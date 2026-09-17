Anita Raj is in her 60s and more ripped than ever: Watch veteran actor crush weighted pull-up in new workout video

If Gen-Z and millennials dominate your fitness feeds, veteran actor Anita Raj is here to show what strength, ageing and longevity look like. On September 1, the actor posted an Instagram clip, in which, strapped into a dip belt with a heavy weight plate attached, she grips the bar, locks her core, and pulls herself up in one clean, controlled motion: chest to bar, no shortcuts. Also read | Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank'

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The clip then cuts to her smashing heavy straight-arm lat pulldowns on the cable machine, her back, shoulders and arms looking absolutely ripped. Her caption? Short and powerful: “First weighted pull-up. New strength unlocked... grateful.”

This wasn't just a workout video, it was a statement

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of Anita's post turned into a fan club. One person wrote, “Proof that age can never limit your strength! Absolutely phenomenal!” Another added, “You are a source of inspiration for millions of women, children, and men. Seeing you will inspire many to exercise and stay healthy. May God bless you forever.” Also read | Anita Raj’s vintage 1989 workout cassette launch video takes internet by storm: 'Still the fittest'

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This isn't new for her

{{^usCountry}} If you've followed Anita Raj's journey, you know this didn't happen overnight. For decades, while being a known face in the entertainment industry, she's been just as serious about fitness as she is about her craft. Her Instagram feed is full of candid gym videos where she makes strength training look calm and focused. No gimmicks, just consistent work. That consistency is exactly why she's become a low-key fitness icon for people in their 60s and beyond, proving that vitality isn't reserved for your 20s or 30s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you've followed Anita Raj's journey, you know this didn't happen overnight. For decades, while being a known face in the entertainment industry, she's been just as serious about fitness as she is about her craft. Her Instagram feed is full of candid gym videos where she makes strength training look calm and focused. No gimmicks, just consistent work. That consistency is exactly why she's become a low-key fitness icon for people in their 60s and beyond, proving that vitality isn't reserved for your 20s or 30s. {{/usCountry}}

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In her mid-60s, she's performing at a level that would challenge people half her age, and making it look effortless. We don't talk enough about how older women are often told to slow down, to take it easy in the gym, to ‘act their age’ – yet Anita Raj is doing the opposite. Her sculpted physique and functional strength are proof that building muscle and chasing new personal records doesn't have an expiry date. Also read | 66-year-old fitness entrepreneur Renu Sindhu celebrates her birthday by working out with her granddaughter at the gym

Science is on her side

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Anita's routine is exactly what global health experts are now urging older adults to do. According to the World Health Organisation, physical activity is crucial for adults aged 65 and over to maintain functional ability, prevent muscle loss, and boost both heart and mental health.

The WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, per week. And crucially, muscle-strengthening activities that hit all major muscle groups on two or more days a week, plus balance and strength training to preserve mobility and prevent falls.

Anita Raj isn't just following the guidelines, she's raising the bar: literally. Her message is simple and powerful: stay consistent, stay disciplined, and keep pushing your own limits.

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