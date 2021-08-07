Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt's yoga mantra is 'twist and glow' as she does Ardha Matsyendrasana in new post

Alia Bhatt's trainer took to Instagram to share a picture of the RRR actor doing the Ardha Matsyendrasana for her yoga session today. Her mantra for the routine was 'twist and glow'.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Alia Bhatt's yoga mantra is 'twist and glow' as she does Ardha Matsyendrasana in new post(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

RRR actor, Alia Bhatt, loves doing yoga. One look at the star's recent Instagram posts, and you would know that this is true. The actor loves mixing it up when it comes to her workout routine. From Pilates to weight training and obviously yoga, she does it all. Her latest picture from an early morning workout session, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, will have you in awe of her dedication.

Alia's yoga trainer Anshuka, who has trained other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet, Ananya Panday and more, took to Instagram today to give a glimpse of the actor's early morning yoga workout. She did the Ardha Matsyendrasana, also known as the Lord of the Fishes Pose, in the picture.

Anshuka shared the post with the caption, "Twist & Glow @aliaabhatt #aliaabhatt #ardhamatsyendra #yogatwist #spinetwist #detox #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #anshukayoga."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt makes casual weekend look bold, fashionable in marigold organza cape

Alia picked a comfy outfit for the yoga routine - a pink strappy tank top with a scooped neckline and deep purple track pants. She styled her hair in a top knot to keep the yoga routine fuss-free. She also flaunted her workout glow in the picture, and we are taking motivation.

The Ardha Matsyendrasana or Lord of the Fishes Pose is a seated twisting asana in modern yoga. Doing this yoga pose strengthens and tones the obliques and abs. It energizes and stretches the spine and opens the shoulders, hips and neck. Other benefits of doing this yoga asana include increasing the flexibility of the spine and hips and improving digestion.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia has multiple projects lined up. She has finished the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She recently began work on her home production Darlings with Shefali Shah. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

