Alaya F kickstarts Monday being ‘happy, healthy and filled with energy’

Alaya F is our fitness motivation. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her own living room, working on herself. Alaya F swears by yoga and ensures to share the snippets of her routine with her Instagram fans on a regular basis. Be it acing a headstand or speaking about her fitness journey of failures and successes, Alaya always keeps her fans updated about her workout routine on her social media profiles. Alaya’s Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets of her fitness diaries, her fashion diaries and glimpses of her personal life.

Alaya believes in starting the week on the right note. On Monday, Alaya brushed our blues away with a short snippet of herself performing a yoga routine in her living room. Alaya started the week on a fitness high and this time she aced elbow stand like a pro. In the video shared by the actor, Alaya can be seen balancing her body on her elbows with her head touching the floor, while her legs can be seen balanced against the mirror attached to the wall. Slowly she can be seen stretching her one leg near to her head. She can be seen repeating the same process with her other leg as well. Dressed in a grey sports bra and a pair of pastel blue gym trousers, Alaya can be seen engrossed in her yoga routine.

With the video, Alaya also shared her fitness and positive state of mind to kickstart the week on a happy note. “Monday morning affirmation: I am happy, healthy and filled with energy,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

Elbow stand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the shoulders and the arms, stretching the spine and the back muscles and increasing blood flow to the brain. It also helps in nourishing the endocrine and the pituitary glands. Incorporating elbow stand in the daily fitness routine also helps in energising the body and the mind.