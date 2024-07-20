Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Up to 70% off on the best skin care and hair care products

There is no greater love than self-love. Pampering yourself and prioritising your needs is essential to sustain a happy and healthy life. One of the most effective steps towards self-love is to engage in a well-balanced skin care and hair care routine. It allows you to improve your skin and hair health along with helping you to feel happy and refreshed from within. So, whether you want a new sunscreen or an all-natural shampoo, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is offering you the best deals on beauty products with up to 70% discount! These Top 10 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 deals on skin care and hair care products can help you upgrade your self-care routine. (Pexels)

Imagine how it would be to have skin that does not feel as rough as a cutter or hair that looks lustrous. With these Amazon deals, provide your skin and hair with the necessary nutrients and nourishment. We have handpicked the top 10 Amazon beauty deals to help you transform your self-care regime. Check out this list of Amazon skincare & hair care deals and pick your favourites before it is too late!

Top deals on the best skin care products on Amazon

Sun protection is essential for keeping your skin youthful and shielded from skin cancer, hyperpigmentation and other issues. Using the best sunscreen ensures that your skin remains protected from harmful UV damage. The Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ can be a good option for you as it is available at a discount of 5% on Amazon. Regarded as one of the best-selling products on Amazon, this sunscreen promises to repair your sun-damaged skin, keeping it nourished and hydrated. Formulated with four effective UV filters like Univul T 150, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and avobenzone, this sunscreen can blend easily into your skin without leaving any white cast.

Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen

Skin type: All

Product benefits: Hydrating, protection, soothing, nourishing and moisturising

Item form: Cream

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for all skin type Eye stinging issue for some users SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection

Keeping your skin clean and soft is important. So, using the Pears Pure & Gentle Soap Bar can be a good idea as it promises to provide soft, glowing and nourished skin. It is specially designed to provide gentle cleansing along with preserving the natural moisture of your skin. Made with natural oils and glycerin, this soap can lock in moisture, and provide supple and soft skin. This bar can also remove germs, oil, dirt, and bacteria, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Additionally, it is free from paraben and is dermatologically tested. Currently available at a discount of 33%, this pack of 8 soap bars promises to enhance your skin’s suppleness.

Specifications of Pears Pure & Gentle Soap Bar

Skin type: Sensitive

Product benefits: Cleansing

Item form: Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid pH balance Less quantity Soft and glowing skin Suitable only for sensitive skin

Whether you have dry skin or oily skin, using a moisturiser is non-negotiable. The Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body claims to improve the moisture barrier of the skin in just 3 days. Packed with the goodness of sweet almond oil, niacinamide, pro-vitamin B5 and glycerin, this best moisturiser can soothe irritated skin, lock in moisture, improve moisture retention and provide long-lasting hydration. It also claims to prevent roughness, and tightness and strengthen weak skin barrier. Available at a discount of 22%, this moisturising cream can improve your skin health most safely as it is free from harmful ingredients.

Specifications of Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body

Skin type: Dry to normal, sensitive

Product benefits: Tackle dryness, roughness, irritation, lock in moisture

Item form: Cream

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It is hypoallergenic Leakage problems It provides long-lasting results May be too sticky

Acne, blackheads and open pores are signs of unhealthy skin. To get rid of these skin-related concerns, consider using Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum, which is available at a discount of 5% on Amazon. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, this best serum for the face can penetrate the pore lining and draw out dirt, debris and sebum. It is a clinically-proven skin care product, which can help to remove blackheads and whiteheads, keeping your skin clear and soft. This lightweight and water-based product is formulated with salicylic acid, oligopeptide - 10, EGCG and white horehound extract. Additionally, this anti-acne serum is also free from fragrance, silicones, sulfates, parabens and essential oils.

Specifications of Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne, Blackheads and Open Pores

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone

Product benefits: Reduce excess oil, improve bumpy texture, soothe irritated skin, hydration, acne and blackheads

Item form: Drop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It can help reduce clogged pores Slightly expensive It can effectively remove acne and blackheads

Cleansing is a vital step in the skincare routine. The Dot & Key CICA Face Wash may be a good option as it can help draw out dirt and impurities from your skin. Available at a discount of 11%, this face wash promises to reduce acne breakouts in 4 weeks. This soft and non-drying face wash is formulated with CICA, salicylic acid and green tea. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this face wash can soothe inflammation, unclog pores, reduce excess oil and fight acne-causing bacteria. Daily use of these skin care products can help maintain and balance the pH levels of your skin.

