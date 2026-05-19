AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 8 habits that are quietly destroying the gut

To stay healthy overall, it is important to maintain good gut health. That is not just ensured by the diet one follows, but also the lifestyle that they lead. When it comes to maintaining health, regular habits have a significant role to play.

Eating while scrolling usually results in overeating, shares Dr Sethi. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | UK surgeon reveals ‘fibre displacement’ trick for better health: No diet change needed

Taking to Instagram on May 13, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared eight habits that are silently ruining our gut. According to him, most people have at least four of these habits and should try to change them. They are as follows.

1. Eating while scrolling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Being addicted to screens has many negative effects on our health, and the gut is not immune to the impact. According to Dr Sethi, when one eats with their eyes glued to the screen in front of them, it distracts their brain from registering fullness. As a result, they end up eating 30 percent more food every single time. 2. Skipping breakfast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being addicted to screens has many negative effects on our health, and the gut is not immune to the impact. According to Dr Sethi, when one eats with their eyes glued to the screen in front of them, it distracts their brain from registering fullness. As a result, they end up eating 30 percent more food every single time. 2. Skipping breakfast {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Some people consider skipping breakfast as intermittent fasting. That is a grave mistake, shared Dr Sethi. Intermittent fasting needs to be well scheduled. Random skipping of meals spikes cortisol and kills gut motility by noon, cautioned the gastroenterologist, adding, “That’s not fasting. That’s stress.” 3. Ending every meal with something sweet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people consider skipping breakfast as intermittent fasting. That is a grave mistake, shared Dr Sethi. Intermittent fasting needs to be well scheduled. Random skipping of meals spikes cortisol and kills gut motility by noon, cautioned the gastroenterologist, adding, “That’s not fasting. That’s stress.” 3. Ending every meal with something sweet {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Excess sugar or sweets are never good for the gut. By ending every meal with sweets, one feeds the wrong gut bacteria, which grow and result in more sweet craving with every passing day, warned Dr Sethi. 4. Popping ibuprofen for minor headaches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Excess sugar or sweets are never good for the gut. By ending every meal with sweets, one feeds the wrong gut bacteria, which grow and result in more sweet craving with every passing day, warned Dr Sethi. 4. Popping ibuprofen for minor headaches {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ibuprofen is a common painkiller drug that is available over the counter in our country. According to Dr Sethi, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen silently erode the gut lining, with no pain or warning until it is too late.

5. Drinking water only at night

It is important to stay hydrated, but drinking water only at a specific time of the day does not do much good. As Dr Sethi noted, “Hydration doesn’t work in bulk. Your gut and kidneys need it all day. Night-loading does almost nothing.”

6. Ignoring the urge to go

Whenever one feels the urge to have a bowel movement, it is better to go for it, noted Dr Sethi. “Every time you delay, your gut learns to stop signalling. Do this enough (and) chronic constipation is the result,” he shared.

7. Snacking constantly between meals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Snacking throughout the day does not only result in loading up on excess calories. “Your gut has a self-cleaning cycle. It only runs when you’re not eating,” noted Dr Sethi. When one is constantly snacking, they are cancelling the cleaning cycle every day.

8. Eating within an hour of bed

At night, while we sleep, the muscles in our gut, like the rest of the body, undergo repair. “Food in the way shuts the whole process down,” stated Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON