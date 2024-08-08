Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024: Up to 94% off on smartwatches from top brands like Fire-Boltt, boAt, pTron

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is now running into its third day and there is an explosion of discounts, offers, and deals on a whole host of products - gadgets, lifestyle products, large and small appliances. You name it and there's a discount on it. Buying gadgets from the Amazon Sale 2024 is a great idea because it offers attractive discounts and a wide variety of options, ensuring value for money and an extensive selection. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab top smartwatches at unbeatable prices during this sale.

Buying smartwatches during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 is a savvy decision. The sale offers significant discounts, making high-quality smartwatches more affordable. With a wide variety of brands and models available, shoppers can find the perfect smartwatch to suit their needs and preferences.

Additionally, the Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) often includes exclusive Amazon deals and bundle Amazon offers, providing even greater value. Fast shipping and reliable customer service add to the convenience of shopping during this event. Overall, the Amazon Freedom Sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase a smartwatch at a competitive price while enjoying a seamless shopping experience.

We have put together is list of some of the best smartwatches from popular brands like Fire-Boltt, pTron, boAt, Noise among others. Check them out here and add them to your cart now.



The top 10 picks for smartwatches at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 are:

The Fire-Boltt's Quest smartwatch features a 1.39 inch full touch display with GPS tracking. It offers Bluetooth calling and over 100 sports modes, ensuring a comprehensive fitness experience. With a high resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, the display is sharp and vibrant. The smartwatch includes a health suite for monitoring various health metrics, making it an essential tool for wellness. Designed for rugged outdoor use, it is durable and robust. The Quest smartwatch combines advanced technology with practical features, making it an excellent choice for both fitness enthusiasts and those needing a reliable, versatile smartwatch. There's a 94% discount on it.

The Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel Smart Watch features a 1.83 inch full touch screen display with a resolution of 240 x 284 PPI, offering clear and vibrant visuals. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing for convenient communication on the go. With a 10-day battery life, this smartwatch ensures long-lasting performance. Its IP67 water-resistant rating makes it suitable for various conditions. The upgraded health sensors provide accurate tracking of fitness and wellness metrics. The sleek black design, combined with robust stainless steel, makes the Fire-Boltt Encore a stylish and practical choice for everyday use. Expect a 90% discount on this smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch boasts a sophisticated stainless steel design and supports Bluetooth calling. Featuring an AI voice assistant, it ensures hands-free convenience. The smartwatch’s durable metal body houses over 120 sports modes, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Health tracking is comprehensive with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring capabilities. The multicolour design adds a stylish touch, ensuring it complements any outfit. Combining luxury and functionality, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is perfect for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch that offers advanced health features and a premium aesthetic. You can get a discount of 89% on this product.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch in dark grey features a sleek stainless steel design and supports Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. Equipped with an AI voice assistant, it offers hands-free convenience. Its robust metal body includes over 120 sports modes, catering to diverse fitness needs. Health monitoring is advanced with SpO2 and heart rate tracking, providing comprehensive wellness insights. The dark grey colour adds a sophisticated touch, ensuring it pairs well with any attire. Combining luxury and practicality, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is an excellent choice for those seeking a stylish, high-performance smartwatch with cutting-edge health features. You can expect an 89% discount on this product.

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch features a large 1.96 inch display, providing clear and vivid visuals. It supports Bluetooth calling and includes a voice assistant for hands-free control. With 123 sports modes, it caters to a wide range of fitness activities. The watch offers eight unique UI interactions for a personalised experience. Health monitoring is thorough, with SpO2 and 24/7 heart rate tracking, ensuring comprehensive wellness insights. The light gold colour adds an elegant touch, making it a stylish accessory. Combining advanced features and a luxurious design, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator is perfect for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch. There is a 89% discount on this smartwatch.

The boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch features a 1.69 inch (4.2 cm) HD display, offering crisp and clear visuals. It includes heart rate and SpO2 level monitoring, ensuring comprehensive health tracking. With multiple watch faces, users can personalise their smartwatch to suit their style. The activity tracker and multiple sports modes cater to various fitness needs, making it an ideal companion for an active lifestyle. Its IP68 rating ensures water resistance, adding to its durability. The cherry blossom colour adds a touch of elegance, making the boAt Wave Lite a stylish and functional choice for those seeking a versatile smartwatch. Expect a discount of 86% on it.

The boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch boasts a 1.96 inch (4.9 cm) AMOLED display, providing vibrant and clear visuals. It features advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless communication and includes a DIY Watch Face Studio for personalised watch faces. The smartwatch offers unique features such as female wellness tracking, energy monitoring and sleep scoring, catering to comprehensive health insights. Its IP67 rating ensures water resistance, enhancing its durability. The steel black design adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for both men and women. Combining style and functionality, the boAt Ultima Chronos is an excellent choice for a high-performance smartwatch. Get a discount of 82% on it.

The pTron Reflect Pro Smartwatch features a 1.85 inch full touch display with 600 NITS brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright conditions. It supports Bluetooth calling and includes a digital crown for easy navigation. The metal frame adds durability and a premium feel. With over 100 watch faces, users can customise their smartwatch to match their style. Health tracking is comprehensive with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The voice assistant feature provides hands-free convenience. With a battery life of up to 5 days, the pTron Reflect Pro in black combines style, functionality, and advanced features for a superior smartwatch experience. This can be yours at a discount of 75%.

The CrossBeats Diva is a stylish 1.28 inch smartwatch designed specifically for women, featuring a striking stone-studded bezel. Its AMOLED display ensures vibrant and sharp visuals, enhancing the user experience. The smartwatch includes a comprehensive female health tracker and supports over 100 sports modes, catering to a range of fitness activities. The premium metal construction adds elegance and durability, while wireless charging offers convenience. The rose gold finish adds a touch of luxury, making the CrossBeats Diva not only a functional fitness companion but also a chic accessory for any outfit. This smartwatch is available at a discount of 71%.

The Noise Diva Smartwatch features a diamond-cut dial and a glossy metallic finish, creating a luxurious and eye-catching appearance. Its AMOLED display provides vibrant and crisp visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. The smartwatch offers versatile strap options, including mesh metal and leather, allowing for personalised style and comfort. With over 100 watch faces, users can customise their look to match any outfit. It includes a female cycle tracker, catering to women’s health needs. The rose pink colour adds a touch of elegance, making the Noise Diva a stylish and functional accessory for women seeking both performance and sophistication in a smartwatch. Expect a discount of 58% on this smartwatch.

FAQs on smartwatches What features should I look for in a smartwatch? hen choosing a smartwatch, consider features such as a high-resolution display, battery life, fitness tracking capabilities (like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring), GPS, and compatibility with your smartphone. Additional features like Bluetooth calling, voice assistants, and customisable watch faces can enhance the functionality and personalisation of the smartwatch.

Are smartwatches compatible with both iOS and Android devices? Most smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it’s important to check the specific model’s compatibility. Some smartwatches may offer more features or better integration with certain operating systems, so reviewing the manufacturer’s compatibility information can help ensure a seamless experience.

How long does the battery of a typical smartwatch last? Battery life varies depending on the smartwatch’s features and usage. On average, a smartwatch battery can last between 1 to 7 days. Models with advanced features such as GPS and continuous health monitoring may require more frequent charging. It’s best to check the manufacturer’s specifications for precise battery life information.

Can smartwatches be used for swimming? Many smartwatches come with water resistance ratings that make them suitable for swimming. Look for a smartwatch with an IP67 or IP68 rating, which indicates it is resistant to dust and water. However, it’s important to verify the specific model’s water resistance capabilities to ensure it meets your needs for swimming.

Can I customise the watch face on my smartwatch? Yes, many smartwatches offer customisable watch faces, allowing you to personalise the look of your device. You can usually choose from a variety of pre-installed designs or download additional watch faces from app stores. Some models also allow you to create your own custom watch faces to match your style and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.