Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement
An underused type of knee surgery in younger patients, called high tibial osteotomy, shows considerable success in reducing the need for total knee replacement, according to a new research.
The findings of the research were published in 'CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).'
"High tibial osteotomy is a knee surgery aimed at younger patients in the earlier stages of knee osteoarthritis. One of its goals is to prevent or delay the need for knee replacement," said co-author Dr. Trevor Birmingham, Canada Research Chair in the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Bone and Joint Institute at Western University, London, Ontario.
"In some ways, it's like performing a front-end alignment on your car to stop asymmetric wear on your tires and increase their longevity," added Birmingham.
Knee osteoarthritis is a common cause of pain and disability and puts a tremendous burden on health care systems. Total knee replacement is frequently performed on older patients with end-stage disease and limited mobility.
In Canada, rates of total knee replacement are high and increasing, while rates of high tibial osteotomy are low and decreasing. One reason for this is the perception that high tibial osteotomy is not warranted if the joint is going to be replaced soon afterward. The findings of this new study contradict this perception.
Of the patients in this study getting high tibial osteotomy in London, Ontario (643 knees in 556 patients), 95 percent did not need a total knee replacement within 5 years, and 79 percent did not get a total knee replacement within 10 years. Even in patients traditionally not considered ideal candidates for high tibial osteotomy, about 70 percent did not get a knee replacement within 10 years.
The procedure is particularly suitable for people who are younger, have less severe joint damage, and who may be more physically active.
"Those patients especially contribute to the burden of knee osteoarthritis. There is a treatment gap between exhausting non-operative treatments and appropriateness for joint replacement, resulting in many years of pain, lost productivity, and associated costs," said Mr. Codie Primeau, the lead author.
"Given these findings, high tibial osteotomy may be underused in Canada and could be performed more often to delay or prevent the need for total knee replacement," said co-author Dr. Robert Giffin, professor of surgery at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and the Bone and Joint Institute.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You only need a pinch of hing for these 8 amazing health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account and posted an image of herself doing the Utthita Vasisthasana. The actor also talked about the benefits and shared the steps to do the asana correctly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers study how facial ageing is accelerated by fat loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Intricacies during pregnancy connected to higher risk of death
- A recent study done by the CHUM Research Centre has shown that women who go through serious complications during their pregnancies are more likely to die post-delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise
- From jumping jacks to chakrasana and other cardio exercises, Tahira Kashyap's latest workout video is all the fitness motivation we need to enter a new week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers develop gene therapy vector for blood disorders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People with high omega-3 index less likely to die from Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic may improve depressive symptom in people with low inflammation: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Brain training may help in treating post-traumatic stress disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why pregnancy complications increase risk of heart disease in women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox