Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Early deals on suitcases where you can bag up to 80% off on all your travel needs

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is here, bringing incredible early deals that are too good to pass up. Among the standout offers this year are significant discounts on trolleys and suitcases, with savings reaching up to 80%. Whether you're planning a vacation or a business trip, or just need to replace your old luggage, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality travel gear at a fraction of the cost. Shop at the Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals and get discounts of up to 80% on trolley bags and suitcases.

With a variety of options available, you can find the perfect luggage to suit your style and needs. From durable materials to sleek designs, the selection caters to every traveller. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals that can help make your travels more convenient and stylish. Act fast to take advantage of these limited-time offers and ensure you're well-prepared for your next journey.

Find the best deals on trolleys and suitcases at the Amazon Prime Day Sale here:

The Safari Polypropylene (PP) Pentagon Hardside Spinner Luggage Set is ideal for all your travel needs. This set includes small, medium, and large trolleys, each designed with a textured, scratch-resistant polypropylene shell in dark grey. Lightweight and durable, these bags feature a fixed combination lock for added security and four wheels for smooth movement. Perfect for frequent travellers, this set meets most domestic carry-on and check-in size requirements. Whether for business trips, vacations, or gifting to a loved one, these stylish and practical suitcases ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

Specifications of Safari Polypropylene (PP) Pentagon Hardside Spinner Luggage Set:

Colour: Dark Grey

Material: Polypropylene

Special features: Scratch-resistant, Fixed combination lock

The American Tourister Liftoff Spinner 3 PC Set in Midnight Blue is designed for seamless travel. This set includes three hard luggage pieces made from impact-resistant polypropylene, featuring 360° spinner wheels for smooth and effortless sliding. With a fixed three-digit combination lock, your belongings stay secure. The fully lined interiors come with tie-down straps to keep your items organised. Ideal for frequent travellers, this set comes with a 3-year global warranty for peace of mind. Perfect for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, these vibrant and durable suitcases meet various travel needs.

Specifications of American Tourister Liftoff Spinner 3 PC Set:

Material: Polypropylene

Colour: Midnight Blue

Warranty: 3 years global warranty

Special features: 360° spinner wheels, Fixed three-digit combination lock

The Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Trolley Bag Set is perfect for all your travel needs. This set includes small, medium, and large bags, each crafted from textured, scratch-resistant polycarbonate in a striking graphite blue. Designed for durability and style, these lightweight bags feature a fixed combination lock and 8 wheels for smooth movement. The contrast beading adds a premium touch to the design. Suitable for frequent travellers, this set meets most domestic carry-on and check-in size requirements, making it ideal for both personal use and gifting.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Trolley Bag Set:

Colour: Graphite Blue

Material: Polycarbonate

Special features: Scratch-resistant, Fixed combination lock

Also read: Pick the right cabin luggage for your airport transit: A complete guide.

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Zing 3 Pc Set is designed for those who value both style and functionality. This navy luggage set includes small, medium, and large suitcases made from sturdy polypropylene, ensuring durability and lightness. The boxy shape maximises volume, while retractable top and side handles provide comfort. Featuring a dual texture with a matte finish, these suitcases come equipped with a three-digit fixed combination lock for added security. Inside, cross ribbons in the bottom compartment and a U-shaped pocket offer ample packing space. The 360-degree smooth rolling double wheels and 50-50 packing design make organisation and travel effortless.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Zing 3 Pc Set:

Colour: Navy

Material: Polypropylene

Special features: 360-degree smooth rolling double wheels, Three-digit fixed combination lock

The Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage offers a perfect blend of style and functionality for travellers. This set includes cabin, medium, and large-sized trolleys made from durable, scratch-resistant polypropylene in a chic beige colour. Lightweight and sturdy, these bags are waterproof and impact-resistant, ensuring your belongings are well-protected. The 360-degree dual wheels and adjustable trolley handle provide smooth movement. Enhanced security features include an in-built combination lock and premium zipper. With ample storage space, multiple compartments, and compression straps, packing is a breeze. Additionally, the set comes with a 5-year international warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage:

Colour: Beige

Material: Polypropylene

Special features: 360-degree dual wheels, In-built combination lock

Also read: Best luggage for international travel: Top 6 picks to help you travel in comfort

The American Tourister Splash Trolley Bag in Coral/Teal is the perfect companion for your travels. This 55 cm polycarbonate hard-sided cabin luggage bag is designed to meet most domestic carry-on size requirements, offering a spacious 50L capacity. It's hard body is made from scratch and impact-resistant material, ensuring durability and protection for your belongings. The 8-wheel Speed_Wheel system ensures smooth and effortless mobility. With extra packing space for last-minute items and a colour-matched 3-digit recessed TSA lock, your belongings are both secure and stylishly protected. The coordinated components enhance the bag’s premium appearance, making it an excellent choice for travellers.

