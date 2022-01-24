Anand Ahuja's perfect Sunday includes epic Pilates session and walk with wife Sonam Kapoor: See post here

Actor Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja's trainer, revealed what a perfect Sunday afternoon looks like for him, and it came with a dose of workout inspiration and couple goals. The fashion entrepreneur enjoyed an online Pilates session with his trainer on the weekend. After that, he went for a romantic walk with his wife and even shared pictures from the outing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Anand Ahuja busted many Pilates myths and served tons of workout inspiration for his followers. His Pilates trainer, Radhika Karle, posted three videos from their online Pilates session that showed him working out at his home gym. Anand proved with the clips that Pilates is easy and that men can do it too.

The first video shows Anand exercising on the Cadillac Reformer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first video shows Anand exercising on the Cadillac Reformer to strengthen his spine and target the core muscles. "Self Care Sunday. Anand Ahuja with his killer spinal mobility and core control," Anand's trainer captioned the clip. It shows Anand pushing his body upwards and then back to a resting position with the help of a harness which he pulled with his legs.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's casual skirt-blouse set for New Year bash with Anand Ahuja is worth a fortune, it costs...

This is what Anand Ahuja's perfect Sunday afternoon looks like.

The second video was captioned, "Anand Ahuja this is what a perfect Sunday afternoon looks like. Followed by a walk with Sonam Kapoor, right?" In this clip, too, Anand worked on the Cadillac Reformer. He balanced his body on the workout machine and held the harness to push his body forward into Cobra Pose and back to a relaxed stance.

Anand Ahuja proves men can also do Pilates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand's trainer captioned the third and last video, "Buting myths - Pilates is not easy and men do Pilates." The 38-year-old balanced his body on a Pilates machine and utilised his core strength to push a step ladder down. Anand videos inspired us to give up laziness and hit the gym.

Later, Anand also shared snippets from his walk with Sonam Kapoor and his friends in London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post features a candid picture of Sonam's back during their walk and two featuring the couple's friends. Anand even joked in the comments section, "It was only a matter of time before my Instagram became just Sonam Kapoor and my shoefies."

Pilates And Walking Benefits:

Pilates provides improved flexibility, increased muscle strength, toned muscles in the abdomen, lower back, hips and buttocks, balanced muscular strength on both sides of your body, and enhanced control of the back and limbs.

Walking improves circulation, strengthens the heart, helps lose weight, strengthens muscles, and improves sleeping patterns. It also clears up your mind and lightens the mood.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by all the big names of the film industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}