Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 enters day 4: Up to 60% off on ghee, cooking oils, and more consumables from top brands

ByTanya Shree
Jan 16, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Explore the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and enjoy exclusive day 4 deals, discounts and bank offers on consumables like ghee, cooking oils, honey and more. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil- 100% Natural and Cold Extracted- Perfect for Salad, Dips, Marinade- Italian Brand World no 1- From the makers of Figaro- 1L View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jivo Extra Light Olive Oil - 2 Litres | Ideal for Cooking, Dressings, Salads, Soups, Dips & Marinades | Low in Saturated Fat | Olive Oil in Convenient Pet Bottle for Easy Pouring View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaia Extra Light Olive Oil (1L Bottle Pack) Incredibly Healthy with Zero Cholesterol and Low Saturated Fat, Good for Frying, Roasting, Baking and All Indian Cuisine View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Buy 2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 5 LTR GET 1 Free 500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,078

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Abbies 5L Pomace Olive Oil for Cooking with Goodness of 15% Extra Virgin Olive Oil| Olive Oil for all types of Indian Cooking including deep frying, roasting View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Empowering farmers with technology Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee 1L | Glass Jar | Bilona Method | Curd-Churned | Pure, Natural & Healthy View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Earthen Story A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1 litre | A2 cow ghee bilona method from curd | 100% Pure, Natural & Healthy | A2 ghee from Gir Cow in Glass Jar | Lab Tested View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Village Company A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee | Bilona Method | Premium, Organic, Traditional | Grass Fed | Kangayam Desi Cow | Lab-Certified | Glass Jar 500ml View Details checkDetails

₹959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROSIER A2 Gir Cow Ghee (1 litre) | Traditional Bilona Method A2 Gir Cow Ghee | Grassfed, Pure and Healthy Desi Cow Ghee (Glass Bottle - 1000 ML) View Details checkDetails

₹1,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee 1L- Vedic Bilona Method -Traditional Curd Churned -Lab Tested -Organically Made Danedar Ghee -Grass Fed Cow -Glass Jar ASIN - B0CTT8GY4V View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gavyamart Indian A2 Cow Ghee 100% Pure Non GMO - Made of kankrej Organic Cow Ghee-Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹2,726

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Coconut Oil 5L | Plastic Can | Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku | Natural | Chemical-Free | Coconut Oil for baby massage | Cold Pressed Coconut Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹2,244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puvi 5L HDPE Cold Pressed Coconut Oil (Cheku/Ghani) 5 litres View Details checkDetails

₹1,952

amazonLogo
GET THIS

nutndiet Cold Pressed Coconut Oil 5 Litre Can | Pure, Natural & Chemical-Free | Multipurpose Oil for Cooking, Skin Care, Hair Care & Massage | Rich in Nutrients & Antioxidants View Details checkDetails

₹1,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAYYAN Cold Pressed Coconut Oil - Own Farm Unrefined for Cooking, Skin, Hair & Baby massage (Chekku/Ghani) - 5 Litres View Details checkDetails

₹1,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Chekko Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil for Cooking Food, Massage, Diet, Oil Pulling, 100% Natural (1 LTR / 500 ml / 2 Litres / 5Litres) (5 Litres) View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gramiyaa Wood Cold Pressed Coconut Oil - 1 Litre | | 100% Pure Unrefined/Unfiltered Cooking Oil | For Natural Skin and Hair | Marachekku Oil/Kachi Ghani Oil View Details checkDetails

₹466

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puvi 1L Cold Pressed Coconut oil (Chekku/Ghani) 1 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹463

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Sunflower Oil 5L | Plastic Can | Kolhu/Chekku | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹1,484

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pure & Sure Organic Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil 5 Ltr | 100% Natural Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku Edible for Cooking | Extracted on Wooden Churner | Nutrient Rich & Chemical Free View Details checkDetails

₹1,661

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Conscious Food Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil | 5 Litre | Certified Organic | Healthy Cooking Oil | Tin Can | High in Antioxidants, Delicious & Healthy View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LB RAY Cooking Spray Sunflower Oil - Low-Calorie, 100% Oil Spray, No Gases, Emulsifiers, and Water (200 ml, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹445

