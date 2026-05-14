Are you ignoring early heart warning signs? Cardiologist shares what to know before turning 50

As people move through their 30s and 40s, health often takes a backseat to busy routines, work pressure, and family responsibilities. But the choices made during these years can have a lasting impact on long-term well-being. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, longevity medicine physician and board-certified interventional cardiologist, shares in his May 14 Instagram post key advice everyone should know before turning 50 to support better heart health and overall fitness. (Also read: Want a healthier heart? Cardiologist reveals exact daily routine from 7 am to 9 pm to lower disease risk )

Why heart care must begin before 50

Dr Bhojraj urges early heart health awareness to avoid serious risks by age 50.(Pexel)

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“For 20 years, I was the cardiologist people came to after the system had already failed them,” says Dr Bhojraj. In a powerful reminder about preventive heart health, Dr Bhojraj reflects on how modern cardiology often steps in only after serious damage has already occurred, when blockages are formed, stents are required, or emergencies strike. But the real question, he says, is why care begins so late.

“After the blockage was there, the stent was needed, and the emergency was real. But the question that changed my career was: Why did we wait until the artery was already diseased to start calling this heart care?” he explains.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, heart health is not shaped overnight, but is the result of decades of cumulative lifestyle and metabolic patterns. “By 50, your heart is often reflecting the last 20 years of your metabolism, stress biology, sleep, blood sugar, inflammation, muscle mass, hormones, gut, and daily repair capacity,” he notes. Why ‘feeling fine’ is not always enough {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, heart health is not shaped overnight, but is the result of decades of cumulative lifestyle and metabolic patterns. “By 50, your heart is often reflecting the last 20 years of your metabolism, stress biology, sleep, blood sugar, inflammation, muscle mass, hormones, gut, and daily repair capacity,” he notes. Why ‘feeling fine’ is not always enough {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Bhojraj also points out a common gap in diagnosis and reassurance. “The worst part? Most people are still being told they’re ‘fine’ because they don’t have any blatant alarm bells showing up yet. That is not prevention.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Bhojraj also points out a common gap in diagnosis and reassurance. “The worst part? Most people are still being told they’re ‘fine’ because they don’t have any blatant alarm bells showing up yet. That is not prevention.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} True prevention, he emphasises, means identifying risks long before symptoms appear. “Prevention is knowing whether your body is building plaque before you feel symptoms. It’s understanding whether your blood sugar is damaging your vessels, even if you’re not diabetic. It’s asking why your blood pressure is rising instead of only asking how to suppress it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} True prevention, he emphasises, means identifying risks long before symptoms appear. “Prevention is knowing whether your body is building plaque before you feel symptoms. It’s understanding whether your blood sugar is damaging your vessels, even if you’re not diabetic. It’s asking why your blood pressure is rising instead of only asking how to suppress it.” {{/usCountry}}

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While he firmly supports modern cardiology and life-saving interventions, Dr Bhojraj believes the focus must shift earlier. “I still believe in modern cardiology. But I also know this: The best heart procedure is the one you never need.”

“That is the conversation I wish more people were having before 50,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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