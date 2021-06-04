Ankita Konwar enjoys a run under magnificent sky, Milind Soman calls her fit

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are the internet’s favourite fitness enthusiasts. The couple is known for promoting healthy living, clean eating habits and exercising regularly on their social media accounts. If one needs the inspiration to kickstart their fitness routine, they only need to look at Milind and Ankita’s posts.

Ankita and her husband Milind love to include running in their fitness schedule. Recently, she shared two pictures, clicked by Milind, on Instagram that showed her enjoying a run under a magnificent sky. Ankita captioned the post with the lyrics of an AC/DC song called Highway to Hell. She wrote, “Livin’ easy, livin’ free #acdc was rocking hard in my head as I ran under this magnificent sky. #workoutwednesday #girlswhorun #runnersofinstagram #love #health #bluesky.”

Take a look at Ankita’s post:

Dressed in fuss-free attire that included a black sports bra and a pair of training shorts, Ankita looked at ease as she ran on the road surrounded by lush green trees. She paired her running look with open-toe sandals, sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun and a fitness watch. She also tied her tresses in a sleek braided ponytail.

After Ankita posted the pictures, Milind took to the comments section to praise his wife. He wrote, “Looking so fit!”

Milind Soman's comment

Later, Ankita also shared a video that showed her running on the same stretch.

We were definitely inspired to take out our gear and go on a therapeutic run after looking at Ankita's post. If you are wondering about the benefits of running, let us help you out. It helps in building strong bones, strengthening muscles, improving cardiovascular fitness, burning plenty of calories, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Take a look at some of the other fitness posts that Ankita has shared on the photo-sharing app in the past:

Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman in 2018. The two got married in Alibaug and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

