Are family dinners becoming silent? Therapist shares 4 ways parents can start conversations with children

After a long day, the family settles at the dinner table. Each member has had a different day, whether at school, work, running errands or attending events. But instead of feeling like a walk in the park, where you enjoy the comfort of ending the day with your loved ones nearby and have someone to vent to, dinner feels eerily silent.

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The scraping of cutlery against plates, audio from random reels playing while scrolling and the ping of phone notifications are the only sounds as the gap between children and parents at times feels too deep to cross.

Parents may eventually ask, ‘How was school?’ only to receive a perfunctory one-word response. The lull of the conversation continues. Everyone is present physically but massively emotionally disconnected.

Family dinners may be becoming quieter, but they are still salvageable. All you need is a better entry point into the conversation.

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{{^usCountry}} We asked Archana Singhal, counsellor and family therapist and founder of Mindwell Counsel, on why family dinners are becoming awkward, and what can be done to increase bonding. Why are family meals awkward? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We asked Archana Singhal, counsellor and family therapist and founder of Mindwell Counsel, on why family dinners are becoming awkward, and what can be done to increase bonding. Why are family meals awkward? {{/usCountry}}

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Everyone is busy in their own ways instead of talking to each other.

More than simply feeling awkward, the therapist believed that family dinners have become less frequent. This may be one reason why conversations feel uncomfortable, as families are no longer accustomed to sharing meals regularly. She attributed this decline to several factors, including tight work schedules, children's extracurricular activities, homework and screen use. As a result, you will see that families nowadays rarely sit together, and when they do, conversations feel awkward.

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The therapist emphasised the value of sharing at least one meal as a family every day. She said, “I encourage all families to make a concerted effort to ensure at least one meal per day takes place together as a family, and my recommendation would be to include dinner. Dining as a family at dinner is not only a crucial part of the bonding process for children and parents alike, but also a way to offer a sense of security and being heard.”

Let dinner be a daily routine, keeping all work and distractions aside. When you make it a safe space, automatically the conversations will feel more organic and not forced or awkward.

How are some ways parents can have meaningful dinner conversations ?

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Here are some of the recommendations from Archana:

1. Observe your child's feelings before asking questions

Before starting a conversation, observe your child's mood and body language.

They may be overwhelmed, tired or upset after a long day.

Acknowledge how they appear to be feeling and respond with empathy before asking questions.

2. Focus on feelings, instead of simply recounting the day's events

Instead of asking the usual, ‘How was school?’, focus on the emotions your child experienced during the day.

Questions like ‘Was there anything that upset you?’ or ‘One thing that made you smile today?’ make them engage more.

3. Discuss friendships

Talking about friendships gives children the chance to reveal any disagreements, disappointment or rejection they may be facing. Ask them how their friend is doing, what they are doing.

This way you get to know what is happening in your child's life

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4. Let the conversation unfold naturally

Avoid turning the conversation into an interview. Don't ask one-sided back-to-back questions like a job interview.

Parents can also share how their day went. It helps to make the conversation more balanced.

In a nutshell, what is the objective of this? Archana described, "The objective is not to add another layer of questions; rather, it’s the intention to foster a warm and accepting atmosphere in which your children feel loved and special.”

About the expert

Archana Singhal has over 5 years of experience. Some of her services include people skills, affective and emotional difficulties, family therapy, grief and grief counselling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.