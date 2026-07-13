Are you deficient? Doctor says, ‘these 5 supplements we all need but rarely take’

Supplement consumption has gradually gained popularity due to changing lifestyles and eating habits, increased intake of processed foods, and greater awareness of proactive health care. More people are recognising the role of supplements in filling nutritional gaps, supporting health span, quality of life, and overall well-being. Given the wide array of supplements on the market, selecting the right one can be difficult. It only requires that the selection be made wisely, based on personal need, the product's efficacy, and scientific evidence supporting its use.

Do you really need a supplement?

Explore the best vitamin supplements for health benefits. (Freepik)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Supplements are designed to complement, not replace, a healthy diet. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds provides essential nutrients and beneficial compounds that no single supplement can replicate. "However, the pace of modern life and conditions may increase the challenge of obtaining complete nutrition from a diet alone", Dr Paul Seehra, VP of Global Nutrition and Research, Amway, tells Health Shots. Studies indicate that an estimated 73% of Indians are protein-deficient, while over 80% have inadequate Vitamin D levels. These nutritional gaps can be addressed through dietary supplementation.

You may benefit from supplements if you:

Need to bridge nutritional gaps: Even with home-cooked meals, our everyday diet may not always be balanced or complete enough to meet all nutritional needs, leading to unnoticed nutrient gaps over time. Are at a particular life stage: Nutritional needs vary by age; for example, teenagers need more iron, and women need folic acid while pregnant. Everyone may have varying requirements depending on age, lifestyle, and physiological needs. Follow a restricted diet: Vegan or vegetarian diets may lack certain vitamins and minerals typically obtained from meat or fish. Want to support your overall well-being? Both vitamin C and zinc will help strengthen immune function, especially during colds and flu, while omega-3 fatty acids will support healthy heart and brain function. Lead an active lifestyle: Adequate protein intake is essential for everyone, as it supports muscle maintenance, recovery, and various physiological functions. For individuals engaged in regular physical activity and sports, higher protein needs may be required to support muscle building and recovery, alongside BCAAs, which promote muscle recovery after physical activity.

"The important thing to remember in this situation is that a deficiency of certain nutrients might not be evident right away, and it will take some time before any symptoms appear. Supplementation may be considered where dietary intake is inadequate or as advised by a healthcare professional, says the doctor.

Start with your own needs, not a trend

Perhaps the most important principle in choosing a supplement is recognising that there is no “one-size-fits-all” answer. What your body needs depends on factors like age, gender, dietary habits, activity levels, and your personal health goals. “A young athlete in training has very different requirements from an adolescent managing low energy, or an older adult focused on healthy ageing”, explains the doctor. In the same way, someone following a vegetarian diet will have different nutritional gaps to fill than someone on a mixed diet.

This is why, before choosing a supplement, ask yourself: Am I eating a balanced diet most days? Are there nutrients my regular meals might be missing? Do I have specific well-being goals, such as better focus, more energy, stronger bones, or healthier lipid levels? If you’re unsure, consult a doctor or a qualified nutrition expert. They can help identify your nutritional gaps and recommend supplements based on your individual needs rather than guesswork.

Don't buy until you read these 4 things on the label

Once you've identified your needs, take a closer look at the product label. Here is what is worth focusing on:

Serving size: This appears first because all other details on the label are based on it. Some products need more than one tablet or scoop to deliver the stated dose, so understanding the serving size ensures correct use.

This appears first because all other details on the label are based on it. Some products need more than one tablet or scoop to deliver the stated dose, so understanding the serving size ensures correct use. Ingredients: Look closely at the active ingredients, and why they are included, as well as the inactive ones, such as preservatives, flavours, sweeteners and colours. Together, you consider whether a product genuinely fits your needs.

Look closely at the active ingredients, and why they are included, as well as the inactive ones, such as preservatives, flavours, sweeteners and colours. Together, you consider whether a product genuinely fits your needs. Nutrient amounts: "The more, the better" is not always true. High amounts will not guarantee additional benefits, and, in some cases, may even be negative.

"The more, the better" is not always true. High amounts will not guarantee additional benefits, and, in some cases, may even be negative. Instructions and warnings: They indicate the dosage you need to take, how to take it, and any information about allergies or child safety.

How can you tell if a supplement is trustworthy?

Not all supplements are equal in terms of quality and efficacy. “It is important to choose products that meet high safety standards and use high-quality ingredients”, says the expert. You should always look for brands that have stringent quality control measures and adhere to regulatory bodies such as the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India).

Leading supplement brands may reinforce this through independent third-party validation and NABL-accredited labs to ensure the safety and purity of their products. Be wary of brands that promise the unrealistic. Brands that offer you 'total transformation', 'magic pill', or 'instant results' are rarely credible; there isn't such a thing as a supplement that can work magically on the spot.

Are all vitamins equally important?

Well-validated supplements have credibility for a reason. A brand that invests effort in validating its products is committed to offering quality solutions. “Excess intake of certain nutrients may be harmful consumption should not exceed recommended levels”, warns the doctor. Scientific evidence should be one of the strongest filters in your decision. A supplement's effectiveness is not just about whether an active ingredient is present; it is about whether that ingredient has been studied and shown to work at the amount included.

Well-formulated products reflect careful attention to ingredient quality, dosage, and bioavailability, supported by clinical trials, peer-reviewed research, and in vitro studies. Marketing claims can be persuasive, but scientific validation is considered essential to bolster credibility for the health benefits they promise.

Are you making these supplement mistakes?

A common and very genuine fault is choosing a supplement based on trends, social media chatter, or an influencer’s recommendation, rather than personal need. “What works well for one person may do little for another, simply because everyone’s requirements are different”, shares the doctor. Another trap is assuming that words like ‘natural’ and ‘pure’ automatically mean ‘safe.’ They do not.

It is worth checking the complete ingredients list and looking for certification, whether from FSSAI or a credible third party, rather than taking a buzzword at face value. Don't treat supplements as magic pills. They are meant to bridge nutritional gaps, not replace the benefits of a balanced diet, good sleep, and regular exercise.

What supplements are trending right now?

The right choice of supplements does not involve being swept up in today's trends. Rather, it involves getting to know yourself, interpreting labels wisely, focusing on quality and safety, and trusting science over advertising jargon. “By doing so, you are making an informed choice for your own health and well-being in the future”, explains the doctor. Health supplements/nutraceuticals are not for medicinal use and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please use as directed and consult a healthcare professional where appropriate.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)