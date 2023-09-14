Intravenous (IV) drips have gained significant popularity in recent years, not only for medical purposes but also as a wellness trend where according to skincare experts, while IV drips are primarily associated with hydration and nutrient delivery, it is essential to consider their potential impact on the skin from a dermatologist's standpoint. Achieving optimal wellness means providing your body with all the essential vitamins and nutrients as our body works hard to keep us feeling our best yet sometimes it may need a little extra help in this busy lifestyle era. Anti-ageing to enhanced radiance, IV drips for a busy lifestyle: Benefits and skin effects (Photo by Twitter/profusionillc)

Benefits of IV Drips:

IV drips provide vitamins and nutrients that are absorbed at a much higher percentage than when they are taken orally as they feed our cells and fuel a more balanced life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Puja, MD, MRCP (SCE, Dermatology), Head Medical Advisor at Kaya Ltd in North and East, revealed its benefits -

Hydration: Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining healthy skin. IV drips can rapidly deliver fluids and electrolytes, aiding in hydration and improving the skin's overall appearance and texture. Nutrient Delivery: IV drips can deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream, potentially supporting skin health by providing the necessary building blocks for collagen production and cellular repair. Rapid Replenishment: IV drips offer a fast and efficient way to replenish nutrients and fluids, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals with compromised gut absorption or those recovering from illness.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta of ISAAC Luxe too shared some fantastic benefits of IV boost in busy life style:

A great way to rehydrate - If you’ve been feeling dehydrated, run down or have had a busy few days, a vitamin infusion can help to rehydrate you and fight off the fatigue. As anti-ageing and glow - Glutathione is a peptide, naturally produced and found in each cell of the human body, including immune cells. Made up of three essential amino acids (Cysteine, glutamate and glycine), often referred to as master detoxifier as it promotes skin health, body function and overall well-being. Glutathione gives lightening and brightening benefits by erasing hyperpigmentation and reducing melanin production. It also shows anti-aging benefits along with improving immune functions. Helps your athletic performance - Boost IV infusion contains the amino acids that help to repair cellular damage, reduce recovery time, fuel your muscle growth and improve your endurance. A fast and pain free pick me up - Most vitamin infusions take between 30 and 60 minutes, which means you can give your body a quick pick-me-up of key vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and electrolytes in under an hour and then carry on with your day. Boosts your immune system - Each B vitamin has a vital role to play in energizing your body and strengthening your immune system. Similarly, amino-acids such as lysine can help to improve your body’s healing response. Great for healthier skin - Vitamin C plays a vital role in keeping your skin healthy. As well as helping your skin to look soft and smooth, it can help to protect you against sun damage and certain skin diseases. The human body is unable to make its own vitamin C, so our intake usually comes from what we eat. Ideal for people with conditions that cause nutritional deficiencies - If you have an illness like Crohn’s Disease, Celiac Disease, colon cancer, short bowel syndrome or cystic fibrosis, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies because your digestive system isn’t able to absorb everything it needs from your diet. IV therapy enables you to by-pass your digestive system to receive vital vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Increase your energy levels - Instead of reaching for your next cup of coffee or a hit of sugar, a vitamin infusion can give you a natural energy boost that lasts for more than a few minutes. The IV drip contains a mix of B vitamins and amino acids, which can help to lift your mood, fight off illness and feel energised.

Considerations for Dermatological Health:

Dr Priya Puja highlighted -

Quality of Ingredients : Dermatologists emphasize the importance of high-quality ingredients in IV drips. The composition of the IV solution, including vitamins and minerals, should be evidence-based and supported by scientific research to ensure maximum safety and efficacy.

: Dermatologists emphasize the importance of high-quality ingredients in IV drips. The composition of the IV solution, including vitamins and minerals, should be evidence-based and supported by scientific research to ensure maximum safety and efficacy. Individualised Approach: Skin health varies from person to person. Dermatologists recommend an individualized approach when considering IV drips, as the specific nutrient needs for optimal skin health may differ based on factors like age, skin type, and existing skin conditions.

Skin health varies from person to person. Dermatologists recommend an individualized approach when considering IV drips, as the specific nutrient needs for optimal skin health may differ based on factors like age, skin type, and existing skin conditions. Potential Risks: While IV drips are generally safe, there are potential risks such as infection at the injection site or adverse reactions to the components of the drip. It's crucial to consult a healthcare professional, preferably a dermatologist, before undergoing any IV therapy to assess the potential risks and benefits.

Skin Effects of IV Drips:

Enhanced Radiance: Proper hydration and nutrient delivery can contribute to skin radiance, improving its tone and texture.

Proper hydration and nutrient delivery can contribute to skin radiance, improving its tone and texture. Collagen Support: Certain vitamins and minerals delivered via IV drips, such as vitamin C and zinc, play a role in collagen synthesis. Improved collagen production can lead to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

Certain vitamins and minerals delivered via IV drips, such as vitamin C and zinc, play a role in collagen synthesis. Improved collagen production can lead to firmer, more youthful-looking skin. Acne and Inflammation : Some IV drips contain antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, potentially benefiting individuals with acne or other inflammatory skin conditions.

: Some IV drips contain antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, potentially benefiting individuals with acne or other inflammatory skin conditions. Healing and Recovery: IV drips can aid in post-procedure healing by supplying the body with the nutrients needed for tissue repair and regeneration.

Dr Priya Puja concluded, “Intravenous drips have garnered attention for their potential benefits in hydrating the body and delivering essential nutrients. From a dermatologist's perspective, IV drips can positively impact skin health by promoting hydration, collagen production and overall radiance. However, a cautious and individualized approach is essential, with emphasis on using evidence-based formulations and consulting with a dermatologist or healthcare professional before pursuing IV therapy. By considering the potential benefits and risks, individuals can make informed decisions to support both their overall health and skin wellness.”