Alia Bhatt’s 5.6k lavender print midi dress is perfect for virtual date night

Making us crush hard on summer-ready dresses courtesy a variety of breezy numbers from her impactful and sartorial closet, Alia Bhatt makes a strong case in interesting silhouettes, be it at a family gathering or movie screenings. On her grandfather’s 93rd birthday last month, Alia was seen slaying a cheerful and easy-to-style off-duty look and her easy breezy dress looks perfect for when you don't want to show too much skin but still flaunt your curves.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the Bollywood actor along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan had shared pictures as they flanked their “inspiration” on his big day and we are hooked to Alia’s dreamy style as she rocked the feminine look while lighting up the house party this summer. Putting the fashion police on alert and sprinkling some summery cheer, Alia set fashionistas dreaming of an endless summer to far flung places in the sizzling look.

The pictures featured Alia donning a white base midi dress that sported floral prints in the most soothing lavender colour. The ankle-grazing crepe dress came with an asymmetrical bottom hem that can be dressed up or down, a centre back zipper, ruffled edged skirt, fitted bodice, slim fit and bell sleeves.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Alia accessorised the look with a pair of coiled hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Alia amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The Charlotte dress is credited to Alia’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The midi dress originally costs ₹5,590 on the designer website.

Alia Bhatt's Charlotte Dress from Summer Somewhere(summersomewhereshop.com)

If you’ve got a soft spot for florals and pastels, this playful pick is bookmark-worthy and an apt choice for a sunny summer afternoons or for a virtual date night.

