Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts tomorrow: Get up to 75% off on treadmills under ₹20,000 for your home

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is almost here, and fitness enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate! Starting tomorrow, 16 January, you can purchase motorised, foldable treadmills at budget-friendly prices under ₹20,000, with discounts of up to 75%. Prime members get early access at midnight, while non-Prime shoppers can join the sale at 12 PM. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home workout setup, stay active, and support cardiovascular health without breaking your budget. Stay fit at home with treadmills under ₹2000: Get up to 75% off at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale (Canva ) With limited stock and incredible deals, add your favourite treadmill under ₹20,000 to the cart today to ensure you’re ready to check out instantly when the sale begins. Don’t miss this chance to make home fitness affordable and accessible! 7 top-rated treadmills under ₹ 20,000 to buy during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Looking to stay active and improve heart health? HTShop now lists top-rated treadmills under ₹20,000, based on user feedback and ratings, with reviews available at Amazon during the Republic Day Sale.

The Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 treadmill features a reliable 4 HP peak DC motor, capable of speeds up to 12 km/h, making it ideal for walking and light jogging at home. It supports users weighing up to 110 kg and includes 12 preset workouts, a manual incline function, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in Hi-Fi speaker. A safety key adds peace of mind. This treadmill combines key features for effective daily cardio and home fitness.

The MAXPRO IM5001 treadmill is ideal for home fitness, featuring a 2.5 HP peak motor and a top speed of up to 12 km/h for steady walking and light jogging. Use the 4‑level manual incline and 12 preset workouts to vary intensity and challenge yourself. The LED display helps track progress, while the free diet plan supports overall health. A great choice for regular cardio and staying active.

The Fitkit by Cult PowerRun96Auto stands out with its powerful 5.5 HP peak BLDC motor and 15-level auto incline, offering varied intensity for walking, jogging, or running. With a top speed of 14 km/h, 12 preset programs, a foldable design with wheels, and a tablet holder, it’s built for versatile home workouts. Its sturdy 110 kg capacity and advanced features make it ideal for achieving serious fitness goals.

The Lifelong FitPro Motorised Treadmill (4 HP Peak) is a solid home fitness option, now available at a massive 74% discount. With a speed of 14 km/h, a 3-level manual incline, 12 preset workouts, and Bluetooth connectivity, it supports a variety of cardio sessions. Its hydraulic foldable design and rubber shock absorption add comfort and convenience, making it a smart choice for consistent, effective home workouts.

The 91-Durafit Ace Pro treadmill, featuring a 4.5 HP peak BLDC motor, 20-level auto incline, and a top speed of 16 km/h, is suited for serious home fitness users. It supports up to 120 kg and offers varied intensity for walking, jogging, or running. Ideal for those focused on cardiovascular health and endurance, its advanced features help boost heart fitness, stamina, and overall daily activity right at home.

The Cockatoo SmartRun 4.0 treadmill boasts a powerful 4 HP peak DC motor and a top speed of up to 16 km/h, making it an ideal choice for walking, jogging, or running at home. Its 3-level manual incline and 120 kg weight capacity add versatility. DIY installation makes setup easy, while its reliable performance and compact design set it apart. A practical pick for consistent, effective home cardio workouts.

The WELCARE Maxpro PTMX1 Walking Pad is perfect for home fitness in compact spaces. Powered by a 2 HP DC motor, it reaches speeds of up to 8 km/h, offering smooth, low-impact walking. Its foldable under-desk design, LED display, and remote control make workouts convenient, while the included diet plan helps you stay consistent and focused on your health goals.

FAQ’s: Treadmills under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 When does the sale start? The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 begins tomorrow, January 16. Which treadmills are included? Foldable, motorised, and under-desk treadmills priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000. Who should buy these treadmills? Ideal for home workouts, cardio, and staying active on a budget. How can I grab the best deals? Add your favourite treadmill to the cart now for quick checkout when the sale begins.