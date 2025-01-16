Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 enters day 4: Up to 60% off on ghee, cooking oils, and more consumables from top brands

Boost your health and elevate every dish with premium consumables like pure ghee, high-quality honey and cooking oils. Known for their rich flavours and essential nutrients, these kitchen staples have several health benefits. Whether you are cooking up hearty meals or perfecting traditional recipes, these pantry essentials deliver goodness with every drop. Now, during the Amazon Sale 2025, it is the perfect time to stock up and save big! Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off on a wide range of trusted brands like Anveshan, Jivo, and more. From cholesterol-friendly oils to the finest clarified ghee, there is something for every lifestyle. So, don't miss this golden opportunity to fill your shelves with health-packed ingredients at unbeatable prices. Enjoy huge savings on consumables like ghee, cooking oils and more during the Amazon Sale.

Amazon Sale: Get up to 60% off on the best olive oil for cooking

Olive oil is a heart-healthy superfood, which is rich in antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats. It may help in improving cholesterol levels, reducing inflammation, and enhancing skin health. Whether you are dressing a salad, sauteing, or baking, olive oil adds a delicate flavor and numerous health benefits. Now is the perfect time to grab the best olive oil brands during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, with discounts of up to 60%. Shop now and let your meals taste better and nourish you like never before!

Top deals on the best olive oils:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best ghee brands

Ghee is a secret and essential ingredient, which can add rich flavour to dishes and promote a healthy lifestyle. Packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins, it may support digestion, boost immunity, and promote glowing skin. Whether used in cooking or drizzling over your favorite foods, ghee adds a nutty aroma and richness that enhances every bite. During the Republic Day Sale, get the best ghee in India at irresistible prices. Stock up on this nutritious kitchen essential and elevate your meals with the finest quality ghee, all while saving big.

Check out our top picks:

Explore more deals here!

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best coconut oil at up to 30% off

Coconut oil is an all-rounder when it comes to beauty and cooking. Packed with healthy fats, it may help to boost metabolism, support heart health, and nourish hair and skin. It is perfect for frying, baking, and even as a natural beauty remedy. During the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, you can get the best coconut oil at prices slashed by up to 30%! Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this versatile oil that is as beneficial for your body as it is for your hair. Explore Amazon Sale to experience the full benefits of premium coconut oil at unbeatable prices.

Check out our top picks:

Republic Day Sale: Discover the best sunflower oil at huge discounts of up to 30%

Sunflower oil is a light, versatile, and heart-friendly oil. It is rich in Vitamin E and low in saturated fats, which makes it ideal for frying, sauteing, or as a base for salad dressings. This oil may help to lower bad cholesterol levels and support healthy skin. With the Amazon Sale, you can grab the best sunflower oil brands at discounts of up to 30%! This is the perfect time to add a healthier oil to your kitchen while enjoying major savings.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save big on the best mustard oils

Mustard oil is a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, making it great for heart health, reducing inflammation, and promoting hair growth. Its distinct, pungent flavor enhances traditional Indian recipes, giving them a signature taste. The Amazon Sale brings you the best mustard oil brands with discounts as high as 50%! Don’t miss this golden opportunity to incorporate this healthy and flavorful oil into your diet at unbeatable prices. Hurry and grab the best mustard oil while the sale lasts.

ALSO READ: Republic Day Sale is Live on Amazon: Get skincare, hair care, and body care essentials at 70% off

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale: Explore huge deals on the best sesame oils, get up to 20% off

Sesame oil is known for its nutty flavor and numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood pressure, promote bone health, and nourish the skin. Ideal for stir-fries, marinades, or drizzling over vegetables, it’s a staple in many kitchens. During the Amazon Sale, you can save up to 20% on the best sesame oil brands! Now is the time to grab this flavorful and health-boosting oil at a fraction of the cost.

Top deals on the best sesame oils:

Republic Day Sale: Get significant discounts of up to 40% on the best groundnut oils

Groundnut oil, also known as peanut oil, is a popular choice for deep frying due to its high smoke point and neutral flavor. It is rich in heart-healthy fats and vitamin E, making it great for cooking and skincare. Whether frying crispy snacks or drizzling over salads, groundnut oil is a versatile kitchen essential. Take advantage of Amazon’s Republic Day Sale and save up to 40% on the best groundnut oil brands. Shop today and enjoy both health benefits and huge savings!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab the best honey brands

Honey is a natural sweetener that is packed with antioxidants, enzymes, and nutrients. Known for its antibacterial properties, it helps boost immunity, improve digestion, and promote skin health. The best honey is pure, raw, and free from additives. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can get the finest honey at amazing discounts. Whether you drizzle it over breakfast or use it in your skincare routine, honey’s health benefits are endless. Stock up on this liquid gold while enjoying massive savings—hurry, this deal won’t last long!

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions When did the Amazon Republic Day Sale start and when will it end? The Amazon Republic Day Sale started on January 13, 2025, and will end on January 19, 2025. Don’t miss out on amazing deals and discounts during this period!

What discounts are available on cooking oils during the sale? During the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on top-quality cooking oils like ghee, olive oil, coconut oil, mustard oil, and more. Moreover, you can also get additional bank discounts, cashback, and Amazon coupons, which can increase your savings.

Are there any specific benefits of using these cooking oils? Yes, these oils provide various health benefits like improving heart health, boosting immunity, nourishing skin, and supporting weight management, making them a must-have in every kitchen.

Can I buy these oils in bulk during the sale? Yes, the Amazon sale offers bulk buying options at discounted prices. Stock up on your favorite oils and take advantage of the massive savings during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.