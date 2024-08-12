Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 Ends Tonight! Get exclusive deals on home gym equipment, 70% off on dumbbell, treadmills

Attention fitness enthusiasts, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 Ends Tonight! It's the last day of the mega-shopping event, so hurry up and don’t miss this opportunity to buy essentials. Amazon India is offering irresistible deals on home gym equipment with up to 70% off, giving you a chance to get fit, save big and say goodbye to those gym memberships. So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to level up your home workout game by grabbing these exclusive deals on fitness equipment like dumbbells, treadmills, yoga mats, kettlebells and more at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Last Day of Sale. Whether you are a fitness freak or just planning to start your fitness journey, the Amazon Sale may be the perfect chance to upgrade your workout routine without digging a hole in your pocket. Check out the best and the most affordable deals on home gym equipment and add your much-needed item to the cart now. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 Ends Tonight: Get amazing deals on home gym equipment.

Save big with these deals on the best dumbbells for home gym

Increase your muscle mass, enhance metabolism and improve your bone and joint health by using RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells. Available at a discount of 50%, the dumbbell sets are specially designed under expertise and have dead bounce. They are made from a rubber material, feature unbreakable, non-roll heads, are non-slip and are durable. This pair of 10 kg dumbbells feature superior quality chrome coated, contoured textured handles to provide a secure grip. Suitable for professional muscle builders, these dumbbells are damage-free, smell-free and offer sturdy grip.

Support your fitness goals with the Lifelong Adjustable Dumbbell for Home Gym. This adjustable dumbbell promises to offer you a versatile experience. It offers weight options from 1.5 kilograms to 15 kilograms in a single compact design, making an effortless switch possible to customize your workout. Made from durable iron material, this dumbbell is easy to use and store. The brand also claims that this fitness equipment comes with a 6 months warranty against manufacturing defects.

Check out more deals on the best dumbbells for home gym:

Get a top-quality offer on the best treadmill brands

Add the best treadmill for home use in your gym and enhance your fitness level. Available at a discount of 58%, the Fitkit FT100 Series DC-Motorised Treadmill may help improve your workout performance. It has a weight capacity of 110 kilograms and a speed range between 0.8 to 14.8 kilometres per hour. This manual incline treadmill for home gyms comes with a 3-month cult pass life, live workout sessions, active post-sales and customer support and free diet and fitness plans. The brand claims that this treadmill comes with a 1-year manufacturing warranty on motor and manufacturing defects.

4. Lifelong Motorized Treadmill for Home

Lifelong Motorised Treadmill for Home may help to get gym experience. With its powerful 2.5 HP peak hour, this treadmill makes an ideal fitness equipment for home and gym use. It features 12 preset workouts, which are designed to cater to various fitness levels and goals, ensuring an effective exercise session every time. This treadmill is equipped with a speed controller that may allow you to adjust the pace with a maximum speed of 14 kilometres per hour. It has a weight capacity of 110 kilograms, features integrated Bluetooth speakers and promises stability and safety.

Check out more deals on the best treadmill brands:

Enjoy the best deals on kettlebells at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Improve your strength with Kakss Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell. This 12-kilogram kettlebell is constructed from solid cast iron with no welds, weak spots, or seams. Ideal for indoor and outdoor training, this power-coated kettlebell may help prevent corrosion and chips. The texture of this home gym equipment may help increase durability and provide you with better grip strength. It features a flat bottom to enable upright storage and promises to provide a comfortable and secure grip. The brand claims that this equipment may help increase the strength of your muscle groups and body parts.

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell might be a good addition to your home gym. Made of solid high-quality cast iron material, this 16-kilogram kettlebell is reliable and durable. This fitness equipment may support a wide range of resistance-training exercises. The painted surface of this equipment can help to increase durability and provide protection against corrosion. It even features textured wide handles to ensure a comfortable and secure grip.

Check out more exclusive deals on the best kettlebells:

Grab the best deals on elliptical cross trainers at Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Last Day of Sale

7. Cockatoo CE03Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer

Upgrade your fitness routine with Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer. With maximum weight capacity and height accommodation of 120 kilograms / 160-195 centimetres, this home gym equipment may help improve your fitness level. It features position-adjustable pedals that may help to keep your wrist in a neutral position and help you in an effective workout. The magnetic mechanism and magnetic response of this equipment may help provide a quiet and smooth ride without any interruption. With eight levels of magnetic resistance, this machine can help you intensify your exercise. The foot pedals of this equipment are textured and fixed-incline and are designed to provide maximum grip and stability.

Cultsport Smartcross b1 Bluetooth Enabled Elliptical Cross Trainer comes with a maximum weight capacity of 120 kilograms. This fitness equipment features a steel frame with eight magnetic resistance levels. It is also equipped with an LCD-type display featuring time, speed, distance and burned calories. The brand claims that regular use of this home gym equipment may help you burn calories and improve your cardiovascular fitness.

Check out significant deals on elliptical cross trainer:

Get amazing deals on more home gym equipment at Amazon Independence Day Sale

Upgrade your home gym with this Leeway Steel Home Gym Set. It includes metal weight plates, a solid dumbbell rod with a star nut, a curling rod, a straight rod and a gym kit. These best home gym equipment may help elevate your fitness game and allow you to level up your home workouts. The steel weight plates may help you customise your weight plate and enhance your fitness journey. It also includes a 5 feet straight rod and 3 feet curl rod along with a pair of dumbbell rods to help you perform weightlifting, strength training and more. This gym kit comes with a pair of gloves, grippers and 1 skipping rope to help you enhance your workout performance.

Halohoop Ab Roller Wheel with Timer Elbow Support Exercise Wheel may help you enjoy a secure and safe workout session. The upgraded smart brake system of this equipment may help you experience stable and controlled movements. This machine is scientifically designed for a smooth and effortless rebound and a built-in phone holder. It will not only help you strengthen your body but also add a fun element to your fitness routine. This home gym equipment is compact, easy to use and provides a stable foundation, reducing strain and enhancing the overall exercise experience.

Check out hottest deals on the best home gym equipment:

FAQs What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is a limited-time online shopping event offering significant discounts, offers and deals on a wide range of products, including home gym equipment. This sale period celebrates Independence Day with “freedom” from regular prices!

When will the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale end? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale kickstarted with exclusive offers and deals on a wide range of products on August 6, 2024. The Amazon sale was supposed to end on August 11, 2024, but now, it will run until August 12, 2024. So, hurry up and grab the best deals on your favourite fitness equipment.

What fitness equipment is available on sale? As the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 Ends Tonight, get ready to grab the best deals on home gym equipment. From dumbbells, treadmills, and kettlebells to home gym equipment kits, a wide range of fitness equipment is available on sale with up to 70% off.

Does fitness equipment come with a warranty? Yes, but it is subject to the policy of the manufacturer. So, check the manual of the product and ensure that the manufacturer offers a warranty on the product. Amazon has no role to play in this department as it is entirely a choice of the brand.

