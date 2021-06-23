Alia Bhatt aces barbell hip thrusts and shows who is the hardest worker in room

Alia Bhatt recently gave the world a glimpse into her workout routine when she shared a video of herself doing various asanas on International Yoga Day. The actor revealed the secret to her healthy and toned body in the clip. However, Alia doesn’t just swear by yoga to keep herself fit. The actor also includes core and muscle strengthening exercises in her routine. So, if you were wondering what they are, her trainer just gave a sneak peek of it.

Alia Bhatt’s trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi took to Instagram recently to share a video of Alia training hard at the gym. In the reel, Alia did repetitions of barbell hip thrusts on a bench. It will definitely inspire you to push away the midweek blues and kickstart the hard work.

Sharing the clip, Sohrab praised Alia and called her the hardest worker in the room. The video was captioned, “Prepping for life ‘one day at a time’. Always be the hardest worker in the room A (honestly I don’t think I need to tell you that - you do it anyway).”

Benefits:

For the uninitiated, the hip thrust motion mainly targets the glutes - both the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius - as well as the hamstrings. Additionally, glutes are among the most powerful muscles in your body, and barbell hip thrusts give power to them. While doing the exercise, the quads, core, and hip adductors also work hard. It helps in improving posture, bone density, mobility and speed.

Alia wore a black sports bra and a pair of training tights in the same colour for the regimen. She paired her workout look with trainers and tied her locks in a sleek ponytail.

On the professional front, Alia is currently prepping for a dark comedy titled Darlings. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than this, she has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and her pan-Indian debut, RRR, in the pipeline.

