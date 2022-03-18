Alaya F channels her inner yogini into a complicated routine. Watch video

Alaya F is getting better at the yoga game. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her living room, engrossed in a yoga position. Alaya, a few weeks back, restarted her yoga routine in full enthusiasm. The actor was unfit to take up her fitness routine, and when she recovered, she had a lot of work commitments to meet. Hence, she could not make time for her fitness routine, which eventually made her feel unfit and demotivated. So Alaya took up her yoga routine with a lot of dedication and enthusiasm and got better at it over time.

Alaya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fitness routine. From acing a headstand to performing complicated hand stands, the actor can do it all. Alaya’s fitness videos are dollops of inspiration for us. A day back, Alaya brushed our midweek blues away with a short video of herself acing a rather complicated routine with complete ease. Needless to say, we are in awe.

In the video, Alaya can be seen balancing her body sideways on her one arm and her head on a yoga mat. Then she can be seen slowly stretching her one leg upwards and her other leg sideways. In the later part of the video, Alaya can be seen slowly bringing her legs back down on the ground and finishing off the yoga routine in style. “Trying very hard to smile while I try to focus and balance and not break my arm,” wrote Alaya. The actor had a fun Thursday – here's proof.

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the balance, flexibility and the mobility of the body. It also helps in working out of a range of muscles, thereby improving the range of motion. Yoga helps in improving the cardiovascular health and relaxing the body and the mind.