Best protein powder for weight loss: 10 top choices to control your appetite and support your weight management goals

A weight-loss journey is no cakewalk. But consistency is the key to achieving your desired weight. From following a well-balanced diet to hitting the gym regularly, taking these steps will help you reach the end goal. Besides this, you may also add dietary supplements to your diet to meet your daily nutritional needs. Protein powders may help in managing weight, apart from boosting muscle growth and development. Regular and moderate intake of protein powder may improve your satiety, control your appetite, reduce overall calorie intake and promote weight loss. So, check out this list of the best protein powders for weight loss and lead a healthy lifestyle. Discover the top 10 protein powders for weight loss and support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

10 best protein powders for weight loss

Research suggests that consuming a significant amount of whey protein can help lose weight with a 500-calorie reduced diet. Here is a list of the best protein powders for weight loss in India and support your weight management goals:

Support your weight management goals with the Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein Powder. This premium, international-grade whey protein is designed to boost energy levels, support recovery and offer added muscle definition. With each serving, you can get an optimum dose of 24 grams of protein. Regular intake of this protein powder may keep you feeling full between meals, support your weight management goals, help build and repair muscles, support optimal muscle health and help meet your daily protein needs. The brand claims that this product is low in carbs, and sugar and contains essential amino acids.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein:

Flavour: Dutch chocolate

Item weight: 1 kg

Nakpro Perform Whey Protein Concentrate contains 24 grams of protein and 5.3 grams of BCAA. It is a rich and natural source of protein that may help to build lean muscle, enhance recovery, reduce muscle loss and support healthy metabolism. Regular intake of this protein powder may help to lose weight and build and maintain lean muscles. The brand claims that this product is free from preservatives, additives, soy, gluten and GMO, which makes it great for weight loss plans and meal replacement shakes.

Specifications of Nakpro Perform Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 2 kg

Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder is a perfect meal replacement. It may help to curb hunger for up to four hours. This meal replacement product promises to offer 11 grams of protein, 31 vitamins, minerals and herbs. It also contains 3.60 grams of fibre, which may promote digestion. This product may help you to burn calories, boost your metabolism and help to build muscles.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder:

Flavour: Belgium chocolate

Item weight: 500 grams

OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women contains a clean protein blend, including 23 grams of cold processed whey protein. This protein powder may help reduce fat percentage and lead to better weight management. Enriched with ingredients like green tea, cinnamon and flax seeds, this product may help with digestion, and metabolism and keep your weight steady. It also contains shatavari, curcumin and tulsi extracts, which may help provide women with greater energy levels. The brand claims that this product is free from soy and gluten.

Specifications of OZive Protein & Herbs for Women:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 500 grams

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder may provide you with the goodness of nature and the power of protein. Packed with the goodness of a blend of soy, wheat and yellow pea, this protein powder may help in the maintenance and rebuilding of cells and tissues. This plant-based protein powder is free from cholesterol and lactose. Regular intake of this protein powder may help with weight loss by providing a high protein content of 80 per cent and providing 8 grams of protein in every 10-gram serving.

Specifications of Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 1 kg

MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro-Tech Ripped Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Powder may provide you with lean muscle building and help in weight loss. It promises to provide 30 grams of whey protein peptides and whey protein isolate. This product features a unique blend of ingredients like rosehip extract, MCT oil, C, canephora robusta and L-carnitine L-tartrate, which may help reduce fatigue, and support muscle growth and your weight loss goals.

Specifications of MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro-Tech Ripped Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate fudge brownie

Item weight: 1.82 kg

Herbalife Nutrition Personalised Protein Powder promises to help you curb your hunger and stay energised with the power of protein. This fat-free protein supplement may help control and manage a healthy weight with 5 grams of soy, whey protein and 9 essential amino acids.

Specifications of Herbalife Nutrition Personalised Protein Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 400 grams

Myherb Plant Protein Powder may provide 27 grams of protein, 21 vitamins & minerals and 6 grams of branched-chain amino acids per serving. This vegan plant protein is easy to digest. Ideal for post-workout, this protein powder may help with muscle growth and recovery. It may support metabolism and regulate your appetite. The brand claims that this product is free from gluten, soy, GMO, and sugar and is 100 per cent vegan.

Specifications of Myherb Plant Protein Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 500 grams

DREXSPORT Wild Whey Protein Powder for Men and Women contains a blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate. Made from grass-fed Guernsey cow's A2 milk, this protein powder contains highly absorbable 25 grams of protein per 31 grams, low carb-fat and free from artificial ingredients. Regular intake of this product may help to build and maintain muscles, manage weight, lose fat, optimise immunity and promote overall health.

Specifications of DREXSPORT Wild Whey Protein Powder for Men and Women:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Sparkfusion True Slim Protein Powder Meal Replacement Shake contains 23 grams of protein with milk, 8 Ayurvedic superfoods and 21 vitamins and minerals. It contains the ideal balance of natural whey protein, fibre and quality fats. Free from gluten, artificial flavours and preservatives, this protein powder may help with weight loss. Regular intake of this protein powder can support your weight management journey and support a healthy lifestyle.

Specifications of Sparkfusion True Slimp Protein Powder Meal Replacement Shake:

Flavour: Chocolate smoothie

Item weight: 500 grams

How to choose the best protein powder for weight loss?

1. Protein type: Before choosing the best protein powder for women's weight loss, get a better knowledge of its various forms. Protein powder is available in different forms like whey protein, casein protein and plant-based proteins.

2. Ingredients list: Check the ingredients list of the product. Opt for protein powders that contain minimal ingredients and are free from excessive sugars, artificial sweeteners or fillers. Look for natural flavourings and added nutrients like fibre, which can help in satiety and digestive health.

3. Protein content: Choose a protein powder that offers a high protein-to-calorie-ratio. For weight loss, opt for products that can provide 20 to 30 grams of protein. This will help you build muscle while keeping calorie intake in check.

4. Additional features: Look for additional features like added fibres, branched-chain amino acids and vitamins and minerals. This combination will keep you feeling full for longer, and support muscle growth and recovery.

5. Mixability: Opt for protein powders that blend well with water or milk.

6. Review: Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge the effectiveness and taste of the protein powders. Look for brands with transparent labelling and third-party testing to ensure quality and purity.

Top three features of the best protein powders for weight loss:

Best protein powder for weight loss Price Diet type Protein content Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 899 Vegetarian 24 grams NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 3,099 Vegetarian 24 grams Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control 698 Vegetarian 30 grams OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women 1,599 Vegetarian 23 grams Amway NUTRILITE® All Plant Protein Powder 2990 Vegetarian 8 grams MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro-Tech Ripped Chocolate Fudge Brownie 5,435 Vegetarian 30 grams Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder 1,469 Vegetarian 4.96 grams MYHERB Plant Protein Powder 748 Vegetarian 27 grams DREXSPORT Wild Whey Protein Powder for Men and Women 2,499 Vegetarian 25 grams Sparkfusion True Slim Protein Powder Meal Replacement Shake 598 Vegetarian 23 grams

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of protein powder for weight loss? Protein powder for weight loss may help increase satiety. This can help to control hunger and reduce calorie intake. It may also support muscle preservation and growth, boosting metabolism and enhancing fat burning.

What is the recommended dosage of protein? The recommended protein intake varies based on factors like age, sex, activity level and health goals. The Dietary recommended dosage of protein powder is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for adults.

Are there any side effects of protein powder for weight loss? Yes, protein powders can have side effects like digestive issues like bloating, gas, or constipation. If you consume in excess, you may experience allergies or intolerances.

