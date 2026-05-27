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AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 daily habits that can lower the risk of colon cancer: More fibre, less alcohol

Colon cancer often progresses silently, but simple lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk. Dr Sethi shares 5 tips.

Published on: May 27, 2026 06:53 pm IST
By Eshana Saha
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Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, and one of the biggest concerns is how quietly it can develop. The disease can build over years – sometimes for close to a decade – without causing noticeable symptoms. By the time warning signs such as changes in bowel habits, bleeding, or abdominal discomfort appear, it may already have progressed to a more advanced stage. That is why prevention and early screening are so important. While not every risk factor is in your control, simple everyday habits can go a long way in lowering your risk and supporting long-term colon health.

Symptoms for colon cancer often show up in advanced stages.(Pexel)

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Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, is sharing five simple habits that may significantly help lower the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on May 26, the gastroenterologist highlights, “I’ve looked inside thousands of colons. The patients who do these things consistently are the ones I worry about least.”

Colonoscopy at 45

According to the gastroenterologist, the World Health Organization classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen and red meat as a Group 2A probable carcinogen. He explains that reducing or avoiding both may help lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Dr Sethi states, “Cut processed meat. Limit red meat. Processed meat is WHO Group 1 – confirmed carcinogen. Red meat is Group 2A – probably carcinogenic. Different classifications. Both worth reducing.”

Daily movement

Getting at least 30 minutes of movement each day may help protect against colon cancer. Dr Sethi explains that regular exercise supports healthy gut motility, helping waste move through the colon more efficiently. This means harmful substances spend less time in contact with the colon lining, which may reduce exposure to potential carcinogens and lower risk over time. The gastroenterologist highlights, “30 minutes of movement daily. Exercise accelerates gut transit. Less time waste sits in your colon equals less carcinogen exposure.”

Eliminate alcohol

The gastroenterologist recommends either cutting out alcohol completely or reducing intake as much as possible. He notes that alcohol is considered a direct risk factor for colorectal cancer, and current evidence suggests there is no truly safe level of consumption when it comes to cancer risk. Dr Sethi explains, “Eliminate or dramatically reduce alcohol. Direct colon carcinogen. No safe threshold for cancer risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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