Amazon Sale 2025 is ending soon: Save big on body lotions, shower gels, and more at up to 50% off

ByTanya Shree
Jan 19, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Hurry up, the Amazon Sale 2025 is ending today. So, grab the best deals on body care products from mCaffeine, Neutrogena, and more at up to 50% off. 

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹1,440

Be Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash 700ml | Prevents Body Acne, Bumpy skin, Exfoliates & Deep cleanses skin | Paraben & SLS free | Suitable for all skin types | Body Shower Gel View Details checkDetails

₹629

Minimalist 11% Glycolic acid & Tranexamic acid, AHA BHA Body Exfoliator | Gently Exfoliates Body | Brightens & Smoothens Skin | Reduces Back Acne & Keratosis Pillaris | For Men & Women | 60 ml View Details checkDetails

₹664

Kimirica Love Story Bath Salt For Body Spa, Relaxation and Pain Relief, 100% Vegan and Paraben Free with Goodness of White Tea, Ginko Biloba and Aloevera, 290 gram View Details checkDetails

₹676

Moroccanoil Shower Gel Bergamot Fraiche 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,620

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,434

Eucerin Eucerin Roughness Relief Lotion, 16.9 Fluid Ounce View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Lotion, 200 ML - For Very Dry Skin |72 Hr Skin-Softening Moisture |Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹971

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Lotion (236ml) | Shea Butter + Coconut Oil | 24hr Moisture | Daily Scented Moisturizer for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹1,575

FIXDERMA COSMETIC LABORATORIES 15% Glycolic Acid Aha Lotion For Body And Face | Dead Skin Remover | Paraben Free Aha Exfoliating Lotion For Dry, Itchy And Rough Skin - 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,278

Moroccanoil Body Lotion Fragrance Originale 360ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,250

Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,060

Moiz LMF 48 Lotion | 48 Hour Long-Lasting Moisturizer | Formulated with 17 Moisturizers | Non-Comedogenic | Paraben & Cruelty-Free - 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹562

ST. DVENCÉ The Postcard Collection Salicylic Acid Body Wash | Body Wash Combo | Shower Gel Body Wash | Long Lasting Fragrance | Body Acne Body Wash | Sulphate Free (300 Ml X 3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid + LHA Body Wash | For Body Acne, Un-even, Rough & Bumpy Skin | Sulphate (SLS), Dye, & Fragrance Free | Shower Gel For Women & Men | 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹331

Be Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash Shower Gel 250ml | Prevents Body Acne, Bumpy skin & Deep cleanses | Suitable for All Skin Types. View Details checkDetails

₹329

Arata 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash For Bacne, Bumpy & Strawberry Skin | Exfoliates, Cleanses & Smoothens Un-even, Rough Skin | Paraben & SLS Free |Body Shower Gel For All Skin types | 300ML View Details checkDetails

₹209

Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower And Bath Gel, Body Wash, Original, 16 Fl. Oz. 473ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,088

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash with Soothing Oat, Lavender, Chamomile & Ylang-Ylang Essential. View Details checkDetails

₹2,635

Lipikar Wash AP+ Body & Face Wash with Pump, Gentle Cleanser with Shea Butter & Niacinamide for Extra Dry Skin, Allergy Tested View Details checkDetails

₹3,429

Bioderma Atoderm Huile de douche Anti-iritation Cleaning Oil | 24hrs Hydration | Face and Body Moisturizer | Soothes Discomfort - Dry to Very Dry Sensitive Skin - 1 Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

Earth N Pure Lavender Essential Oil Natural and Therapeutic Grade - 250 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,536

Wells 100% Pure Almond Oil Packed And Imported From Spain 800Ml | Sweet Almond Oil For Body, Skin & Hair | Helps Enhance Memory | For New Born Baby Massage | Beauty & Skin Massage View Details checkDetails

₹1,385

Soulflower Kumkumadi Tailam Oil - Pure and Organic Face Serum with Precious Oils of Saffron and Almond for Skin Moisturizing, Glowing, Brightening, Pigmentation Control - 30 ml with Dropper View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Blue Nectar Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment Oil Plant Based Body Oil and Face Oil for Glowing Skin Infused with Turmeric Amla and Ma View Details checkDetails

₹545

Keya Seth Aromatherapy Skin Defence Orange Body Oil Skin Lightening, Rejuvenating Non-Sticky for Daily Use After Bath, Massage Oil Enriched with Orange & Vitamin C. 400ml View Details checkDetails

₹216

The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Exfoliating Gel Body Scrub, 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,571

The Body Shop Tea Tree 3 in 1 Wash Scrub Mask, 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,121

mCaffeine Shower Temptations Gift Set for Women and Men | mCaffine products | Luxury Coffee Bath Indulgence in Premium Packaging | Christmas Secret Santa Gift Kit with Face Wash, Body Wash, Body Scrub, Face Scrub | Birthday Anniversary Gift View Details checkDetails

