Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save as big as 50% off on whey protein from MuscleBlaze, NAKPRO and more

The clock is ticking! Have you made the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The sale is LIVE, offering exciting deals and discounts on various products, including the best whey protein brands. So, don't let this chance slip away! Get your hands on the best whey protein brands in India at discounted prices during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024. This is your ultimate opportunity to grab whey protein from top brands like MuscleBlaze, Avvatar, NAKPRO and more with discounts of up to 50% off. If you are a fitness enthusiast looking to meet your daily protein requirements, this is the perfect chance to get the best whey protein at unbeatable prices. Discover the top 10 whey proteins from top brands at 56% off during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Besides regular discounts, the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is also offering a 10% instant bank discount with SBI credit and debit cards, cashback and other benefits to help you enhance your fitness while saving big. So, enjoy an amazing shopping experience and optimise your workout with this huge sale at Amazon India. Check out this list of the best whey protein powders available at huge discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Top deals on the best whey protein powders

The Amazon Offers 2024 can help you grab the best whey protein powders at reasonable prices.

MuscleBlaze Whey Gold 100% Whey Protein Powder might be a good addition to your diet. Suitable for post-workout, this protein powder promises to provide 100 per cent protein from whey protein isolate, which may help in bodybuilding. Packed with 30 grams of protein, 14.1 grams of EAAs and 6.62 grams of BCAAs per 36.5 grams per serving, the MuscleBlaze whey protein powder may help in post-workout recovery and building lean muscles.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Whey Gold 100% Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Rich milk chocolate

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate promises to deliver 28 grams of protein per 58-gram serving size. Regular intake of this protein powder may help gain lean muscles, trigger the synthesis of new muscle tissues and boost muscle recovery. Free from any added sugar or trans-fat, this protein powder promises to support muscle growth and post-workout recovery. So, enhance your fitness journey with the NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein for beginners and support your fitness goals.

Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Chocolate

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is Live for all: Up to 40% off on whey protein from MuscleBlaze, Avvatar and more

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate can be your companion in muscle-building. This supplement may boost the gain by offering you the purest and most potent form of protein. Sourced from the best quality milk, this protein powder may elevate your protein intake by 24 grams and preserve all the essential nutrients. This whey protein powder may also provide optimal protein synthesis and support muscle growth and recovery by offering a comprehensive array of amino acids. With each scoop, this protein claims to offer 5.2 grams of BCAAs, 11.2 grams of EAAS and 4.2 grams of glutamic acid.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

AS-IT-IS Atom Whey Protein promises to help promote anabolic response by maximising muscle protein synthesis. This whey protein may help preserve muscle glycogen stores, minimise protein breakdown, and reduce the amount of tryptophan and serotonin production. The brand claims that this FSSAI-approved and GMP-certified protein powder may boost your power within, promote optimal gains, amps muscle synthesis and muscle recovery. Consuming it within 30 minutes of exercise may help to increase the ability of the body to stimulate protein synthesis and reduce muscle soreness.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Atom Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Workout with comfort with sports bras, track pants and more at 80% off

This unflavoured As-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate may support your fitness goals. Crafted with minimally processed material to ensure the nutrients are preserved in their original form, this protein powder may help in muscle protein synthesis. The brand claims that this product is free from additives, preservatives, flavours, enzymes and sweeteners. Consuming this keto-friendly protein powder may help prevent muscle breakdown, initiate faster muscle synthesis and enhance your fitness level.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

AVVATAR Whey Protein is packed with 28 grams of freshest whey protein per serving. This protein powder may enable strength-building and muscle growth. Packed with naturally occurring BCAAs and EAAs, his protein powder may promote protein synthesis, speed up recovery, build new muscles and enable cell recovery. It also contains glutamic acid, which may help maintain acid levels in the body and enable proper functioning of the immune and digestive systems. The presence of naturally occurring milk calcium in this protein powder may also help in maintaining bone health, provide better hold for muscles, and support healthy metabolism and gut health.

Specifications of AVVATAR Whey Protein:

Flavour: Malai kulfi

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Boost your health with vitamin supplements, protein powders and more at 50% off

Nutrabay Pure Whey Protein Isolate Powder promises to provide 26.7 grams of protein per 30-gram scoop to help in building muscles. It also contains 6.2 grams of BCAA and 4.7 grams of glutamic acid, which may ensure faster muscle recovery and growth after an intense workout. Regular intake of this protein powder may also help in fighting diseases and enhance the immune system of the body. The brand claims that this product comes with very low carb content, and is free from fillers or additives.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pure Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout, pre-workout

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein can be a good addition to your diet. By delivering 25 grams of protein, 11.5 grams of EAA and 5.51 grams of BCAA per scoop, this protein powder may help with superior gains. The brand claims that this protein powder ensures 50% higher protein absorption, and 60% superior BCAA absorption in comparison to other whey protein supplements.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate Hazelnut

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate promises to deliver 28 grams of protein per 58-gram serving size. It may help with lean muscle building, trigger the synthesis of new muscle tissues and boost muscle recovery. Free from any added sugar or trans-fat, this protein powder may help with muscle growth and recovery. So, start your fitness journey with this protein powder, which supports your optimal muscle health, reduces muscle loss and enhances your workout performance.

Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Strawberry

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2024 live for Prime members: Lowest prices on nutraceuticals at Great Indian Festival Sale

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey claims to deliver 25 grams of protein per serving. Regular intake of this protein powder may help build and maintain muscles. When taken with resistance training, this whey protein may help build muscle mass and accelerate muscle recovery. The brand claims that this protein powder is great to take before and after exercise.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey:

Flavour: Chocolate

Diet type: Vegetarian

Recommended: Post-workout

Top three features of the best whey protein powders:

Best whey protein powder Price Flavour Protein content MuscleBlaze Whey Gold, 100% Whey Protein Isolate 11,799 Rich chocolate 30 grams NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 9,199 Chocolate 28 grams MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 7,199 Unflavoured 24 grams AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein 6,869 Chocolate 27 grams AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1,315 Unflavoured 24 grams avvatar WHEY PROTEIN 4,689 Malai kulfi 28 grams Nutrabay Pure Whey Protein Isolate Powder 4,349 Unflavoured 26.5 grams MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 4,199 Chocolate hazelnut 25 grams NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 4,629 Strawberry 28 grams Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 2,549 Chocolate 25 grams

Unmissable deals on whey protein during the Amazon Sale 2024:

Similar articles:

Best whey protein for beginners: 10 top choices for fitness newbies to boost their nutrition and optimise workouts

Best plant protein powder: Top 10 vegan options to build and strengthen muscles

Best protein powder for weight loss: 10 top choices to control your appetite and support your weight management goals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - FAQs What brands of whey protein will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? During the Amazon Sale, you can find a wide range of brands, including MuscleBlaze, Avvatar, Bigmuscles, NAKPRO and more. Whey protein from top brands is available at a discount of up to 56% off.

Will there be any discounts on whey protein during the sale? Yes, you can expect significant discounts on select whey protein with savings up to 56% off the price. Along with this, you can also avail the benefits of bank offers, fast deliveries and more.

Will I receive free delivery for whey protein during the sale? Yes, a free delivery option is available for whey protein purchased during the Great Indian Festival Sale. But make sure to check the delivery policy before making your final decision.

Can I return the whey protein purchased during the sale? Yes, you can return the products bought during the sale. But, it is subject to the return and exchange policies of Amazon India. So, be sure to check it before making your final call.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.