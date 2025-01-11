Menu Explore
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on Jan 13: Expect up to 80% off on sunscreens, serums and more from top brands

ByTanya Shree
Jan 11, 2025 07:00 PM IST

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts on January 13! Grab amazing deals on skincare products from popular brands to take your skincare game up a notch.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 13, 2025, offering exciting deals on top-rated beauty brands, including the best skincare products from popular brands like The Derma Co, Be Bodywise, Cetaphil, Bioderma, and more. This is the perfect time to invest in a good skincare routine to get smooth and healthier-looking skin without spending much.

Explore Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Sale and get discounts on skincare products.(Adobe Stock)
Explore Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Sale and get discounts on skincare products.(Adobe Stock)

Whether you are looking for a good quality body lotion to tackle dryness or want to build a skincare routine, this sale will feature a wide variety of products to suit your needs. With limited-time deals, extra up to 15% off, and a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Card, The Amazon Sale 2025 ensures significant savings for every shopper. So, mark your calendars, check out the expected deals, and make the most of this event to enhance your skincare routine at unbeatable prices!

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Get face washes at up to 70% off

Enjoy huge discounts of up to 80% off on the best face wash brands during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Give your skincare routine a fresh start with incredible discounts on face wash and get glowing, clear skin. Whether you prefer gel-based options or cream cleansers, this Amazon Sale has something for everyone. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to pamper your skin every day without breaking the bank during this exciting event.

Check out our top picks:

Shield your skin with sunscreens: Explore unbeatable deals at up to 50% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Offers amazing deals on the best sunscreen brands during the Republic Day Sale 2025. Invest in good-quality products, offering SPF 50 and even 100 from trusted brands like Bioderma, La Roche-Posay, and more. Whether you need a lightweight daily sunscreen, a water-resistant one for outdoor activities, or tinted formulas, there is something for everyone. So, wishlist your favourite products and enjoy huge savings.

ALSO READ: Best body lotion for dry skin: 10 top choices to restore softness and boost hydration

Check out our top picks:

Amazon India offers exciting offers on moisturizers at up to 60%

Keep your skin smooth and hydrated with amazing deals on the best moisturizers. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 features discounts on top brands like Nivea, Clinique, and more. Find options for dry, oily, and combination skin, including specialised formulas for anti-ageing or extra hydration. So, stock up on essentials for your skincare routine at unbeatable prices.

Top deals on the best moisturizers:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Expect huge savings on face toners

Upgrade your skincare regimen with affordable and the best face toners during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 30% off on alcohol-free, hydrating and clarifying toners from brands like The Face Shop, Plum, and more. Whether you need a refreshing mist or a calming solution, find deals on toners for every skin type during the sale.

ALSO READ: Tea tree oil serum: Say goodbye to acne and pores with these skincare product

Top deals on the best face toners:

Amazon offers exciting deals on face serums at up to 50%

Available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025, find the best face serum for glowing skin to address your specific skin concerns. During the sale, you can find products from popular brands like Minimalist, Olay and L'Oreal at unbeatable prices. It gives you a chance to provide targeted treatment to your skin and say goodbye to fine lines, dark spots and other concerns, all while enjoying huge savings.

Top deals on the best face serums:

Body wash offers: get up to 40% off during Amazon Sale

Transform your shower routine with discounts of up to 40% on the best body wash from popular brands like Palmolive and The Body Shop. During the sale, you can expect discounts on a huge variety of products, from refreshing fragrances to gentle exfoliators. Whether you prefer a rich lather or sulphate-free formula, this sale has something for everyone. So, pamper your skin at pocket-friendly prices.

ALSO READ: Serum for uneven skin tone: 10 amazing options to get rid of dull skin

Top deals on the best body washes:

Body lotion deals: Expect 50 to 70% off on body lotions

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings up to 50 to 70% off on the best body lotions to keep your skin smooth and hydrated. So, shop from trusted brands like Cetaphil, Mamaearth, and more. From rich, creamy lotions to lightweight ones, this sale can offer a wide range of products at unbeatable prices. So, mark your calendar and don't miss the chance to stock up on your favourite lotions.

Top deals on the best body lotions:

Bank offers at The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Maximise your savings with incredible bank offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Get a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Amazon ICICI Bank credit card users can also enjoy exclusive cashback and special deals. Other bank cards and Amazon Pay users will also have access to exciting offers, ensuring multiple ways to save. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your shopping experience with these additional benefits.

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the annual shopping event, offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of products, including skincare. Shoppers can enjoy exciting deals, limited-time offers, and huge discounts across top brands. 

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 begins on January 13. During this time, you can find a wide range of products, including sunscreens, moisturizers, face washes, and more at the best prices. So, mark your calendars to grab the exciting deals.

  • Are there any additional offers for bank cardholders?

    Yes, during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale, shoppers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. You can also enjoy exclusive cashback and special deals with Amazon ICICI Bank credit card.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On