Always bloated even on a healthy diet? Expert on why it happens

Always feeling bloated isn't a nice feeling especially if you are a food lover and like to add a variety of food groups to your plate. It isn't always the oily, fatty or sugary food that can make you prone to bloating, at times in spite of eating all the healthy food, one may still feel bloated, acidic and constipated. If you are tired of trying home remedies for bloating and back to square one always, then you must investigate the real reason behind it. Is it the way you chew your food or is it high stress levels that are the cause of persistent bloating. (Also read: Summer bloating: Herbs and spices that can help; how to add them to your diet)

Bloating isn’t as surprising when you consume foods you know aren’t good for you, but it can be an incredibly frustrating feeling when you do your best to eat healthy(Freepik)

"It’s happened to many of us: you pride yourself on eating healthy – you drink superfood smoothies, eat dark leafy greens or a hearty chickpea salad, and still, somehow, a swollen belly pops out, forcing you to unbutton your pants and sit in bloated discomfort. Bloating isn’t as surprising when you consume foods you know aren’t good for you, but it can be an incredibly frustrating feeling when you do your best to eat healthy," Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor writes in her recent Instagram post.

"The gut is made up of billions of microflora that maintain your health – they support the immune system, help with weight loss, prevent disease and uplift your mood. Bloating is usually associated with poor digestion, bad diet, and an overgrowth of unwanted bacteria in the gut, but sometimes even healthy eating habits can lead to that unwanted protruded belly," adds Kapoor.

Get to the root

Besides there are certain vegetables that can cause gas and bloating and people who have this tendency must avoid them.

"Certain healthy foods, such as cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, can cause bloating due to their high content of indigestible sugars that can ferment in the gut and cause gas," says Kapoor.

The nutritionist adds that one needs to go to the root of the discomfort.

Kapoor opens up on reasons you are always bloated

1. Snacking all day: This interferes with something called your migrating motor complex (mmc)

2. Not eating enough: This is a stressor on your body which ultimately means digestion is slowed down or shut down which increases the bloat

3. Stress: When you are in a sympathetic state, digestion is significantly slowed down or even shut down which increases the bloat.

4. Daily HIIT workouts: This is adding more stress which means your body is going to get stuck in fight and flight mode, digestion will get slowed and bloat will increase.

5. Poor quality sleep: Sleep is a major foundation of health...impacts every physiological process in the body, allows time for rest and recovery processes in your body to take place, can improve gut motility and constipation etc.

6. Eating quickly: Chewing begins the mechanical and chemical breakdown of food - the more you can physically break down food with your teeth, the less work on the rest of your digestive system which will read to less bloat. Chew your food 15-30 times.

