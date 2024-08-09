Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 60% off on BP monitors, massagers, straighteners and more

Have you made the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? No? Then hurry up and grab the best deals on health and personal care appliances. This is the perfect opportunity for you to enhance your self-care routine with the right products. Amazon India is offering unbeatable deals on products like body massagers, blood pressure monitors, straighteners, curlers and more. All these useful health and personal care devices are available at exclusive discounts of up to 60% off. So, step up and invest in some of the best products from top brands like Philips, Caresmith and more to manage and improve your overall health and well-being. Explore the top-quality products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and start your wellness journey. Grab the best deals on health and personal care appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Grab up to 60% off on healthcare appliances

Foot massagers starting ₹ 1,899

Shower love on your calf, foot and leg and get relief from pain by using the Lifelong Calf, Foot and Leg Massager Machine. By providing three different types of massage, including kneading massage, rolling massage and shiatsu massage, this machine can provide relaxation and pain relief. It features adjustable settings, LED display, and kneading disks and comes with a washable fabric. With three manual settings, this massager can help you feel comfortable.

Grab more affordable deals on massagers:

Digital weighing machines starting at ₹ 249

Meditative Bluetooth Digital BMI Weight Scale features a smart APP that can show 12 parameters, including body weight, BMI, body fat rate, muscle rate, water bone mass, weight without fat and more. This digital weighing machine is built with 3 high-precision sensors to deliver a 100-gram accuracy resolution cleanly displayed on the LCD screen. It is compatible with iOS and Android, which may help you to start using the product just by scanning the OR code in the manual.

Check out more deals on weighing scales:

Fitness trackers starting ₹ 7,999

Keep track of your health with the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch. This fitness tracker can provide you with a daily readiness score that may help you understand your workout intensity levels. It may even help you to stay accountable by tracking your workout intensity in real-time with Active Zone Minutes. With 40 plus exercise modes, you can track your workouts and enhance your performance. It has a battery life of 6 days and comes with built-in GPS, voice assistant, and other advanced features. So, add this fitness tracker to your collection to get better insights into your health.

Get more exclusive deals on fitness trackers:

BP monitors starting ₹ 899

Manage your blood pressure with Dr Trust Smart Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor. This ISO-certified digital BP monitor promises to deliver accurate measurements through a simple button-pressing operation. It can help to measure systolic BP, diastolic BP and pulse rate just after inflation is completed. This machine comes with a hypertension indicator that can help you know whether your BP is normal, moderate or high. With dual talking guidance and USB port connectivity, this digital BP monitor can help keep a check on your health.

Enjoy more deals on the best blood pressure monitors:

HealthSense Steamer for Cold & Cough might be a good choice for you. It generates nano-ionic steam and claims to be 10 times more effective in penetrating skin. This multifunctional steamer may help you get relief from colds, and coughs and also serve as a versatile tool for facial steam, inhalation therapy and vaporisation. From rejuvenating your skin, clearing nasal passages to relaxing tired muscles, this teamer can enhance your overall wellness.

Unveil more deals on Steamers:

Check out more exclusive and affordable deals on healthcare appliances:

Enjoy up to 60% off on personal care appliances at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Best deals on women’s grooming products

Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator claims to be safe and efficient to use. The washable epilation head of this epilator can be detached and cleaned under running water. With 2 speed settings, this epilator can help to remove thinner and thicker hair. It features a sensitive cap that can help remove unwanted hair from sensitive areas. The ergonomic grip of this device can provide easy and comfortable handling that can make the hair removal process comfortable.

Enjoy more deals on epilators and trimmers:

Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine Hair Straightener features titanium plates, AI technology, an LED display and a 360-degree swivel cord. This straightener can help you to auto-adjust the temperature for your hair type, promoting a safe environment. It has bevelled edges with a 1.75-wide titanium plate. This saves time while styling. The PTC heater of this straightener can help with rapid and consistent heat.

Grab more deals on straighteners:

Dyson Airwrap promises to help you get straight and sleek hair. This multi-styling tool can help you to get voluminous blow-dry or tousled waves. It can create clockwise and anticlockwise curls with one barrel. The enhanced coanda airflow can attract and self-wrap hair in both directions for voluminous curls and waves. It also features technologies like heat control, airflow speed, and intelligent heat control and is powered by the Dyson digital motor V9.

Get more deals on Airwrap:

Best deals on men’s grooming products

Philips All-in-One Trimmer might be a good addition to your grooming kit. This trimmer promises to help you enjoy an effortless grooming experience at home. From the face, to the nose to the armpit, this product can help you get rid of unwanted hair. It comes with eight attachments, including beard combs, nose hair trimmer, body combs and hair combs. The brand claims that this trimmer has a 60-minute run time and 6 weeks of usage on a single charge.

Grab more offers on beard trimmers:

Mi Grooming Kit Pro comes with multiple heads for full-body grooming. This water-proof trimmer features a travel lock enabled, 90 minutes of fun time, and an LED battery screen display. With multiple grooming heads, this accessory can help enjoy a personalised grooming experience.

Get more exclusive deals on all-in-one trimmers:

Check more affordable deals on personal care appliances:

Amazon Independence Day Sale - FAQs When will the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale end? Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale started on August 6, 2024, and it will run until August 11, 2024. Sale is live for only some time. So, what are you waiting for, hurry up and grab the best deals on health and personal care appliances from top brands.

Are there any additional discounts available? Yes, Amazon is offering an instant 10% discount to SBI Credit Card Holders. To avail of the offer, you need to complete your transaction via SBI Credit Card or Credit Card EMI. But, this benefit can only be availed on the minimum purchase of items worth ₹5000 on other categories and ₹2500 on groceries.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, but it depends on the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, check the terms and conditions of return or exchange before buying a product.

