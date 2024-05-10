Summer brings fun in the sun but it also means extra care for the little one's delicate skin and parents notice that as summer heats up, their kids and teens might face some serious skincare challenges but the good news is, we can help you navigate through it all. With longer days spent outdoors and more exposure to the sun's rays, keeping your kids' skin healthy and protected becomes extra important to avoid sunburns, dehydration and other skin problems but don't worry, we've got you covered! 10 skincare tips you need for your kids' skin this summer (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prasanna Vasanadu, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro, shared five essential skincare tips to ensure your little ones have a happy and healthy summer -

Sunscreen protection: Be a sun safety superhero this summer! Wearing sunscreen is one of the most important skin care practices for children in the summer. Lather your kids up with broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 on all exposed skin, including the face, ears and neck. Reapply it every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Also, encourage your kids to use sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and wear lightweight long sleeve shirts, especially during peak sun hours, which is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Gentle Cleaning: Summertime fun often means sweaty adventures and dirty play! To keep your child's skin clean and clear, create a gentle cleansing routine. Skip harsh soaps and opt for a gentle cleanser which is free from allergic fragrances designed for sensitive skin. Teach your kids to wash their bodies and face, especially before bed, will help remove dirt and keep their skin happy and healthy. Moisturise everyday: After a day of splishing and splashing, keep your child's skin happy and hydrated with a moisturizer made for your kid’s sensitive skin. Look for moisturizers that have naturally derived ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter that provides hydration without clogging of pores and helps soothe inflamed and irritated skin. Apply liberally after bath time to lock in moisture and keep their skin soft and healthy all summer long. No matter what skin type your child has, it is essential to teach them the importance of moisturisation and help develop it as a healthy habit that must be practiced daily. Hydration is must: The summer heat can cause dehydration, which has an impact on the appearance of the skin in addition to general health. Encourage your child to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to maintain hydration from within. Serve them fruits and vegetables that are high in water content, such as cucumbers, and melons. Carry a water bottle with you wherever you go, and encourage your kids to hydrate frequently, especially when engaging in outdoor activities. Treat sunburns: Summer heat can be a drag for kids. Help them stay cool with refreshing baths, cold compresses, and loose, breathable clothing. If sunburns strike, using moisturizer with aloe vera, calendula or chamomile can work wonders to soothe irritation and redness.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Saru Singh, Aesthetic Physician and Consultant, recommended five essential skincare tips to keep your kids protected and glowing all season long -

Sunscreen Shield: Shield your child's skin from harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating, and don't forget commonly overlooked areas like ears, lips, and the tops of feet. Hydration Hero: Keep your kids hydrated by encouraging them to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Hydrated skin is less prone to dryness and sun damage, so pack a water bottle for outings and limit sugary drinks that can dehydrate. Cover-Up Care: Dress your child in lightweight, long-sleeved clothing and wide-brimmed hats to provide extra protection from the sun. Opt for tightly woven fabrics that offer better UV protection, and seek shade during peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cooling Comfort: Help your kids cool down after outdoor play by taking cool baths or showers. Moisturize their skin with a gentle, hydrating lotion to soothe any sun-exposed areas and prevent dryness. Allergy Awareness: Be mindful of potential skin allergies or sensitivities to common summer irritants like chlorine, insect bites, or certain plants. Keep antihistamines and soothing creams on hand for quick relief if irritation occurs.

By following these simple summer skincare tips, you can ensure your kids stay safe, healthy, and happy while enjoying the sunshine.