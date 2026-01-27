Feeling breathless after climbing stairs? Pulmonologist reveals why this is a warning sign you should not ignore

Climbing stairs exerts stress on the body because you are moving upward against gravity. While feeling slightly winded during this activity is common, experiencing extreme breathlessness is not normal and should not be ignored. Even in people who appear to be fit, such breathlessness should not be brushed off as harmless, and you should take a closer look.



If you become breathless after climbing a flight of stairs, you may have underlying health issues. (Picture credit: Freepik)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant pulmonologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, in an interview, who shared his insights, breaking down what it means if you are frequently breathless and what you should do to avoid potential health complications.

The pulmonologist warned, “From a clinical standpoint, however, breathlessness on exertion is not a trivial complaint and should be regarded as a medically relevant warning sign that warrants careful evaluation.” This means you should not push aside breathlessness as normal tiredness.

The pulmonologist believed that stair climbing is a form of moderate physical exertion, as it requires coordinated responses from the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, and muscles, including increased ventilation, higher cardiac output, and efficient oxygen delivery to tissues. While healthy individuals are able to adapt smoothly, he warned that those with underlying health issues may experience breathlessness during such activity.