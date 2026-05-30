'I was half blind’: Anna Hathaway opens up about dealing with early-onset cataract for 10 years. What is the condition?

Anne Hathaway has been the belle of the ball in 2026. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary having already been released and The Odyssey coming up next later in the summer, she has reclaimed the spotlight of Tinseltown once again. While she has always been discussed in subjects like film and fashion, she is in the news right now over health-related issues.

Anne Hathaway had an early-onset cataract in her left eye. (Getty Images via AFP)

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On the April 23 episode of Popcast, the podcast by The New York Times, the 43-year-old opened up about a health issue that she fought in private for a decade. Anne shared that she was diagnosed with early-onset cataracts that left her “legally blind” in her left eye for 10 years.

Anne Hathaway’s struggle with cataracts

Speaking on the podcast, Anne Hathaway stated, “I had early-onset cataracts, and it impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye, and I wound up getting surgery.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor claimed that the only time she realised how bad the condition had become was after she received surgery and was able to see completely again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor claimed that the only time she realised how bad the condition had become was after she received surgery and was able to see completely again. {{/usCountry}}

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Anne Hathaway feels that having perfect vision once again is a miracle. (AP)

{{^usCountry}} In her words, “I didn’t realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum. I’ve calmed down since then. I didn’t realise it was actually taxing my nervous system.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her words, “I didn’t realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum. I’ve calmed down since then. I didn’t realise it was actually taxing my nervous system.” {{/usCountry}}

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With her eyesight being restored to normal, Anne stated that she truly appreciated being able to see clearly every day.

“I literally feel like every day, I wake up, and I get to see the way that I do, it’s a miracle,” she said. “I actually am like: ‘Oh, two generations back, that wouldn’t have been an option for someone like me.’ So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle.”

What is an early-onset cataract?

Cataract is a condition in which the lens of the eye clouds because of certain proteins collecting on it. This prevents light from passing through and disrupts the vision.

According to the Healthline website, cataracts usually occur in people 60 and older, with symptoms starting at age 40. Early-onset cataract occurs when a person younger than the stated age experiences the same condition. The symptoms of both normal and early-onset cataracts are the same. They include:

Colours appearing faded or yellowed in your vision

Difficulty driving, especially at night, due to increased glare sensitivity

Double vision in one eye

Needing increased light when you’re reading or focusing intently

Blurred vision in one eye only

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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