₹1,042

Be Bodywise Strawberry Skin Pack | With 1% SA Body Wash, 5% Lactic Acid Body Lotion & 10% AHA Scrub | Exfoliates, Reduces Body Acne, Strawberry Skin & Uneven Skin Texture | 650ml View Details checkDetails

₹999

The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Gently Exfoliating Cream Scrub View Details checkDetails

₹1,047

The Body Shop Vegan Britsh Rose Body Butter, 200 Ml - For Normal Skin |96 Hr Moisture |Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹1,121

Nat Habit Multi-Nut Omega 3 Moisturiser, Skin Malai, Body Cream, Body Butter, Cold Cream Winter | Hydration, Skin Repair & 48 HR Moisture, Body Lotion - 120ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹313

The Body Shop Almond Milk and Honey Soothing and Restoring Body Butter, 200 Ml - For Dry, Sensitive Skin | 96 Hr Moisture | Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹1,121

LOccitane Ultra Rich Body Cream : Reduce Waste | Moisturize | Nourish | With Organic Shea Butter | Sensitive-Skin | Vegan | Jasmine Scent View Details checkDetails

₹4,400

The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Sublime Nourishing Body Butter, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,121

mCaffeine Body Butter For Dry Skin For Both Women And Men (250Gm) | Shea Butter Moisturizer With Cocoa Butter & Caffeine | For Oily And Dry Skin | For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹529

Earth Rhythm Tangerine Body Butter with Mango seed butter, Rosehip Oil and Tangerine | 48 Hour Intense Moisturization | Men & Women - 150 gm View Details checkDetails

₹273

The Body Shop Satsuma Body Butter Large, 200ml View Details checkDetails

Kimirica Love Story Bath Salt For Body Spa, Relaxation and Pain Relief, 100% Vegan and Paraben Free with Goodness of White Tea, Ginko Biloba and Aloevera, 290 gram View Details checkDetails

₹676

Soulflower Epsom Lavender Bath Salt for Body & Foot Spa, Calming, Relaxing, Muscle Pain Relief, Aromatherapy | Pure & Natural | Sea Salt, Lavender Essential Oil & Vitamin E, 500g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹375

Soulflower Epsom Bath Salt Rose Geranium | Foot, Body, Muscle Aches, Pain Relief | Relaxing | Moisturised, Soft, Hydrated Skin | Vitamin E, Rose & Geranium Oils | Pure & Natural | 500g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹375

Nat Habit Fresh Lavender Unwind Foot Salt | Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt & Essential Oils | Provides Pain Relief, Reduces Inflammation | Detox | Pedicure Foot Soak & Aromatherapy | Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹203

YOGAFY - Minerals Rich Himalayan Pink Bath Salt Crystal - For Body Spa, Relaxation and Pain Relief | CHRISTMAS | 350g View Details checkDetails

₹169

Glutalight Soap | Glutathione Soap | Body Tan Removal Soap | Detan Soap | Sabun Soap | Bath Soap Combo Offers | Shop Bath Soap | Bathing Soap | Helps Control Excess Oil | For Glowing Skin - Pack of 9 View Details checkDetails

₹664

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baby Soap Bar From Birth Gently Cleanses and Purifies The Skin (Single) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Vaadi Herbals Assorted Luxurious Handmade Herbal Soaps, 75g (Pack of 12) View Details checkDetails

₹504

The Man Company De Tan Charcoal Bathing Soap Bars (Pack of 4) with Chaar-Cool | Removes Blackheads, Treats Acne | Deep Cleanses Skin, Anti Pollution | Prevents Dryness - (125gm*4) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Ghar Soaps Sandalwood & Saffron Magic Soaps For Bath (300 Gms Pack Of 3) | Paraben Free | Chandan & Kesar Bath Soap | Handmade Soaps For Glowing | Skin Brightening Soap For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹399

LOccitane Shea Butter Delightful Rose Hand Cream, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹990

Fixderma Brightening Hand Cream for Women & Men | Hand Moisturizer | Kojic Acid Cream | Hand Cream for Dry and Rough Hands | Cream for Itchy Hand | Hand Cream with SPF 50 | All Skins Types - 30gm View Details checkDetails

₹239

LuxaDerme Korean Foot Rescue Cream | Moisturizes and Soothes Cracked, Calloused, Dry Feet | Enriched with Shea Butter, Jojoba & Jasmine for Soft and Supple Skin from Heel to Toe | 50 ml View Details checkDetails

₹549

Trycone Crack Heel Repair Foot Cream For Dry, Rough And Cracked Heels Enriched With Rose Oil & Rose Petal Extracts for Men and Women - 100 gm View Details checkDetails