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Black Mustard Oil - 5 Litre (Cold Pressed - Extracted on Wooden Churner) | Tin Can | Kolhu/ Kacchi Ghani/ Chekku | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Mustard Oil for Cooking | Perfect blend of Health, Taste & Aroma View Details checkDetails

₹1,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puvi 1L Cold Pressed Gingelly/Sesame Oil (Virgin, Chekku/Ghani) - 1 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹601

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puvi 5L Cold Pressed Gingelly/Sesame Oil (Virgin, Chekku/Ghani) (5 LTR) View Details checkDetails

₹2,343

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Conscious Food Organic Sesame oil in PET bottle | High in Antioxidants, Delicious & Healthy | Cold Pressed Sesame | Til OiL Pack of 1000ml View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Chekko Cold Pressed Virgin Sesame (Gingelly) Oil | 100% Natural, Pure & Wood Pressed (1L) for Cooking, Haircare, Seasoning, Oil Massage and Oil Pulling View Details checkDetails

₹578

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anveshan Wood Pressed Groundnut Peanuts Oil 5L + Oil Kit | Tin Can | Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku/Ganuga | Peanut Oil | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹2,294

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IndicWisdom Wood Pressed Groundnut Oil 1 Liter (Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil - Extracted on Wooden Churner) View Details checkDetails

₹348

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Conscious Food Organic Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil | 5 Litre | Organic Wood Pressed Oil | Cooking Oil | Peanut Oil | Mungfali tel View Details checkDetails

₹1,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gramiyaa Wood Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil (Peanut Oil) - 2 Ltr - Marachekku Oil/Kachi Ghani Oil View Details checkDetails

₹734

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puvi 5L Cold Pressed Groundnut/Peanut Oil (Chekku/Ghani) - 5 Litres View Details checkDetails

₹1,752

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey NMR Tested NPOP Organic USDA Certified Pure Natural Unprocessed Original Honey - 500 g Glass Jar (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DADEV Unprocessed Raw Honey-750gm 100% Pure Raw Honey Unprocessed and Organic Honey View Details checkDetails

₹473

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nature Trust Raw Organic Forest Honey,1200 Gram, Wild, Unprocessed, Unheated, Non Pasteurized, Original Honey 100% Pure and Natural (1.2 Kg) View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDIGENOUS HONEY Raw Organic Honey Unprocessed USDA Certified Unfiltered Unpasteurized Pure Natural Original Honey - 500 g Glass Jar (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹857

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Organic Mandya Raw Wild Forest Honey 1000 GM || 100% Pure & Natural NPOP Organic Certified || Raw, Unprocessed View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Boost your health and elevate every dish with premium consumables like pure ghee, high-quality honey and cooking oils. Known for their rich flavours and essential nutrients, these kitchen staples have several health benefits. Whether you are cooking up hearty meals or perfecting traditional recipes, these pantry essentials deliver goodness with every drop. Now, during the Amazon Sale 2025, it is the perfect time to stock up and save big! Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off on a wide range of trusted brands like Anveshan, Jivo, and more. From cholesterol-friendly oils to the finest clarified ghee, there is something for every lifestyle. So, don't miss this golden opportunity to fill your shelves with health-packed ingredients at unbeatable prices.

Enjoy huge savings on consumables like ghee, cooking oils and more during the Amazon Sale.
Enjoy huge savings on consumables like ghee, cooking oils and more during the Amazon Sale.

Amazon Sale: Get up to 60% off on the best olive oil for cooking

Olive oil is a heart-healthy superfood, which is rich in antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats. It may help in improving cholesterol levels, reducing inflammation, and enhancing skin health. Whether you are dressing a salad, sauteing, or baking, olive oil adds a delicate flavor and numerous health benefits. Now is the perfect time to grab the best olive oil brands during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, with discounts of up to 60%. Shop now and let your meals taste better and nourish you like never before!

Top deals on the best olive oils:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best ghee brands

Ghee is a secret and essential ingredient, which can add rich flavour to dishes and promote a healthy lifestyle. Packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins, it may support digestion, boost immunity, and promote glowing skin. Whether used in cooking or drizzling over your favorite foods, ghee adds a nutty aroma and richness that enhances every bite. During the Republic Day Sale, get the best ghee in India at irresistible prices. Stock up on this nutritious kitchen essential and elevate your meals with the finest quality ghee, all while saving big.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Explore more deals here!
Explore more deals here!

