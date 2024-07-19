Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts at midnight today: Explore deals and discounts you cannot miss out on

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is officially here at midnight tonight! This highly anticipated event brings a treasure trove of deals across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, and more. If you’ve been eyeing a new TV, now is the perfect time to grab one at a reduced price. The best deals and discounts at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Check them out.

For those needing an upgrade, laptops and tablets are also on sale, offering significant savings on the latest models. And if you’ve been considering a new air conditioner to beat the heat, you’ll find excellent discounts on various options. With such a diverse selection, this sale is an ideal opportunity to shop for essentials and upgrades alike. Make sure to set your alarms and get ready to take advantage of these incredible offers before they’re gone!

Up to 65% off on Televisions from top brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer and many more

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L offers stunning 4K resolution and smart features for an enhanced viewing experience. Ideal for movie buffs and gamers, this TV integrates Google TV for easy content access and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With voice search, Chromecast, and compatibility with Apple Airplay and Alexa, it’s perfect for modern homes looking to enjoy high-quality entertainment and smart functionality. Great for gifting or upgrading your home setup, this TV also features Dolby Audio for immersive sound.

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL delivers vibrant 4K visuals with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. Ideal for streaming and browsing, it features Bixby voice control and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI. Perfect for enhancing any living room, this TV also boasts powerful 20W speakers and a Motion Xcelerator for smooth viewing. Great for upgrading your entertainment setup or as a thoughtful gift, it combines smart functionality with high-quality display and sound.

Up to INR 45,000 off on Laptops

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and features 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. With a 15.6" FHD display and Windows 11 pre-installed, it offers smooth performance for work and everyday tasks. This laptop comes with MS Office 2021 and a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription, ensuring both productivity and security. Its spill-resistant keyboard and lightweight design make it a practical choice for both home and on-the-go use. Ideal for students and professionals alike, this laptop blends efficiency with convenience.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 features a powerful Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6" FHD display with anti-glare coating ensures clear visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances convenience in any lighting. Running on Windows 11 and pre-installed with Office 2021, it’s ideal for both productivity and entertainment. With a slim design and up to 6 hours of battery life, this laptop is perfect for professionals and students needing a reliable and portable computing solution.

Up to 60% off on a wide range of washing machines

5. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) combines advanced features for superior washing performance. It boasts 5-star energy efficiency with Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash for a cleaner, more hygienic wash. Ideal for families of 3-4 members, it offers 10 wash programs, including Baby Care and Quick 30, and has a 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying. The in-built heater and Smart Diagnosis enhance convenience, while the touch panel and child lock provide ease of use and safety. Perfect for a reliable and efficient laundry solution.

6. Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL) offers top-tier efficiency with AI Control and Digital Inverter Motor. Its 5-star energy rating and Hygiene Steam ensure exceptional wash quality while conserving energy and water. Ideal for households of 3-4 members, it features 19 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Baby Care, and a high-speed 1200 RPM spin for effective drying. The Diamond Drum enhances fabric care, and the machine’s Wi-Fi capability allows for remote control and monitoring. With a 2-year product warranty and a 20-year motor warranty, it’s a durable and convenient choice for busy families.

Up to 55% off on top-rated refrigerators. Get up to INR 17,000 off with an exchange

7. Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 385 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT42C5532S9/HL) features a Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter for versatile cooling options. With a sleek silver design and refined inox finish, this 2-star energy-rated fridge offers ample storage space with a freezer-on-top configuration. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quieter operation, while the frost-free feature eliminates the need for manual defrosting. Ideal for modern kitchens, it combines style with practicality, providing reliable performance and flexibility for various storage needs.

8. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY) in Dazzle Steel combines style with advanced features. Its large capacity freezer and 416 L fresh food section, make it ideal for larger families. The inverter compressor enhances energy efficiency and maintains freshness longer. The fridge includes tempered glass shelves, a vegetable box, and multiple door baskets for organized storage. Additional features include Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, an internal LED display, and a door alarm for added convenience. With a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor, it offers both durability and efficiency.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 begins at midnight tonight! Don’t miss out on incredible deals across electronics, home appliances, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab top items at unbeatable prices. Set your alarms and start shopping to make the most of these limited-time offers!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: FAQs What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is an annual event offering exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products for Amazon Prime members. It typically lasts 48 hours and features significant savings across various categories

When does Amazon Prime Day 2024 start? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 begins at midnight tonight, providing early access to a multitude of deals and discounts. Make sure to check the deals as soon as it starts to catch the best offers.

How can I participate in the sale? To access Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial to participate in the sale and enjoy all the benefits.

What kind of products are on sale? The sale includes discounts on a wide variety of products, such as electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. Look out for deals on popular items like TVs, laptops, and household essentials.

