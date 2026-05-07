Are you hydrating correctly this summer? Know what to drink and what to avoid for better energy

During summer, hydration is the single most important factor that can protect you from dehydration. If left unattended, dehydration may escalate to heat exhaustion and subsequently heat stroke. For this reason, hydration is non-negotiable. However, not all drinks are nutritionally suitable for proper hydration. Some may be empty calories, and instead of providing energy, they only add excess sugar and calories, ultimately backfiring. Let's get the basics of hydration clear so you feel better prepared this summer.ALSO READ: Dull face in summer? 5 homemade face packs to try with ingredients from kitchen: From banana-honey to cucumber-aloe vera

Find out what to drink and what to avoid in the summer. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock )

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In a conversation with Madhura P Behki, nutrition expert at Cult, we tried to narrow down drinks that energise you and those that work against you.

“Hydration is more than just drinking enough water or any other liquid beverages; it’s about making smarter beverage choices that align with your body’s needs in hot weather,” Madhura shared an essential reminder.

What not to drink in summer

Let's first go through the drinks you should ideally avoid because they are counterproductive. You may think they will cool you down, but in reality, they may leave you dehydrated, sluggish or bloated.

Madhura listed out the drinks you should consider skipping:

1. Packaged fruit juice

Most contain added sugars, fruit concentrates, and minimal fibre.

Without fiber, these drinks can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by energy crashes.

2. Iced tea

Contains significant amounts of sugar or high-fructose syrups.

Many also include caffeine, which in excess can have a mild diuretic effect, potentially reducing hydration levels.

3. Protein shakes

Pre-packaged ones are hard to digest.

Anything that is hard to digest creates heat, a process known as the thermic effect of food, and consuming dense, protein-heavy drinks may leave you feeling sluggish or bloated.

4. Cold drinks

Skip the bottle of flavoured soda because it has sugar content.

High sugar content leaves you bloated.

What to drink

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Drink herbal water if you are bored with regular water. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Now that we have gone through most of the drinks that are popular in summer due to how refreshing and cooling they can be, but they are also harmful because of the hidden factors, because of hidden factors like sugary syrups or being heavy on digestion. They are not the best choices. So, let's look at some of the healthier counterparts, which are both nutritionally dense and refreshing, ideal for summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that we have gone through most of the drinks that are popular in summer due to how refreshing and cooling they can be, but they are also harmful because of the hidden factors, because of hidden factors like sugary syrups or being heavy on digestion. They are not the best choices. So, let's look at some of the healthier counterparts, which are both nutritionally dense and refreshing, ideal for summer. {{/usCountry}}

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The nutrition expert outlined these alternatives that you can consider, with kokum juice being her all-time favourite:

1. Coconut water

Fresh, tender coconut water is very hydrating.

Packed with the right electrolytes needed to manage the fluid loss.

Good for cooling down, no sugar.

2. Kokum juice

Gut cooling, helps to prevent bloating/acidity issues.

Can consume kokum after a meal to get the best gut-friendly benefits.

3. Herb-infused water

Good alternative to plain water.

Can try these three options: watermelon with mint leaves, lemon with orange wedge, fennel and tulsi.

They add the electrolytes and provide the gut-cooling effect the body needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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