AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 4 underutilised tests: ‘They can completely change a diagnosis’

Testing provides them with the information they need to make a proper diagnosis. And the more information that they have, the better they can do their job, and make us feel well. Taking to Instagram on June 9, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared four tests which he feels are underutilised and significantly influence the diagnosis related to gut health.

However, the importance of testing in making a medical diagnosis cannot be overstated. While we consider doctors to be miracle workers, it is important to keep in mind that they are human beings who study the symptoms, assess all the information they are provided, and then put us on the best path to be healthy.

When it comes to going for health check-ups, not many desi folks are keen to be regular about it. And even if, for some reason, they are forced to consult a doctor, testing is something that they look forward to the least.

1. Gastric emptying study The gastric emptying study is a medical test that is used to measure how quickly food moves from the stomach into the small intestine of a person. According to Dr Sethi, the test should be considered when an individual is experiencing chronic nausea, bloating, or feels full fast. In his words, “This test shows if your stomach is actually emptying properly. Up to 40 percent of diabetics have delayed gastric emptying - most never get tested.”

2. FibroScan FibroScan is a specialised, non-invasive ultrasound test that is used to measure liver stiffness and fat content. It can be considered an alternative to a traditional liver biopsy. As Dr Sethi explained, “Painless, five-minute liver scan. Detects fatty liver and fibrosis before blood tests even budge. No needle. No prep. Wildly underused. One in four adults has fatty liver disease - most find out too late.”

3. Faecal elastase Faecal elastase is a digestive enzyme that is produced only in the pancreas. The test reveals how much of the enzyme is present in an individual’s stool sample, hinting at whether the organ is working alright. As Dr Sethi shared, “One stool sample reveals if your pancreas is digesting food properly. Missed in thousands of chronic diarrhoea cases every year. Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency can affect about eight percent of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) patients who are never tested for it.”

4. Faecal calprotectin Faecal calprotectin is a protein that is measured in a stool sample and is primarily released by the white blood cells. It is suggestive of swelling and irritation in the lining of the intestines. According to Dr Sethi, “(It is a) simple stool test that separates IBS from IBD (inflammatory bowel disease). Catches inflammation that can't wait.”

In the caption of his post, Dr Sethi noted, “As a gastroenterologist, these are some of the most underutilised tests I rely on - and they can completely change a diagnosis.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.