcohol if sleep quality matters to you

While alcohol does help some people to fall asleep faster, it destroys the REM cycles. As a result, one wakes up exhausted without even knowing why.

6. Take a warm shower an hour before bed

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Taking a warm shower before bed drops the body temperature. This mimics the natural sleep onset signal that the brain has been waiting for, noted Dr Sethi.

7. Dim every light in your home after sunset

Artificial bright light after dark suppresses the melatonin for hours. The body thinks it is still afternoon, and thus, sleep sets in late.

8. Write your to-do list for tomorrow before you sleep

The brain naturally keeps rehearsing unfinished tasks all night, noted Dr Sethi. Writing down the tasks offloads it from the brain to the paper, which shuts the loop down.

9. Never use your phone as an alarm clock

Keeping the phone on the nightstand somewhat guarantees late-night checking of the phone and exposure to blue light. According to Dr Sethi, “A real alarm clock costs less than your sleep does.”

10. Fix your wake time before you fix your bedtime

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Waking up at the same time every day, including weekends, anchors the entire sleep architecture. Everything else, including the wake-up time, gets fixed over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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