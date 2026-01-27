Feeling breathless after climbing stairs? Pulmonologist reveals why this is a warning sign you should not ignore
If you frequently find yourself breathless, more than normal, the causes can be traced back to several factors.
Climbing stairs exerts stress on the body because you are moving upward against gravity. While feeling slightly winded during this activity is common, experiencing extreme breathlessness is not normal and should not be ignored. Even in people who appear to be fit, such breathlessness should not be brushed off as harmless, and you should take a closer look.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant pulmonologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, in an interview, who shared his insights, breaking down what it means if you are frequently breathless and what you should do to avoid potential health complications.
The pulmonologist warned, “From a clinical standpoint, however, breathlessness on exertion is not a trivial complaint and should be regarded as a medically relevant warning sign that warrants careful evaluation.” This means you should not push aside breathlessness as normal tiredness.
The pulmonologist believed that stair climbing is a form of moderate physical exertion, as it requires coordinated responses from the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, and muscles, including increased ventilation, higher cardiac output, and efficient oxygen delivery to tissues. While healthy individuals are able to adapt smoothly, he warned that those with underlying health issues may experience breathlessness during such activity.
Possible lung-related issues
Breathlessness can show up during physical activity if one is suffering from hidden lung-related problems. Dr Kumar noted, “Early-stage obstructive airway diseases, such as asthma or chronic obstructive airway disease, may not cause symptoms at rest and become apparent only during activity.” Moreover, he pointed out that shortness of breath during exertion, despite normal breathing at baseline, could indicate bronchoconstriction.
The pulmonologist also highlighted other pulmonary issues, such as interstitial lung disease, pulmonary vascular disorders, or residual lung, which can limit gas exchange during increased physical demand.
Other non-respiratory issues
Apart from lung-related issues, the root cause of breathlessness can also lie elsewhere. According to Dr Kumar, breathlessness on stairs is not always linked to the lungs alone; it can be caused by several other conditions, ranging from heart-related problems to metabolic abnormalities.
Let's take a quick look at other non-lung-related issues that may be at the root of the problem.
Dr Avi Kumar shared the cardiovascular causes, “Cardiac conditions that impair the heart’s ability to increase output during exertion may present initially as exertional dyspnoea. Anaemia can reduce oxygen-carrying capacity, leading to early fatigue and breathlessness even in individuals who appear otherwise well.”
When to visit a doctor?
What the pulmonologist asked to notice is that if the breathlessness is sudden, new, progressively worsening, or disproportionate to the level of activity, then it is a matter of concern. If any of these apply, then he urged to quickly get a medical evaluation done. Delaying checkups can allow the underlying condition to worsen, regardless of its cause.
Some of the tests which the pulmonologist listed out:
- Spirometry with bronchodilator reversibility: Assesses airway function.
- Imaging studies: Evaluate lung structure.
- Diffusion capacity testing: Measures how efficiently the lungsexchange gases.
- Cardiac assessment (2D echocardiography): Checks heart function, includingpulmonary artery pressures, and helps identify cardiac or pulmonary vascular contributors.
- Oxygen saturation measurement: Includingduring exertion, to detect exercise-related drops in oxygen levels.
- Laboratory investigations: Helps detect anaemia or metabolic abnormalities.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
