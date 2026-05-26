AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 4 causes of tremors in elderly people; explains why it is important not to ignore

Trembling of hands is a common condition that is often prominently visible in older adults. It can have multiple causes, some of which may be benign, while others may be progressive and pose a serious threat to healthy life.

Old people often experience involuntary trembling of their hands. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 21, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and founder of HealthPil.com, shared four common causes for the tremors. They are listed as follows.

1. Essential tremor

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{{^usCountry}} This is a common neurological disorder which is benign and often genetic, and results in involuntary, rhythmic shaking of hands, head, or voice. As Dr Chawla explained, “This can sometimes run in families and is generally manageable with medication. Many people live with it, and their tremors remain well in control.” 2. Tremors due to anxiety or stress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a common neurological disorder which is benign and often genetic, and results in involuntary, rhythmic shaking of hands, head, or voice. As Dr Chawla explained, “This can sometimes run in families and is generally manageable with medication. Many people live with it, and their tremors remain well in control.” 2. Tremors due to anxiety or stress {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In some cases, the trembling of the limbs can also happen due to anxiety or stress. The condition becomes visibly stronger in situations like public speaking, interviews, or when someone is feeling very nervous, noted the neurologist. 3. Parkinson’s disease {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In some cases, the trembling of the limbs can also happen due to anxiety or stress. The condition becomes visibly stronger in situations like public speaking, interviews, or when someone is feeling very nervous, noted the neurologist. 3. Parkinson’s disease {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic website, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive movement disorder that worsens over time. There is no known cure for the disorder, but treatment can help manage symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Cleveland Clinic website, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive movement disorder that worsens over time. There is no known cure for the disorder, but treatment can help manage symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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“In this condition, the brain has lower levels of dopamine, which affects movement. Along with tremors, people may notice stiffness in the body, slower movements, and a change in the way they walk,” explained Dr Chawla.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive condition, which means it can worsen over time,” he added, mentioning that the disorder can have multiple subtypes.

4. Problem in the cerebellum

According to the neurologist, “Tremors can also occur if there is a problem in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that helps control balance and coordination. Conditions like infections, inflammation, or tumours in this area can sometimes lead to trembling and difficulty with balance while walking.”

He went on to highlight the importance of not ignoring the symptoms of persistent tremor, since it is not possible to understand whether the condition is progressive or not without consulting a medical professional.

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“Consulting a neurologist can help identify the cause early. In many cases, early diagnosis and treatment can help slow the progression and improve the quality of life,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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