Specifications of Dot & Key CICA Face Wash

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone

Product benefits: Acne prevention

Item form: Gel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It can effectively clean the skin It is suitable only for oily and acne-prone skin It can prevent acne formation

Top 3 features of the best skin care products on Amazon

Best skin care products Skin type Quantity Special feature Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ All 50 grams UV protection, hydration Pears Pure & Gentle Soap Bar Sensitive 1000 grams Ph balance Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for Face & Body Dry, normal, sensitive 80 grams Hypoallergic Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum For Acne, Blackheads & Open Pores Oily, acne-prone 30 grams Hypoallergic, natural Dot & Key CICA Face Wash for Acne Prone Skin Oily, acne-prone 90 grams Oil-free, non-comedogenic

Top deals on the best hair care products on Amazon

Slow hair growth is a common problem these days. To combat this issue, consider using the WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate, which is available at a discount of 33% on Amazon. Promises to provide effective results in 10 weeks of usage, this serum may help reduce hair fall and boost healthy growth. It is formulated with the goodness of rice water, caffeine, biotin, plant keratin, recently, again and baicalin, which may help improve the hair growth cycle, repair damaged strands and increase hair density. Besides this, it is also free from fragrance, paraben, gluten and cruelty.

Specifications of WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Hair growth, reduced hair fall

Item form: Gel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It can promote hair growth May lead to slight greasiness It is free from artificial fragrance

Dandruff is a sign of an unhealthy scalp condition. But this anti-dandruff shampoo from Selsun can be effective as it promises to clear away dandruff flakes. With an 18% discount, this best shampoo on Amazon promises to provide relief from itching and excess oil. It is packed with the goodness of selenium sulphide and a buffered emulsion base, which may help control flaking and irritation.

Specifications of Selsun Suspension Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Dandruff

Item form: Liquid

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It can help treat dermatitis The smell of the shampoo may not feel pleasant Its washability is good

While there is nothing wrong with grey hair, some people may not find it comfortable to show off their grey strands. For them, the Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder for Black Hair can be the saviour! With a 42% discount currently available, this herbal hair dye can make your hair lustrous, conditioned and hydrated. Besides being 100 per cent natural, this hair dye powder is free from paraben, synthetic additives, ammonia and chemicals.

Specifications for Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder for Black Hair

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Damage repair, hydration and nourishment

Item form: Powder

Reasons to Buy Reasons To Avoid It is 100 percent natural It may lead to burning sensation after applying It is gentle on the scalp

Soft curls, sleek straight hair and messy crumps - all these different kinds of hairstyles can be achieved using the best hair styling tools. But with the beauty, tools like straighteners and curlers can also damage your strands as they work with high temperatures. To shield your hair against heat, use the BBLUNT Hot Shot - Heat Protection Hair Mist. Available at a discount of 25%, this hair mist promises to protect your hair from heat up to 230 degrees Celsius. Besides this, it can also help minimise hair damage and control frizz. This product is also free from harmful chemicals like paraben and sulfate, which makes it a safe option for you.

Specifications of BBLUNT Hot Shot - Heat Protection Hair Mist

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Smoothening, damage control

Item form: Spray

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It is free from harmful chemicals It may feel sticky It gives a soft and silky touch to the hair

Hair oiling is one of the most effective ways to maintain your hair health. Including Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil in your hair care routine can help transform your strands and make them stronger. Available at a discount of 31%, this hair oil premises to control frizz and make your hair soft. It is formulated with coconut, and paraffinum liquidum, including aloe vera extracts, BHT and perfume. Regular use of this product can strengthen your hair, and provide deep nourishment and conditioning.

Specifications of Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Softening, conditioning, moisturising, frizz control and nourishing

Item form: Oil

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid It can help promote hair growth May not be effective in reducing dandruff It smells good

Top 3 features of the best hair care products on Amazon

Best hair care products Hair type Quantity Special feature WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate All 80 grams Non-toxic Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo All 120 grams Anti-dandruff Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder for black Hair All 200 grams Natural, vegan BBLUNT Hot Shot - Heat Protection Hair Mist All 150 grams Smoothening, chemical-free Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil All 325 grams Alcohol-free

FAQs Are skin care and hair care items on Amazon good? Yes, the skincare and hair care products on Amazon are genuine and good. The reviews and ratings can help you gauge the quality and effectiveness of the product. But make sure to research the ingredients and brand reputation before buying the product.

2. What are the three most important skincare products? Irrespective of age and gender, following a well-balanced skin-care routine is essential. The three most important skin care products that you must have in your pouch are - cleaner or face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen.

3. What are the five basics of a skin care routine? The five basics of a skin care routine include cleansing, toning, moisturising, sunscreen and exfoliating. Using the five-step skincare routine can help remove dead skin cells, maintain the pH balance of your skin, remove dirt, prevent sun damage and nourish your skin.

4. Which product is best for the hair line? Hair serum and oil work best for the hair line. Packed with biotin, peptides and caffeine, these products can help strengthen your strands, improve density, and promote hair growth.

5. How can I get good-quality hair? To improve your hair health, it is important to follow a healthy hair care routine. Make sure to include hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, serums, heat protectants and other such products in your routine.

