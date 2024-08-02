Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Enjoy early deals and exclusive offers on skin care and beauty

With the festive season around the corner, everyone wants to maintain the glow and radiance of the skin. So, if you are looking for the best skincare and beauty products, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is your go-to destination. This much-awaited Amazon sale provides exclusive discounts and offers on skincare and beauty products. From cleansers, moisturisers and lip tint to repairing shampoo, you can grab incredible Amazon deals on a wide range of skincare and beauty products. Let us give you a sneak peek of the early and best deals to start adding your favourite skincare essentials to your wishlist. We have curated a list of the best and most affordable deals on skincare products and beauty essentials that you can make the most of the discounts as soon as the sale goes live! Discover exciting early deals on skincare and beauty products from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

Top deals on skincare and beauty essentials

Amazon India is all set to offer you exclusive discounts on skincare and beauty products starting August 5, 2024! So, check out the early deals here and wish list your favourite products:

Are you tired of dealing with dry and cracked heels? Try the Vacro Leg Care DiaFoot Diabetic Foot Neurotherapy Pain Management Cream. Specially formulated for people with diabetic feet, this cream may help manage diabetic foot Neurotherapy and provide instant pain relief. It contains the powerful combination of ammonium lactate and urea that penetrate deeply into the skin to soften it and reduce painful corns and calluses, promoting easier movement. This cream promises to provide intense hydration and nourishment that can promote healing, restore skin integrity, repair damaged skin and result in smoother heels. Infused with salicylic acid and essential ceramides, this cream may help remove dead skin cells, and reduce calluses and rough patches, promoting smoother and healthier skin.

Specifications of Vacro Leg Care DialFoot Diabetic Foot Neuropathy Pain Management Cream

Skin type: All

Benefits: Pain management, hydration and lock-in moisture

Form: Cream

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Can provide instant relief from pain A bit costly Heal cracked and dry heels

Protect your skin from UV rays without any greasy residue with the SkinInspired Total Care Gel Sunscreen. This advanced sunscreen gel is packed with potent actives, offers full-spectrum defence and contains SPF 50+ PA+++. Besides UV rays, this sunscreen may even protect against blue light, infrared light and pollution. This non-greasy and lightweight product promises to keep your skin protected. The brand claims that this product is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, sulphate-free, dye-free and silicone-free, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of SkinInspired Total Care Gel Sunscreen

Skin type: All

Benefit: Protection against sun damage

Form: Gel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sun protection Strong scent Recommended by dermatologists

Keep your skin free from dirt, dust and impurities with the Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser. This dermatologically recommended product may help to maintain the pH balance of your skin, provide deep cleansing and replenish skin lipids without causing dryness. This cleanser is specially formulated for oily, acne-prone skin and packed with the goodness of glycerin. It also contains niacinamide and panthenol that may help to reduce pores, boost hydration and soothe your skin. The brand claims that this hypoallergenic product can combat dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and weakened skin barrier.

Specifications of Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser

Skin type: Oily

Benefit: Replenishing, cleansing

Form: Foam

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Prevent acne formation Slightly expensive Deep cleansing

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ promises to keep your skin protected from UV rays. Formulated with 4 effective filters, including Univul T 150, avobenzone, octocrylene and titanium dioxide, this product may protect from UVA and UVB rays. It also contains the goodness of vitamins A, B3, B5, E and F that may help to repair, soothe, nourish and hydrate your skin. This photostable sunscreen is lightweight and does not leave any white cast after application.

Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Skin type: All

Benefits: Sun protection, hydration, nourishment

Form: Cream

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and non-greasy Some customers find it heavy Effective sun protection

Improve your skincare routine with the Spawake Skincare Kit. It contains a hydro glow face wash, a triple care serum, a milky smooth moisturiser and a revitalising cream. Packed with vitamin C, B3, sea minerals and more, these products may help to protect your skin against environmental stressors, defend your skin against UV rays, remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling clean and smooth. Regular use of these products may help reduce dullness, prevent the appearance of dark spots and boost hydration. With its lightweight texture and fast-absorbing formula, this product can help brighten and revitalise your skin.

Specifications of Spawake Skincare Kit

Skin type: Normal

Benefit: Brightening

Form: Cream

Reason to Buy Reasons to Avoid Gentle cleansing A bit expensive Provides brightening effect

Also Read: Summer heat and humidity: Skincare solutions to protect your skin from seasonal shifts

RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser promises to soothe your skin and promote even skin tone. Regular use of this cleanser may even help brighten the complexion. Packed with the goodness of scrub, wash and mask in one bottle, this product may help nourish your skin. It is formulated with the goodness of AHA, rice brand, rose petals and calendula that can exfoliate your skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, and scars and calm skin inflammation. The brand also states that this product is natural, vegan and cruelty-free, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser

Skin type: All

Benefit: Exfoliating

Form: Powder

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Removes dead skin cells Slightly expensive Suitable for all skin types

Improve your skin health with the Soulflower Kukumadi Tailam Oil. This Ayurvedic skin oil contains the goodness of 26 natural exquisite oils and herbs like almond, saffron, turmeric and more. Regular use of this oil may help brighten your skin, control pigmentation, revitalise your skin and retain the skin moisture during night time. It promises to transform your skin tone by rejuvenating the skin cells, neutralising free radicals and promoting deep detoxifications. Using 2-3 drops of this oil daily may contribute to smooth skin, and improved elasticity and texture.

