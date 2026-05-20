AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 5 mistakes that worsen IBD risk: Stopping medications to skipping follow-ups…

IBD, or inflammatory bowel disease, is a chronic health disorder that involves inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the symptoms of IBD can arrive in sudden flares and include severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, among other things.

IBD requires regular treatment. (Pexel)

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Since IBD is a lifelong illness with no complete cure, it affects not just the gut but also overall health as well as mental well-being. However, there are treatments that can keep the condition in check.

Taking to Instagram on May 19, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, observed that certain habits make the situation worse for patients with IBD. Five of them are listed as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Eating ultra-processed foods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Eating ultra-processed foods {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ultra-processed foods are never healthy for the gut, and the effects of such foods on people at risk of IBD are worse. “A study of 116,000 adults found that high ultra-processed food intake is associated with up to 82 percent higher risk of developing IBD - and worsening it,” stated Dr Sethi. “Your gut lining can’t heal in a processed food environment.” 2. Stopping medication during remission {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultra-processed foods are never healthy for the gut, and the effects of such foods on people at risk of IBD are worse. “A study of 116,000 adults found that high ultra-processed food intake is associated with up to 82 percent higher risk of developing IBD - and worsening it,” stated Dr Sethi. “Your gut lining can’t heal in a processed food environment.” 2. Stopping medication during remission {{/usCountry}}

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For any disease, it is important to complete the entire course of medicine as prescribed by the doctor and not stop taking it midway through the course. The same goes for the treatment of IBD. As Dr Sethi shared, “Feeling good means the medication is working - not that you’re cured. Studies show roughly one in three IBD patients relapse within just 12 months of stopping biologics. Don’t self-discharge.”

3. Letting stress go unmanaged

The gut-brain axis is very real, and stress on one has an effect on the other. “Research shows high perceived stress increases IBD flare risk by 2.4 times,” noted the gastroenterologist. “Your brain and gut are one system - ignoring this is like treating half the disease.”

4. Cutting out entire food groups without guidance

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While trying to eat healthy, one should consult a doctor or a nutritionist first before taking out foods from their regular diet. As Dr Sethi noted, “Restriction without a strategy backfires. Nearly 50 percent of IBD patients already have at least one nutritional deficiency. Random elimination makes this worse, not better.”

5. Skipping follow-up scopes

Since IBD is a chronic disorder, it requires regular check-ups and treatment to keep the condition in check. “Silent inflammation causes long-term damage,” cautioned Dr Sethi. “In IBD patients who underwent regular surveillance colonoscopy, five-year colorectal cancer survival was 100 percent versus 74 percent in those who didn’t. That gap is entirely preventable.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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