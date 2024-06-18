Alka Yagnik reveals hearing loss diagnosis: Warning signs to look out for

Alka Yagnik revealed that she is suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing loss. The playback singer was diagnosed with this disorder after a viral attack. Alka Yagnik shared the details of the condition on her Instagram profile and informed her fans why she has been missing in action for quite some time. "To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers," read an excerpt of the post. Alka Yagnik revealed that she is suffering from Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).(Instagram. Unsplash)

Alka Yagnik further added and warned her fans to be cautious of the harmful effects of long exposure to loud music and headphones. "One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life," the playback singer added.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Charan Palwai, ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad explained this condition - "Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is a type of hearing loss resulting from damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve. Early detection is crucial for effective management and treatment.

Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma, Sr. Consultant, ENT at Artemis Hospital Gurugram further noted the early warning signs of Sensorineural hearing loss that we should be aware of:

Indistinct sounds:

One of the first signs is a feeling that sounds are dull or muffled, even though the volume seems normal. This condition can make it difficult to understand speech, especially in noisy environments.

Difficulty hearing conversations:

You might find yourself struggling to follow conversations, particularly when there's background noise. You may need people to repeat themselves frequently or ask them to speak louder.

Trouble hearing high-pitched sounds:

SNHL often affects high-pitched sounds. You might have difficulty hearing children's voices, bird chirps, or the doorbell.

Tinnitus:

Ringing in the ears, also known as tinnitus, is a common symptom of SNHL. It can be a constant ringing, buzzing, or whooshing sound.

The feeling of fullness in the ear:

This can create a sensation of something blocking your ear canal, even though nothing is physically present.

Balance problems:

Some types of SNHL can affect your inner ear, which plays a role in balance. You might experience dizziness or vertigo.

When to seek help?

Dr Ravi Charan Palwai added, “ If you notice any of these early warning signs, it is important to consult a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life and hearing health. Treatment options may include hearing aids, cochlear implants, or other assistive listening devices. Recognizing these signs early can help manage sensorineural hearing loss more effectively and maintain better communication and overall well-being.”