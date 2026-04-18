What happens if you drink bay leaf infused water for 14 days? Dietician says: ‘It stimulates digestive enzymes for…’

Dietician Shweta J Panchal took to her Instagram in an April 18 post on how bay leaf, also called as tej patta locally, supercharges your water, and then she explained how it may support digestion, metabolism and overall gut health.

Regular water is one of the primary sources of hydration , silently acting as the backbone of several major physiological systems, from aiding digestion to temperature regulation. But what if you could give your daily glass of water a small upgrade by infusing it with a simple kitchen ingredient? ALSO READ: Surgeon warns heart patients to avoid drinking iced cold water: ‘Puts stress on the cardiovascular system…’

Benefits of bay leaf-infused water Shedding light on its nutrient profile, the dietician revealed that it contains bioactive compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids, which may help improve metabolic and gut functions if consumed regularly for 14 days.

“It (bay leaf) has bioactive compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids, which support metabolic and gut functions. When you consume it regularly for the next 14 days, what it does is it stimulates digestive enzymes, which will improve your digestion,” she said.

It may also alleviate bloating, as digestive enzymes are stimulated by bay leaves, which in turn can positively affect digestion and reduce bloating, easing that typical feeling of heaviness after meals. The dietician also mentioned that the scientific community has found an association between bay leaf and improved blood sugar regulation. So, for individuals dealing with diabetes, pre-diabetes, insulin resistance, or even PCOS, it may offer good benefits.

She also explained its broader wellness potential, pointing out that bay leaf is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “If someone has low-grade inflammation, or metabolic conditions where inflammation is usually present, they should consider consuming bay leaf water,” she added.

This means bay leaf helps people with metabolic concerns, where inflammation is often the main concern.

How to prepare it? Shweta shared the directions for preparation. It begins by boiling 1-2 bay leaves in a glass of water for 5-7 minutes, then straining it, and you can consume it once a day. But be careful, as you should not go overboard with it, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions.



In the end, it is important to note that you don't replace regular water, as this infusion is meant to be consumed only once a day, in one glass. Water continues to remain the primary source of hydration, but this bay leaf infusion can be seen as a small supplementary habit rather than a replacement.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.