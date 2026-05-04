Chennai cardiologist warns 'normal' fatigue in your parents may be a hidden sign of heart disease that families overlook

Families often mistake a parent's increasing fatigue or reluctance to walk for a natural byproduct of ageing. However, according to Dr S Nagendra Boopathy, interventional cardiologist, Sri Ramachandra Medical Center, these subtle shifts could be the first signs of a life-threatening heart condition. Also read | Are you breathing faster than normal? Ghaziabad cardiologist spills 6 early signs of hidden heart problems Elderly fatigue and reduced activity may suggest heart conditions, not just ageing, says Dr S Nagendra Boopathy. (Freepik)

The danger of 'normalising' fatigue Well-meaning family members often overlook the transition from an active lifestyle to a sedentary one. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Boopathy warned that dismissing these changes can lead to missed diagnoses. "Slowing down is often accepted as part of growing older," he said.

Dr Boopathy explained, "Feeling more tired than usual, avoiding long walks, or getting breathless after mild activity are changes many families quietly normalise. In some cases, however, these shifts are not simply about age. They may signal an underlying heart condition."

Aortic stenosis: the silent narrowing One of the primary culprits behind these symptoms, Dr Boopathy shared, is aortic stenosis, a condition in which the aortic valve narrows and obstructs blood flow. Because the disease is progressive, the warning signs are frequently misattributed to other minor health issues.

"As the aortic valve stiffens and narrows, it restricts blood flow from the heart," Dr Boopathy said, adding, "Because this process unfolds slowly, the body compensates for a long time, making the problem easy to miss in its early stages."

He further explained: "What complicates matters is how closely its symptoms resemble routine complaints. Breathlessness may be dismissed as a lack of fitness or poor air quality. Dizziness can be attributed to fluctuating blood pressure. Chest discomfort is often written off as acidity."

'Timely and planned intervention' Beyond the physical symptoms, there is a psychological barrier to diagnosis. According to Dr Boopathy, many elderly patients hesitate to speak up, fearing they will become a burden to their children or spouses.

"Many older adults tend to downplay what they are experiencing to avoid causing concern at home," Dr Boopathy noted. "Medical appointments get postponed, and recommended tests are delayed. By the time help is sought, the condition may have progressed significantly," he added.

However, the path to a diagnosis is often simpler than patients fear. Dr Boopathy shared that 'early evaluation is neither complex nor inaccessible'. According to him, a routine clinical exam can detect abnormal heart sounds, and a follow-up echocardiogram can confirm the severity, allowing for 'timely and planned intervention rather than emergency care'.

Modern treatment For those diagnosed with valve disease, the medical landscape has evolved significantly, Dr Boopathy shared. While open-heart surgery is still a primary option, new, less invasive methods are helping high-risk patients recover faster.

"Treatment options today are more varied than before," Dr Boopathy said, adding, "Less invasive procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, are increasingly used, especially for patients who may not tolerate major surgery well. These approaches can shorten recovery time and reduce physical strain."

A call to action for families The cardiologist’s final advice was simple: monitor your loved ones' activity levels. If a parent who used to enjoy a morning walk now prefers to stay on the couch, it is time for a check-up. "At a family level, small changes should not be overlooked. A noticeable drop in activity levels or increasing fatigue deserves attention, not assumption," urged Dr Boopathy.

He concluded, "Ageing brings change, but not all change is inevitable. Recognising when something is out of the ordinary is the first step towards addressing it."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.