₹259

LOccitane Shea Butter Foot Cream View Details checkDetails

₹2,440

Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Foot Creme - 3 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹948

Fixderma Foobetik Cream, Foot cream, Foot Care For Diabetic, For Dry & Cracked Feet, Moisturizes & Soothes Feet, Heel Repair, For Calloused, or Chapped Skin, Paraben Free - 50g View Details checkDetails

₹289

Body care products are essentials for maintaining healthy, nourished, and radiant skin. From hydrating body lotions to exfoliating scrubs, these body care products may help to remove dead skin cells, lock in moisture, and protect against environmental damage. Regular use may also improve skin texture, prevent dryness, and enhance your overall confidence. Moreover, taking care of your skin doesn't have to break the bank! The Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favourite body care essentials at unbeatable prices. Explore amazing discounts on top brands like Lotus, Neutrogena, mCaffeine, and more. Whether you are looking to pamper yourself or revamp your skincare routine, this Amazon Sale 2025 has it all. So, shop now and invest in healthy skin.

Explore the best deals on body care products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Explore the best deals on body care products during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best deals on body care products

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best body lotions

Are you looking for the best body lotion for dry skin or oily skin, the Amazon Sale 2025 has got you covered. Body lotions are your skin’s daily drink of hydration, locking in moisture and leaving you with irresistibly soft, smooth skin. Upgrade your skincare routine with your favorite body lotion. During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, they comes at incredible discounts.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 50% off on the best body washes

Transform your daily shower into a luxurious spa experience with a soothing body wash or shower gel! Designed to cleanse gently yet thoroughly, body washes leave your skin feeling refreshed and fragrant. With the Amazon Sale 2025 offering unmissable discounts, it is time to upgrade your shower routine!

Check out our top picks:

Republic Day Sale 2025: Huge savings on the best body oils

Body oils are a timeless secret to glowing, radiant skin. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, they provide deep hydration while enhancing your skin’s natural luster. Perfect for massages or as a post-shower treat, body oils can transform your skincare game. The Amazon Sale 2025 is here with discounts on premium body oils that will leave your skin pampered and luminous.

Check out our top picks:

Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab the best body scrubs at up to 40% off

Say goodbye to dullness and hello to smooth, polished skin with a body scrub! Packed with exfoliating ingredients like sugar, salt, or coffee grounds, these scrubs may remove dead skin cells, boost circulation, and leave your skin silky soft. The Amazon Sale 2025 has unbeatable deals on body scrubs from top brands. Add one to your cart and make exfoliation a regular part of your self-care routine!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Get up to 30% off on the best body butter

When your skin craves deep nourishment, body butters are the ultimate solution. They are rich, creamy, and luxurious, which melt into your skin, providing long-lasting hydration and a protective barrier against dryness. Infused with shea butter, cocoa butter, or mango butter, these products are perfect for dry or flaky skin. And now, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 offers exciting discounts on body butters and helps you save big!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 20% off on the best bath salts

Bath salts are the ultimate relaxation treat, turning a simple soak into a therapeutic ritual. Infused with minerals like magnesium and soothing essential oils, they may help relieve muscle tension, detoxify the body, and calm the mind. Whether you are easing aches or simply indulging in me-time, bath salts are a must-have. The Amazon Sale 2025 offers irresistible deals on luxurious bath salts that can elevate your bath experience.

ALSO READ: HealthKart vs Wellbeing Nutrition: Which brand offers the best collagen supplements for skin

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the best bath soaps at up to 50% off

Body soaps can help to nourish and pamper your skin. With options like moisturising bars, exfoliating scrubs, and soothing natural formulas, there is a soap for every need. Amazon’s Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to stock up on premium body soaps at unbeatable prices.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Discover the best hand creams and foot creams

Tired of dry, cracked hands and feet? A nourishing hand and foot cream is all you need to keep them soft, smooth, and hydrated. Packed with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and glycerin, these creams repair and protect your skin. This Amazon Republic Day Sale is your chance to grab the best hand and foot creams at jaw-dropping prices.

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions

  • What discounts are available on body care products during the Republic Day Sale?

    During the Republic Day Sale, you can enjoy discounts of up to 60% off on body care products like lotions, shower gels, and more. This is the perfect opportunity to snag your favorite brands at unbeatable prices.

  • How can I pay for body care products during the Republic Day Sale?

    Amazon offers multiple payment options for your convenience. You can pay using credit or debit cards, Amazon Pay, EMI options, and even cash on delivery for a seamless shopping experience.

  • Are there special bundle deals available for body care products?

    Yes, during the sale, you can find exclusive bundle deals on body care essentials, such as lotion and shower gel combos, allowing you to save even more while stocking up on your favorites.

  • Is free delivery available on body care products during the Republic Day Sale?

    Absolutely! Many body care products come with free delivery during the sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members can enjoy faster delivery options to receive their purchases quickly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

