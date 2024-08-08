Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab exclusive deals on beauty products with up to 60% off

It’s that time of the year when everyone cares to pay extra attention to skincare and hair care! The festive and wedding season always brings a chance to spruce up our beauty routine, and reflect a healthy glow and lustrous strands! So, if you are planning to stock or restock your beauty essentials, you could benefit from Amazon India’s much-awaited sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab exclusive discounts on skincare, hair care, makeup, deodorants and more. Start your shopping spree today and check out the best and most affordable deals on beauty essentials. From hydrating moisturisers, soothing shampoos, and refreshing deodorants to classy makeup essentials, you can add some of the best beauty products from top brands to your collection. Check out the Amazon Sale 2024 and get your favourite beauty product at unbeatable prices. Check exclusive deals on beauty products with up to 60% off at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

Save big on the best skin care products at Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale

Get clear and healthy skin with The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash. Suitable for acne-prone skin, oily skin, dry skin, combination skin and normal skin, this face wash may help to reduce the appearance of acne, acne marks and spots. It is packed with 2 per cent salicylic acid and 2 percent niacinamide can help to prevent acne and its marks. Regular use of this face wash may help to unclog pores and provide anti-dehydration shield action. So, include this face wash in your skincare routine and enjoy smooth and clear skin.

Irrespective of days, dates and weather, using sunscreen is non-negotiable. This must-have product in your skincare routine can help to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. The Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen is formulated with three effective UV filters, an SPF value of 50 and provides a PA++++ rating. It is a dermatologically approved sunscreen that promises to offer photostable, broad-spectrum protection for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Its non-comedogenic formula promises to shield your skin without clogging pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. Approved by US FDA labs, this sunscreen may provide a hydrating and non-greasy finish to your skin.

Grab exclusive deals on hair care products

Add shine to your strands and protect them against environmental damage with L’Oreal Paris Serum, Protection and Shine for Dry, Flyaway and Frizzy Hair. Packed with the goodness of six rare flowers, including lotus, rose, flax, chamomile, tiare and jasmine, this hair serum for women promises to reduce frizz and promote stronger hair. This hair care product may even add shine to your hair, leaving it feeling healthy and good. With its light formulation, this serum may help to protect your hair from heat and UV rays.

Infuse the goodness of keratin in your hair with Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo. It promises to control frizz for up to 72 hours and provide salon-like smooth hair every day. Enriched with the goodness of sodium hydroxide, water, hydrolyzed keratin and more, this shampoo for dry and damaged hair may make your hair manageable and nourished. The brand also claims that this product is free from paraben, which makes it safe to use.

Get the latest deals on bath and shower products

Engage in a soothing and refreshing self-care routine with The Kimirica Love Story Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box. This box includes bath salt, body wash, body lotion, bathing bar and hand cream. Suitable for both men and women, this pampering kit can improve your self-care routine. Enriched with the goodness of shea butter, ginkgo biloba, Epsom salt and tucuma butter, these products may help to boost skin moisture content, promote healthy skin, relax the muscles and body along with providing long-lasting hydration. So, experience the fragrance of love with this bath and shower gift set box.

The Man Company Ultimate Charcoal Detan Kit promises to transform the men’s grooming kit. From cleansing essentials to specialised products, this kit has everything to offer a satisfying skincare regimen. It contains body wash, shampoo, face scrub and face wash to deeply cleanse your skin, exfoliate and enhance its health. Regular use of these products may help your skin and hair feel refreshed and revitalised.

Grab the best Amazon deals deos and fragrances

Feel fresh with the Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist. This fragrance mist is light, super layerable, refreshing and full of fragrance. Enriched with the goodness of skin-friendly ingredients like aloe vera, this mist may make you feel exotic and provide a fruity or tropical scent.

Carlton London Exotique Gift Set contains 4 premium perfumes in orange, cedar, honey and rose fragrance. These travel-size perfumes promise to provide a long-lasting and delightful aroma. By offering top notes of floral, pear and melon, seawater and middle notes of water lily, these perfumes may help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Enjoy unbelievable deals on luxury beauty products

O3+ D-TAN Pack for Instant Tan Removal & Sun Damage Protection promises to offer multiple skin benefits. Enriched with natural ingredients, this product can remove tan, making your skin look refreshed and revitalised. It claims to unclog pores and eliminate dirt, impurities and excess oil from your skin, maintaining its cleanliness and overall health. Regular use of this product may provide you with a sun-kissed glow, lock in moisture and promote healthy and radiant skin.

Enjoy amazing offers on the best makeup brands

Suitable for sensitive skin, the Bioderma Sensibio Gentle Soothing Micellar Cleansing Foaming Gel may help to gently remove makeup from the face and eyes. Packed with the goodness of vitamin E and coco-glucoside, this product may help to remove excess oil, prevent clogged pores and reduce UV damage. It is a dermatologically-tested cleanser that may help to hydrate your skin, soothe and calm irritation and provide long-lasting moisturization. The brand claims that this product is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and soap-free.

Amazon sale on beauty products - FAQs When did the Amazon Independence Day Sale start? The Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 started on August 6, 2024, and will run until August 11, 2024. During this sale period, you can get exclusive deals and offers on various products, including beauty essentials. From skincare to hair care products more are available at unbeatable prices. So, buckle up, add your favourite product to your cart and save money.

Are there any additional benefits available during the sale? During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, you can get exclusive offers and deals across categories, allowing you to buy your favourite products at minimal prices. Along with this, you can even get an additional 10% discount if you are a SBI Credit Card holder.

Can I return products bought during the sale? It depends on the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, make sure to go through the terms and conditions of return and exchange before buying the product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.