Andrew Huberman’s ‘Protocols’ brings neuroscience into everyday life

New Delhi, What if changing the way one sleeps, works, exercises and manages stress could also change the way the brain and body function? That question lies at the heart of neuroscientist and Stanford professor Andrew Huberman's new book "Protocols".

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Published by Penguin, the book brings together practical tools drawn from neuroscience and physiology to address some of modern life's most familiar challenges.

Huberman, host of the popular 'Huberman Lab' podcast, has spent years exploring how the brain and body respond to everyday behaviours.

His podcast, launched in 2021, is considered among the world's top podcasts in science, education and health & fitness categories.

"'Protocols' brings that conversation from the podcast into a single, practical guide, translating neuroscience and physiology into evidence-based tools for sleep, focus, mood, stress, exercise, learning and physical performance," reads the description of the book.

The book's premise is not simply to create a perfectly optimised human being. Instead, Huberman focuses on how small and deliberate changes in daily behaviour can influence "how people feel, think and perform".

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{{^usCountry}} A key element of the book is its emphasis on understanding the science behind each protocol while allowing individuals to adapt approaches to their own circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key element of the book is its emphasis on understanding the science behind each protocol while allowing individuals to adapt approaches to their own circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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From exposure to morning light and improving sleep habits to regulating stress, building strength, learning more effectively and sustaining focus, the protocols address routines that occupy a substantial part of everyday life.

"For Indian readers navigating long workdays, screen-heavy routines, disrupted sleep and the increasingly blurred line between productivity and wellbeing, 'Protocols' offers a science-led framework for asking a better question: what if feeling and performing better could begin with changing what you do every day?" they added.

Huberman's laboratory at the Stanford School of Medicine has contributed research on brain development, brain function and neural plasticity, with work published in several renowned journals.

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He is also a fellow of the McKnight Foundation and Pew Foundation and received the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology's Cogan Award in 2017 for significant discoveries in vision research.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.