Tip of the day: Start the day with a dose of healthy fats

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has highlighted four sources of healthy fats you can include at the start of your day. In an Instagram video shared on March 28, she explains how incorporating these foods first thing in the morning can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support hormonal balance.

For years, fats have been unfairly labelled as the villain in our diets, often blamed for weight gain and avoided altogether. But the truth is, not all fats are created equal. In fact, healthy fats – especially monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats – are essential for the body, playing a key role in heart health, brain function, and even nutrient absorption. Unlike refined carbohydrates , they help stabilise blood sugar levels, prevent sudden spikes, and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Which is why, today’s tip of the day is: Start the day with a dose of healthy fats.

Ghee According to Deepsikha, ghee is one of the best things to have on an empty stomach. She explains that the healthy fats in ghee can support the production of butyric acid – a short-chain fatty acid which reduces inflammation and even strengthens the gut barrier.

She notes, “The best is to have ghee on an empty stomach. Ghee can actually help improve the production of butyric acid in your gut. That can help reduce gut inflammation, strengthen your gut barrier.”

Nuts Deepsikha recommends starting your day with a fistful of nuts, such as walnuts or Brazil nuts. Packed with healthy fats, these nutrient-dense options help support hormonal balance while also stabilising blood sugar levels – keeping sudden sugar spikes in check.

She explains, “The next will be any fistful of nuts. I take two Brazil nuts, or you can also take walnuts. But nuts have a good quality fat that can actually balance your hormones and not give you a sugar spike.”

Virgin coconut oil The nutritionist suggests taking a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil on an empty stomach, as it is rich in medium-chain triglycerides that can support gut repair and overall digestive health. It may also play a role in supporting optimal thyroid function.

She highlights, “A teaspoon of virgin coconut oil on an empty stomach. VCO has medium chain triglyceride that actually can help improve and repair your gut health, and also improve your thyroid function.”

Organic unsalted butter According to Deepsikha, organic unsalted butter is another great option to have on an empty stomach. Rich in healthy fats, it can help stabilise blood sugar levels while also supporting hormonal balance.

The nutritionist states, “Fourth, you can take organic unsalted butter on an empty stomach. Butter can actually help balance your blood sugar and also your hormones.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.