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best coconut oil at up to 30% off

Coconut oil is an all-rounder when it comes to beauty and cooking. Packed with healthy fats, it may help to boost metabolism, support heart health, and nourish hair and skin. It is perfect for frying, baking, and even as a natural beauty remedy. During the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, you can get the best coconut oil at prices slashed by up to 30%! Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this versatile oil that is as beneficial for your body as it is for your hair. Explore Amazon Sale to experience the full benefits of premium coconut oil at unbeatable prices.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Republic Day Sale: Discover the best sunflower oil at huge discounts of up to 30%

Sunflower oil is a light, versatile, and heart-friendly oil. It is rich in Vitamin E and low in saturated fats, which makes it ideal for frying, sauteing, or as a base for salad dressings. This oil may help to lower bad cholesterol levels and support healthy skin. With the Amazon Sale, you can grab the best sunflower oil brands at discounts of up to 30%! This is the perfect time to add a healthier oil to your kitchen while enjoying major savings.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save big on the best mustard oils

Mustard oil is a powerhouse of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, making it great for heart health, reducing inflammation, and promoting hair growth. Its distinct, pungent flavor enhances traditional Indian recipes, giving them a signature taste. The Amazon Sale brings you the best mustard oil brands with discounts as high as 50%! Don’t miss this golden opportunity to incorporate this healthy and flavorful oil into your diet at unbeatable prices. Hurry and grab the best mustard oil while the sale lasts.

ALSO READ: Republic Day Sale is Live on Amazon: Get skincare, hair care, and body care essentials at 70% off

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Explore huge deals on the best sesame oils, get up to 20% off

Sesame oil is known for its nutty flavor and numerous health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood pressure, promote bone health, and nourish the skin. Ideal for stir-fries, marinades, or drizzling over vegetables, it’s a staple in many kitchens. During the Amazon Sale, you can save up to 20% on the best sesame oil brands! Now is the time to grab this flavorful and health-boosting oil at a fraction of the cost.

Top deals on the best sesame oils:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Republic Day Sale: Get significant discounts of up to 40% on the best groundnut oils

Groundnut oil, also known as peanut oil, is a popular choice for deep frying due to its high smoke point and neutral flavor. It is rich in heart-healthy fats and vitamin E, making it great for cooking and skincare. Whether frying crispy snacks or drizzling over salads, groundnut oil is a versatile kitchen essential. Take advantage of Amazon’s Republic Day Sale and save up to 40% on the best groundnut oil brands. Shop today and enjoy both health benefits and huge savings!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab the best honey brands

Honey is a natural sweetener that is packed with antioxidants, enzymes, and nutrients. Known for its antibacterial properties, it helps boost immunity, improve digestion, and promote skin health. The best honey is pure, raw, and free from additives. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can get the finest honey at amazing discounts. Whether you drizzle it over breakfast or use it in your skincare routine, honey’s health benefits are endless. Stock up on this liquid gold while enjoying massive savings—hurry, this deal won’t last long!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Republic Day Sale on Amazon: Up to 50% off on the best dry fruits like almonds, walnuts and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all: Up to 40% off on MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS, and more whey protein brands

Amazon Sale is LIVE: Explore deals on biotin supplements, multivitamins and more at up to 40% off

Frequently asked questions

  • When did the Amazon Republic Day Sale start and when will it end?

    The Amazon Republic Day Sale started on January 13, 2025, and will end on January 19, 2025. Don’t miss out on amazing deals and discounts during this period!

  • What discounts are available on cooking oils during the sale?

    During the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on top-quality cooking oils like ghee, olive oil, coconut oil, mustard oil, and more. Moreover, you can also get additional bank discounts, cashback, and Amazon coupons, which can increase your savings.

  • Are there any specific benefits of using these cooking oils?

    Yes, these oils provide various health benefits like improving heart health, boosting immunity, nourishing skin, and supporting weight management, making them a must-have in every kitchen.

  • Can I buy these oils in bulk during the sale?

    Yes, the Amazon sale offers bulk buying options at discounted prices. Stock up on your favorite oils and take advantage of the massive savings during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On