Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 enters day 4: Up to 60% off on ghee, cooking oils, and more consumables from top brands
Jan 16, 2025 10:10 AM IST
Explore the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and enjoy exclusive day 4 deals, discounts and bank offers on consumables like ghee, cooking oils, honey and more.
Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil- 100% Natural and Cold Extracted- Perfect for Salad, Dips, Marinade- Italian Brand World no 1- From the makers of Figaro- 1L View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Jivo Extra Light Olive Oil - 2 Litres | Ideal for Cooking, Dressings, Salads, Soups, Dips & Marinades | Low in Saturated Fat | Olive Oil in Convenient Pet Bottle for Easy Pouring View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Gaia Extra Light Olive Oil (1L Bottle Pack) Incredibly Healthy with Zero Cholesterol and Low Saturated Fat, Good for Frying, Roasting, Baking and All Indian Cuisine View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
Buy 2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 5 LTR GET 1 Free 500 ml View Details
|
₹3,078
|
|
|
Abbies 5L Pomace Olive Oil for Cooking with Goodness of 15% Extra Virgin Olive Oil| Olive Oil for all types of Indian Cooking including deep frying, roasting View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Anveshan Empowering farmers with technology Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Glass Jar | Bilona Method | Curd-Churned | Pure, Natural & Healthy View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Earthen Story A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1 litre | A2 cow ghee bilona method from curd | 100% Pure, Natural & Healthy | A2 ghee from Gir Cow in Glass Jar | Lab Tested View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Village Company A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee | Bilona Method | Premium, Organic, Traditional | Grass Fed | Kangayam Desi Cow | Lab-Certified | Glass Jar 500ml View Details
|
₹959
|
|
|
ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML) View Details
|
₹1,990
|
|
|
Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee 1L- Vedic Bilona Method -Traditional Curd Churned -Lab Tested -Organically Made Danedar Ghee -Grass Fed Cow -Glass Jar ASIN - B0CTT8GY4V View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Gavyamart Indian A2 Cow Ghee 100% Pure Non GMO - Made of kankrej Organic Cow Ghee-Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹2,726
|
|
|
Anveshan Wood Pressed Coconut Oil 5L | Plastic Can | Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku | Natural | Chemical-Free | Coconut Oil for baby massage | Cold Pressed Coconut Oil for Cooking View Details
|
₹2,244
|
|
|
Puvi 5L HDPE Cold Pressed Coconut Oil (Cheku/Ghani) 5 litres View Details
|
₹1,952
|
|
|
nutndiet Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 5 Litre Can | Pure, Natural & Chemical-Free | Multipurpose Oil for Cooking, Skin Care, Hair Care & Massage | Rich in Nutrients & Antioxidants View Details
|
₹1,929
|
|
|
HAYYAN Cold Pressed Coconut Oil - Own Farm Unrefined for Cooking, Skin, Hair & Baby massage (Chekku/Ghani) - 5 Litres View Details
|
₹1,850
|
|
|
Chekko Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil for Cooking Food, Massage, Diet, Oil Pulling, 100% Natural (1 LTR / 500 ml / 2 Litres / 5Litres) (5 Litres) View Details
|
₹1,898
|
|
|
Gramiyaa Wood Cold Pressed Coconut Oil - 1 Litre | | 100% Pure Unrefined/Unfiltered Cooking Oil | For Natural Skin and Hair | Marachekku Oil/Kachi Ghani Oil View Details
|
₹466
|
|
|
Puvi 1L Cold Pressed Coconut oil (Chekku/Ghani) 1 Litre View Details
|
₹463
|
|
|
Anveshan Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil 5L | Plastic Can | Kolhu/Chekku | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil for Cooking View Details
|
₹1,484
|
|
|
Pure & Sure Organic Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil 5 Ltr | 100% Natural Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku Edible for Cooking | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Nutrient Rich & Chemical Free View Details
|
₹1,661
|
|
|
Conscious Food Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil | 5 Litre | Certified Organic | Healthy Cooking Oil | Tin Can | High in Antioxidants, Delicious & Healthy View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
LB RAY Cooking Spray Sunflower Oil - Low-Calorie, 100% Oil Spray, No Gases, Emulsifiers, and Water (200 ml, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹445
|
|
|
Anveshan Wood Pressed Black Mustard Oil - 5 Litre (Cold Pressed - Extracted on Wooden Churner) | Tin Can | Kolhu/ Kacchi Ghani/ Chekku | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Mustard Oil for Cooking | Perfect blend of Health, Taste & Aroma View Details
|
₹1,495
|
|
|
Puvi 1L Cold Pressed Gingelly/Sesame Oil (Virgin, Chekku/Ghani) - 1 Litre View Details
|
₹601
|
|
|
Puvi 5L Cold Pressed Gingelly/Sesame Oil (Virgin, Chekku/Ghani) (5 LTR) View Details
|
₹2,343
|
|
|
Conscious Food Organic Sesame oil in PET bottle | High in Antioxidants, Delicious & Healthy | Cold Pressed Sesame | Til OiL Pack of 1000ml View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Chekko Cold Pressed Virgin Sesame (Gingelly) Oil | 100% Natural, Pure & Wood Pressed (1L) for Cooking, Haircare, Seasoning, Oil Massage and Oil Pulling View Details
|
₹578
|
|
|
Anveshan Wood Pressed Groundnut Peanuts Oil 5L + Oil Kit | Tin Can | Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku/Ganuga | Peanut Oil | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil for Cooking View Details
|
₹2,294
|
|
|
IndicWisdom Wood Pressed Groundnut Oil 1 Liter (Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil - Extracted on Wooden Churner) View Details
|
₹348
|
|
|
Conscious Food Organic Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil | 5 Litre | Organic Wood Pressed Oil | Cooking Oil | Peanut Oil | Mungfali tel View Details
|
₹1,750
|
|
|
Gramiyaa Wood Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil (Peanut Oil) - 2 Ltr - Marachekku Oil/Kachi Ghani Oil View Details
|
₹734
|
|
|
Puvi 5L Cold Pressed Groundnut/Peanut Oil (Chekku/Ghani) - 5 Litres View Details
|
₹1,752
|
|
|
INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey NMR Tested NPOP Organic USDA Certified Pure Natural Unprocessed Original Honey - 500 g Glass Jar (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
DADEV Unprocessed Raw Honey-750gm 100% Pure Raw Honey Unprocessed and Organic Honey View Details
|
₹473
|
|
|
Nature Trust Raw Organic Forest Honey,1200 Gram, Wild, Unprocessed, Unheated, Non Pasteurized, Original Honey 100% Pure and Natural (1.2 Kg) View Details
|
₹598
|
|
|
INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey Unprocessed USDA Certified Unfiltered Unpasteurized Pure Natural Original Honey - 500 g Glass Jar (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹857
|
|
|
Organic Mandya Raw Wild Forest Honey 1000 GM || 100% Pure & Natural NPOP Organic Certified || Raw, Unprocessed View Details
|
₹749
|
|
