Want a healthier heart? Cardiologist reveals exact daily routine from 7 am to 9 pm to lower disease risk

From the moment you wake up to the time you go to bed, your daily habits play a major role in keeping your heart healthy. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Longevity Medicine Physician and Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, shares in his May 9 Instagram post an easy-to-follow routine from 7am to 9pm, revealing the small lifestyle changes that can improve cardiovascular health, boost energy and reduce the risk of heart disease. (Also read: ‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing ) A healthy lifestyle is important for maintaining heart health. (Pexel)

After 20+ years in cardiology, I can tell you this: Your heart does not love the modern workday,” Sanjay Bhojraj said.

He explained how sitting for hours, relying on caffeine, eating protein as an afterthought, and checking emails late at night can negatively impact sleep, blood pressure, glucose levels, and stress hormones. According to him, building a heart-healthy day is not about perfection but about creating consistent habits that support the body.

Morning routine for heart health Sanjay Bhojraj advised starting the day with natural sunlight before scrolling through the phone. “Get daylight in your eyes before your phone gets in your brain,” he said.

He recommended stepping outside for a few minutes in the morning and eating a protein-rich breakfast before reaching for coffee. Foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support the nervous system.

“I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added.