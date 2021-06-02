Home / Lifestyle / Health / Milind Soman runs first 10k post Covid, Ankita Konwar's comment is a must-read
Milind Soman is on the recovery road after testing negative for Covid-19 on April 5. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the fitness enthusiast revealed he went for his first 10k run post Covid. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also commented on the post.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 04:37 PM IST

The recovery process after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus is a difficult journey. Milind Soman, an avid runner, had also tested positive in March this year. The actor was also recovering in the past few months. However, today he achieved a milestone as he ran his first 10k run. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also reacted on his achievement.

Today, the celebrated supermodel and actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself running on the road clicked by Ankita Konwar. In the post, he shared that after testing negative on April 5, he was running 5-6km every day. However, today, after recovering from Covid-19, he went for his first 10k run.

Sharing the post, Milind Soman wrote, “My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on April 5.”

He also shared answers to some questions about running that his followers had been asking from him. The 55-year-old posted the footwear that he prefers for his runs. Milind is famous for going on runs wearing five-finger shoes. He revealed that closed shoes make him uncomfortable. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable; I can’t run with my natural form,” he wrote.

He further added, “To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly.” Additionally, Milind revealed running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees. In fact, he said that he doesn’t need any special diet if he is running 5-6 km a day. “I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day,” he wrote.

Milind Soman wrote, “If you are starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight, start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement.”

In the end, Milind talked about how he takes care of his skin after running under the scorching sun. “I don’t use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot, I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing,” he wrote.

Ankita Konwar, along with 30,000 other netizens, also reacted to Milind’s post. She called Milind forever training partner.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in 2018.