Specifications of Soulflower Kukumadi Tailam Oil

Skin type: Normal

Benefit: Brightening

Form: Oil

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Helps to lock in moisture Some customers are dissatisfied with the value Promote brighter skin tone

Also Read: Redness to radiance: 10 essential skincare tips for sensitive skin

Pamper your lips with the Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal. This brownish crimson-hued lip serum may help provide a glossy finish to your. Formulated with natural pigments for long-lasting colours, this product may help nourish your lips, leaving them feeling buttery soft. It is packed with the goodness of moringa oil, coconut oil, beeswax and anatmool that may help promote youthful and healthy skin. It may even help to calm inflamed skin, create a protective barrier and provide antimicrobial benefits.

Specifications of Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Gulaan Jal

Skin type: Normal

Benefit: Glossy finish

Form: Serum

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provides deep conditioning Slightly expensive Glides smoothly

Kimirica Love Story Bath and Body Care Gift Set can be a good addition to your self-care routine. This kit contains body wash, body lotion, bath salt, hand cream and a bathing bar. Packed with the richness of shea butter, Epsom salt, ginkgo biloba and tucuma butter, this product may help boost skin moisture content, promote healthy skin, relax the body and provide long-lasting hydration. The brand also highlights that the product is vegan and free from cruelty and paraben.

Specifications of Kimirica Love Story Bath and Body Care Gift Set

Skin type: All

Benefit: Moisturising

Form: Cream, gel and bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Moisturise the skin Unpleasant scent Promote skin health

Also Read: 10 skincare tips you need for your kids' skin this summer

Get soft and smooth skin by using this ultra-rich body milk from Forest Essentials. Enriched with the goodness of kokum butter, organic beeswax, apricot oil and sweet almond oil, this product may help regenerate and nourish your skin cells, provide nourishment and make your skin feel soft. It promises to provide lustre to the skin with a relaxing fragrance of fresh pomegranate and lime. This product may help improve skin elasticity and contribute to overall skin health.

Specifications of Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk

Skin type: All

Benefit: Moisturising

Item form: Cream

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Makes skin soft and supple Slightly expensive Keeps skin hydrated

Factors to consider when buying the best skincare and beauty products

1. Skin type and concern: Understand your skin type as it will help you choose the right product. Then determine your primary skin concerns like acne, ageing, pigmentation and more. These two factors can help you make a wise decision.

2. Ingredients: Read labels and get information about the ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, salicylic acid, vitamin C and more. Avoid using products that contain harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances.

3. Review: Look for positive feedback from people with similar skin types and concerns. This can help you gauge the effectiveness and potential side effects of the products.

4. Brand reputation: Choose products from reputable brands that are known for their quality and safety. Invest in brands that prioritise transparency and customer satisfaction.

5. Patch test: Always perform a patch test before using any new product on your face. Apply a small amount of the product on a discrete area of your skin and wait for 24 hours to see if any adverse effects occur.

6. Budget: Set your budget and then wish list the products that fall in that range. Compare the price and benefits of the skincare and beauty essentials and then choose the one that offers the best value for your money.

7. Recommendations: If you have any persistent skin issues or are unsure about which product to choose, consider visiting a dermatologist. They can provide personalised recommendations based on your skin type and concerns.

Top three features of best-selling skincare and beauty products:

Best skincare and beauty products Price Benefits Special feature Varco Leg Care DiaFoot Diabetic Foot Neuropathy Pain Management Cream 745 Pain management Chemical-free SkinInspired Total Care Gel Sunscreen | SPF 50+ PA+++ 549 Sun protection Chemical-free Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser 545 Cleansing Hypoallergenic Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ 379 Sun protection Suitable for all skin types Spawake Skin Care Kit 1,114 Brightening Fast-absorbing RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser 768 Exfoliating Chemical-free Soulflower Kumkumadi Tailam Oil 1,260 Moisturising, brightening Natural Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum 1,850 Conditioning Cruelty-free Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box 1,147 Moisturising Vegan Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk 1,275 Soft and supple skin Chemical-free

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is all set to take place from August 5 to August 9, 2024. This sale will feature significant discounts across various categories, including beauty, fashion, electronics and more. You can grab the best deals on skincare products and save a huge amount of money.

What types of skincare products are included in sales? Several skincare products will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. From face wash, moisturisers, and sunscreen to cheek tints, you can grab the best products at discounted prices.

Can I return items purchased during the sale? Yes, you can return the items purchased during the sale, but it is subject to Amazon’s standard return policy. The return window and conditions depend on the product category. So, check the return policy of each item before buying.

What are early deals on skincare? Early deals on skincare during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 include significant discounts on a wide range of products. You can expect up to 40% off on products like moisturisers, cleansers, toners and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.