Anoushka Shankar slams 'sexist comments' on her pics as she opens up about health battles: 'No need to show cleavage'

On September 3, Anoushka Shankar, sitar player and daughter of legendary Indian sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar and half-sister of musician Norah Jones, took to Instagram to school trolls who body-shame her. Anoushka Shankar, sitar player and daughter of Ravi Shankar, took to Instagram to shut down sexist commenters who were body-shaming her.

Anoushka Shankar shut down sexist commenters on her social media posts and highlighted how people have told her to hide her body as she shared screenshots of hurtful comments she received on her posts, including one that said, “You are blessed, but no need to show cleavage.”

Sharing 'a selection of sexist comments she has received lately', Anoushka responded with a bunch of bikini photos from holidays as well as other pictures of herself from her shows and shared that she has battled a range of illnesses since the age of 11. Anoushka shared that she celebrates her body as she highlighted her experiences with child sexual abuse, surgeries, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), addiction, neurodivergence, and autoimmune disorders.

Anoushka condemned unsolicited comments from strangers, affirming her autonomy over her body and choices, and said, “This, here, is a body. In one sense, JUST a body (everyone has one!) and therefore nothing special. In another sense (like EVERY body!) it is also a miracle. When I think of what my body has carried me through I’m filled with awe and gratitude. This body has birthed two children, survived child sexual abuse and several dangerous situations with men, healed through four major surgeries, suffered through polycystic ovarian syndrome with heavy period pain and migraines from the age of eleven, made it through addiction, held me through battles with undiagnosed neurodivergence (and all its accompanying confusion, stress and exhaustion), fought and come to terms with an autoimmune disorder, and generally been a complete, badass warrior on my behalf.”

In her post, she shared that people left comments like 'You are blessed, but no need to show cleavage' on a clip of her performing music from her latest album. Anoushka shared screenshots that showed someone also commented on the clip, “Indian classical music is sacred music, but the attire worn is not matching.” She shared another screenshot of a comment on her bikini pictures from a family holiday, in which someone commented: “You should not do this on social media. Think about your father's image please.”

Anoushka expressed gratitude and awe for her body's strength, affirming her autonomy over her body and choices. She condemned unsolicited comments from strangers, standing in solidarity with others who face similar objectification and shaming and shared, "I love my body, for everything it's been through and everything it is. I'm keenly aware of what a fight it has been to get here."

Anoushka's post concluded with a powerful message: She wouldn't accept 'banal, pathetic comments' from strangers. She asserted that in 2025, society should be 'far beyond this kind of idiocy' and that there are bigger battles to fight. She said, “I haven’t got to this point, after all that, only to accept any banal, pathetic comments (male) strangers feel the need to bring into my orbit. The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgment on someone in this way is astounding. In 2025, we should be so far beyond this kind of idiocy — there are bigger battles to fight, but I just couldn’t accept this.”

Anoushka concluded, “For the people in the back: my body is not anyone else’s to comment on. My choices — all of them — are mine to make. To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I’m with you. It’s not your shame to carry, it’s theirs.”