Specifications of American Tourister Splash Trolley Bag:

Capacity: 50L

Colour: Coral/Teal

Material: Polycarbonate

Special features: Scratch and impact-resistant, Recessed TSA lock

The Tommy Hilfiger Unisex Plastic Wyoming Hard Luggage in white is a stylish and practical choice for travellers. This 55 cm cabin trolley bag is crafted from durable, water-resistant PC material, ensuring both lightweight handling and robust protection. With a capacity of 52L, it provides ample space for your essentials. The 4-wheel spinner system allows for smooth, 360-degree movement, while the retractable aluminium trolley handle and top handle offer added convenience. Featuring a TSA-approved lock for enhanced security, this hard luggage combines elegance with functionality. Made in India, it comes with a 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Unisex Plastic Wyoming Hard Luggage:

Capacity: 52L

Colour: White

Material: PC

Special features: 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved lock

The American Tourister Ivy 77 cm Large Check-in Luggage in Sea Green is built for both style and durability. This hard-sided suitcase is crafted from polypropylene, making it dent-resistant and ideal for rough handling. The colour-coordinated components add a touch of elegance, ensuring you travel with a distinctive look. Equipped with a globally trusted recessed TSA lock, it allows for secure and damage-free inspections at airports. The 4-wheeler spinner system ensures smooth rolling on various surfaces, from cobblestone streets to smooth pavements. With a 3-year global warranty available in over 120 countries, this luggage is a reliable choice for your adventures.

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 77 cm Large Check-in Luggage:

Material: Polypropylene

Colour: Sea Green

Warranty: 3-year global warranty

Special features: Recessed TSA lock, Smooth sliding wheels

Also read: Best Tommy Hilfiger luggage you can buy today: Top 10 stylish and evergreen options

More options you can choose from:

Top 3 features of the best trolleys and suitcases available at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Best Suitcases/Trolleys Material No. of Suitcases Special Features Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Polypropylene 3 Scratch-resistant, Fixed combination lock American Tourister Liftoff Spinner Polypropylene 3 360° spinner wheels, Fixed three-digit combination lock Safari Thorium Neo 8-Wheels Polycarbonate 3 Scratch-resistant, 8 wheels for smooth manoeuvrability Kamiliant Harrier Zing Polypropylene 3 360° spinner wheels, Dual texture with a matte finish Skybags Curve Polypropylene 3 360° dual wheels, In-built combination lock American Tourister Splash Polycarbonate 1 Scratch and impact-resistant, Color-matched TSA lock Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming PC (Plastic Composite) 1 360-degree dual wheels, TSA-approved lock American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 1 Recessed TSA lock, Smooth sliding wheels

Factors that help determine how to select the best trolleys and suitcases for your travel:

Durability and Material:

Choose luggage made from durable materials like polycarbonate or polypropylene, which are impact-resistant and can withstand rough handling. Check for features like scratch resistance to keep your suitcase looking new.

Size and Capacity:

Ensure the suitcase size meets your travel needs and adheres to airline regulations. Consider the capacity to accommodate your belongings, and check if it offers flexible packing options, such as expandable compartments or multiple pockets.

Mobility and Maneuverability:

Choose trolleys with 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth and effortless movement. Make sure the wheels are sturdy and can handle various surfaces, and consider features like retractable handles for comfortable handling.

Security Features:

Look for suitcases with built-in locks, preferably TSA-approved, to ensure your belongings are secure during travel. Additional security features like zipper locks or combination locks can offer extra protection.

Weight and Ease of Use:

Choose lightweight luggage to avoid excess baggage fees and make handling easier. Consider features like ergonomic handles, easy-glide wheels, and user-friendly zippers to enhance your overall travel experience.

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on trolleys and suitcases: FAQs What types of trolleys and suitcases are included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale? The sale typically features a wide range of trolleys and suitcases, including hard-sided and soft-sided options, as well as sets of various sizes. Popular brands and styles are often discounted.

How can I find the best deals on trolleys and suitcases during the sale? To find the best deals, check the Amazon Prime Day Sale page frequently for updates, use filters to narrow down options based on your preferences, and look for "Today's Deals" or "Prime Day Exclusives" for the most significant discounts.

Are there any specific brands or models that are heavily discounted? Discounts vary each year, but popular brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, and Skybags often feature prominently with substantial markdowns. Keep an eye on brand-specific promotions and flash sales.

Can I return or exchange a trolley or suitcase purchased during the sale? Yes, purchases made during the sale are generally subject to Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies. Be sure to review the return policy for the specific product you buy to understand any restrictions or deadlines.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access the deals? Yes, most of the exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Prime Day are available only to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member, consider signing up for a free trial to take advantage of the sale.

