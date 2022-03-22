Alia Bhatt's yoga coach shares post and pre-workout stretches that you can easily do at home: Watch video

Stretching your body before and after working out is as essential as exercise itself. It helps prevent injuries, improves your performance in physical activities, relaxes muscles, provides full motion in your joints, increases blood flow in the muscles, and much more. However, many of us skip post and pre-workout stretches as we do not find it necessary or don't know what to do. But, if you want to make your workout routines more fruitful, we found a guide that can help you sort it out. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared it on Instagram.

Anshuka, who trains stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more, posted a video of herself doing four post and pre-workout stretches that you can easily do at your home or the gym. The poses are Gomukhasana or the Cow Face Pose, Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose, Hip Flexor and Quadricep Stretch and Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Anshuka talked about the importance of stretching before and after working out. She wrote, "I would rather stretch than stress. Stretching is the warm-up our bodies need before any kind of physical exercise. It opens up your muscles so you're ready to get a great workout in without injuring yourself. Once you're done with working out, stretching right after in gradual relaxation of the muscles and the mind and is a great finisher. Here are some stretches you need to try before and after your workout."

Gomukhasana or the Cow Face Pose Benefits:

This pose helps stretch the shoulders, upper back, knees, ankles and chest, thus strengthening these parts and improving body posture. It also improves flexibility and stimulates our body's chakras.

Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose Benefits:

Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose stretches the inner thighs, groin, knees and hamstrings. It also helps soothe menstrual discomfort and digestive complaints.

Hip Flexor and Quadricep Stretch Benefits:

This pose helps improve flexibility and range of motion in the quadriceps (thigh) and iliopsoas muscles. It allows unrestricted, pain-free movement of the hip and upper leg.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose Benefits:

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose is a great stretch for the lower back. It strengthens the spine, stretches chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen, tones the buttocks, stimulates abdominal organs and relieves stress and fatigue.

