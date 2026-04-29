Are you eating cucumbers wrong? Dietician shares the one common mistake many make: ‘When you peel it…’

Cucumber is the summer favourite fruit for many good reasons. It is juicy, refreshing and crunchy, making it perfect to beat the summer heat. But, by any chance, are you eating it the wrong way and lowering its efficiency? Yes, how you prepare a cucumber before eating it can make a big difference.

Make the most out of this summer fruit by knowing how to eat it. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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Dietician Shweta J. Panchal took to Instagram in an April 29 post to explain the appropriate way to eat a cucumber so you can get the best out of this summer favourite.

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What are you doing wrong?

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{{^usCountry}} The dietician advocated that a cucumber is the healthiest when eaten whole, not peeled. “The skin of a cucumber is where the majority of its fibre, silica, Vitamin K, and antioxidants live. When you peel it, you’re left with mostly water and very little else,” she revealed, adding that you are stripping away its nutrition when you remove the peel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dietician advocated that a cucumber is the healthiest when eaten whole, not peeled. “The skin of a cucumber is where the majority of its fibre, silica, Vitamin K, and antioxidants live. When you peel it, you’re left with mostly water and very little else,” she revealed, adding that you are stripping away its nutrition when you remove the peel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So basically, the cucumber peel is where you get a lot of fibre from, Shweta noted, especially insoluble fibre, which helps make your digestion smooth and supports regular bowel movements. It also carries antioxidants that help the body deal with inflammation and oxidative stress. So when you remove the peel, you are also removing a major part of its nutritional profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So basically, the cucumber peel is where you get a lot of fibre from, Shweta noted, especially insoluble fibre, which helps make your digestion smooth and supports regular bowel movements. It also carries antioxidants that help the body deal with inflammation and oxidative stress. So when you remove the peel, you are also removing a major part of its nutritional profile. {{/usCountry}}

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But is there any situation when you peel a cucumber? The dietician noted only if it is waxed. “Commercially sold cucumbers are often coated in wax to extend shelf life. In that case, wash it thoroughly with warm water and a brush, or buy unwaxed cucumbers from your local sabziwala."

How to have a cucumber correctly?

The best way is to eat it whole. The dietician also recommended adding a pinch of pink salt, suggesting it as a hydration hack, as it helps maintain electrolyte balance and is good for hydration in the summer.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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